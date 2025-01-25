In just one week, three alarming incidents underscored the growing threats to our churches. A Southern California church disrupted a pre-attack probe by suspects, one of whom was later identified as connected to the Taliban in Nuristan, Afghanistan, a region notorious for harboring al-Qaeda training camps. Shortly after, a Virginia church reported similar surveillance activity, and an Alabama church disclosed a related incident—all within days of each other. These events emphasize the reality that threats are closer than we think, and our vigilance can make all the difference.

Photos of one of the suspects in SoCal taken from his social media

The information shared here played a vital role in connecting these incidents, providing actionable intelligence to protect churches nationwide. This is the power of staying informed and united. I ask you to click the “Share Christian Warrior Training” button below and share it with the Christian men and women in your life who care about church safety. Together, we can spread awareness and equip others to safeguard their congregations.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

