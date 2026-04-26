DC Gunman Was a Lonewolf With Anti Christian Rhetoric: What it Means for Churches

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In this incident, a Secret Service agent was shot in the chest and was saved by his body armor. This is the armor I recommend and it is only $300.

Saturday night in Washington, D.C., a 31-year-old man named Cole Tomas Allen tried to walk into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. He charged the Secret Service checkpoint, opened fire, and put a round into a federal agent’s chest plate. The agent survived because he was wearing his vest. Allen was tackled, handcuffed, and is now in custody.

The President and First Lady were inside that ballroom. So were members of the Cabinet, senators, and journalists. Allen wanted them. He did not get them. He got stopped at the door.

Let’s set the politics and press coverage aside. The Hilton was a hard target with professional security at the entry point. Allen was a determined lone actor and the team at the door shut him down. That is what your team is supposed to do at your church on Sunday morning. The reason this matters for every church in America is what Allen would have done if that checkpoint had not been there.

The Shooter

Allen is from Torrance, California. He has no criminal record. He earned a mechanical engineering degree from Caltech in 2017 and a master’s in computer science from Cal State Dominguez Hills in 2025. He worked the past six years as a tutor at C2 Education and was named Teacher of the Month in December 2024. He looked like a quiet, employed young man. No flags.

He legally bought a .38 semiautomatic pistol in October 2023 and a 12-gauge shotgun in August 2025. He stored both at his parents’ house without their knowledge. His sister told federal investigators he had been making increasingly radical statements over the last several months, talking about doing “something” about the issues in today’s world. He trained at the range regularly. None of his coworkers, students, or parents saw it coming. Before the attack he sent a written manifesto to family. His brother in Connecticut called New London PD. The warning came in minutes before he charged the checkpoint.

Federal law enforcement and the President publicly confirmed Sunday that Allen’s social media accounts contained anti-Christian rhetoric, and that his writings reflected what the President called a “religious” motive that was “strongly anti-Christian.” The specific posts have not been released yet.

Even if your shooting is self defense and justifiable, you committed a homicide by law and will need representation. This is who I recommend for church security teams.

There is one detail in this profile that I want every pastor and youth ministry leader in America to read twice. During his undergraduate years at Caltech, Cole Allen was listed as a member of a Christian fellowship group on campus. He sat in those rooms. Somewhere between 2017 and Saturday night, that young man’s heart turned far enough that he loaded a shotgun and drove across the country to kill people he believed were the enemy. We will come back to that.

Why This Matters for Your Church

The Washington Hilton on Saturday night was a hard target. Magnetometers at the door. Secret Service inside and outside. Local police, federal agents, K-9 teams. Allen still tried it because the President was inside. He did not succeed because the team at the door did its job.

Now think about a lone actor with the same hatred Allen had who does not have the appetite to charge a Secret Service line. He looks at the federal building downtown. He looks at the Hilton. Then he looks at the small Baptist church on the corner with two greeters at the door, the parking lot wide open, and the front doors propped during the service. He picks the church.

That is the operational logic of every lone wolf attack we have studied. A hard target pushes the threat to a softer one. The threat does not go away. It moves. A man willing to die rushing the President’s security detail Saturday night is a man willing to walk into a worship service Sunday morning and not stop until the magazine runs dry. The team at the door is what stands between him and that morning.

The Lord told us this directly. “Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” (Matthew 10:16, ESV) Wisdom and watchfulness are not optional for the people of God. They are commanded.

The Pipeline Pointing at Us

For more than a year on this platform we have documented left-leaning influencers, podcasters, and online voices openly calling on lone actors to target churches instead of regular Americans. The framing is always some version of the same instruction. Don’t hurt regular people. Hurt the Christians, the conservatives, the politicians. The message is published. The audience is real.

That message is operationally identical to the lone wolf doctrine ISIS publishes in al-Naba and pushes through its supporter networks. Different ideology. Same instruction. Same target. Pick the soft target. Pick the symbolic target. Pick the people who will not fight back. Both pipelines now point at the same buildings, and yours is one of them.

Cole Allen attended a “No Kings” rally earlier this year and family identified him as a member of a group called The Wide Awakes. He spent his radicalization online, in the same digital space where the church-as-target message circulates daily. We may never see the specific posts that pushed him over the line. We already know the soil he grew in.

The Insider and the Young Believer

This is the section I want every pastor reading this article to take to his next staff meeting.

Cole Allen was once part of a Christian fellowship group. He was in our world. Then somewhere along the way he was pulled into nihilism, political rage, and hatred deep enough to put a gun in his hand. That did not happen overnight. It happened over years, in lonely hours, in his social media feeds, while no one in his church world was watching for it.

The insider threat to the American church is not always the visitor at the door. Sometimes it is the young man who used to come on Sunday and stopped, and nobody followed up. The young woman whose worldview hardened semester by semester at college and her parents thought it was a phase. The teenager who is six hours a day on platforms designed to feed him rage and despair, and whose youth pastor is one of three adults in his life with the standing to ask hard questions.

Our youth ministry leaders need training. Not retreat-planning training. Training in how to recognize the early signs of ideological capture in a young believer. Sudden shifts in language and worldview. Withdrawal from fellowship. New online identities. Dark humor about violence. Contempt for the church they grew up in. Following voices online that tell them the system has to burn. These are warning signs and they are showing up earlier and louder every year.

The security team at the door is the last line. The youth pastor in the small group room is the first one. We need both. The team that watches the parking lot is doing the visible work. The leader who notices a kid drifting and walks toward him with the gospel is doing the harder work, and the more important one. We are losing young people to the algorithm faster than we are reaching them with the word, and the consequences of that are no longer theoretical.

If your church does not have a youth ministry plan that addresses online radicalization, build one. If your youth leaders cannot tell you what their kids are watching, what platforms they are on, and who they are following, that is the gap. Close it.

The Lesson for the Door

A few things to take to your team this week.

The lone wolf does not announce his timing. Allen’s family had minutes of warning and only because he sent a manifesto first. Most attackers do not send one. The team on duty is the warning system.

The lone wolf picks the soft target. If your church is the softest building on the block, that math goes against you. Magnetometers are not realistic for most congregations, but visible badges, locked side doors, a posted greeter team, and a security presence in the parking lot send a message to a man scanning targets that this church will cost him.

The lone wolf studies you before he comes. If a stranger has been on your property three Sundays in a row sitting in the back, watching the room, and leaving before the sermon, your team should know about it by Sunday number two.

The lone wolf is sometimes someone we used to know. Watch the parking lot. Watch the youth lounge. Watch the kid who used to come and stopped. Stay in relationship long enough that his family or his friends would call you before they call the police.

The Word

The world this morning is loud. The political fights are pulling at the heart of every believer who watched what happened in Washington Saturday night. The temptation is to live there, in the rage and the noise, and let the next attack pull us out of joint all over again.

The Apostle Paul wrote this to Christians who lived in the middle of empire, persecution, and uncertainty. It is the right word for the church security team this Sunday morning.

“If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.” Colossians 3:1–2, ESV

We will guard the door. We will train the team. We will watch the parking lot, watch the youth lounge, and watch our brothers and sisters who are drifting toward danger. We do that work with our hands. Our minds and hearts stay set above. The Lord owns the day. We do this work because we belong to Him.

Stand at the door. Stay alert. Keep your eyes on Christ.

Did this article reach you? Share it with your pastor and your team leader. Drop a comment below. What is your church doing to train youth ministry leaders on online radicalization? We learn from each other in this space.

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