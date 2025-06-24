Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Adams's avatar
Scott Adams
3h

Great comments Keith, we have a small group that needs to review this incident assessment, and apply these strategies to our defense of our church

body. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Murphy's avatar
Steve Murphy
2h

So good information. It does seem this had nothing to do with the current threat to churches, just a guy that was out of his mind. I don’t like red flags laws but maybe some should have made a call. I am willingly to bet the safety team probably watched your videos!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture