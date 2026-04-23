Southeast U.S.: Come to the Christian Warrior Training Academy May 2

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I’m Coming to Florida: Christian Warrior Academy, May 2, 2026

Christian Warriors, if you are anywhere in the Southeast and you have a church security team, or you are trying to build one, I want you in Inverness, Florida on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

I am teaching a full-day Christian Warrior Training course at Cornerstone Baptist Church from 9 AM to 4 PM. This is not a meet-and-greet. This is a brain dump. Seven hours of church security work pulled from my 29 years in law enforcement, including narcotics and SWAT, and from everything I have built training teams across the country.

What We’re Covering

You are going to walk out with the framework, the doctrine, and the practical steps to go home and fix what needs fixing on your team.

We will work through recognizing pre-attack indicators before a situation turns violent. We will build out what a comprehensive church security team actually looks like, including roles, assignments, and accountability. We will go deep on access control, surveillance, and how to monitor a service without turning your church into a fortress.

We will talk through use-of-force, legal exposure, and liability, which is where most teams get themselves in trouble. We will discuss how to actually coordinate with local law enforcement so that when something happens, they are not walking in blind. And we will talk about the culture piece, because a church that feels like an airport checkpoint has lost something important.

Who Needs to Be There

Pastors. Elders. Security team leaders and members. Ushers and greeters, because they are your first line of contact. Volunteers who want to serve this way. Faith-based school staff. Ministry leaders. And any law enforcement partners who want to understand how to better support the churches in their jurisdiction.

Whether you are starting from zero or you have a team that has been running for years and needs a tune-up, you will leave with work to do and the tools to do it.

Why I’m Telling You This Directly

I do not get to the Southeast often. I am based in the western United States and my travel schedule is what it is. I do not know when I will be back in Florida to teach a full-day course like this. If you have been meaning to come to a CWT training in person, this is your chance.

I am going to make it worth your time.

The Details

Event: Christian Warrior Training - Securing Sacred Spaces Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 9 AM to 4 PM Location: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1100 West Highland Boulevard, Inverness, FL 34452 Host: Right To Bear Association

Registration: This will not be televised, in person only.

REGISTER HERE

Use promo code CWT to attend for FREE.

Seats are limited. Register now, then make your travel plans.

Bring Your Team

If you are a team leader, do not come alone. Bring your second. Bring your whole team if you can drive in together. The training compounds when more than one person from the same team hears the same material at the same time. You will leave the parking lot already building your plan.

Nehemiah 4:9 tells us, “And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night.” Prayer and preparation. Both. Always.

I will see you May 2 in Inverness.

Remember your ABCs. Always Be Carrying (seriously, I’m going to ask you what you’re carrying).

Leave a comment below if you are planning to come — I want to know who to look for. And please share this post with your pastor and your team leader. Someone in your network needs to be in that room.

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