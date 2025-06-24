Prefer to Watch Instead of Read?

Introduction

On a Sunday morning in Wayne, Michigan, a man armed with a rifle launched an attack on a church during worship service. While the incident quickly made national headlines, many early reports missed key details or misrepresented critical moments.

I spoke directly with a source close to the investigation—someone with firsthand access to those involved in the response. That conversation clarified the timeline, corrected several public misconceptions, and revealed how providential timing and decisive action likely prevented a mass casualty event.

What follows is a structured breakdown of the incident, beginning with the warning signs that came before the attack and ending with the lessons that every church security team should take seriously. All names have been withheld to protect the privacy of those involved.

I. Pre-Attack Behavior

According to the source I interviewed, the suspect was not a stranger to the church. In fact, he had attended Bible study meetings and regularly engaged in conversations with the pastor—often centered around prophetic themes. He reportedly claimed to be a prophet himself and came across as someone obsessed with his own spiritual revelations.

Rather than confront or exclude him, church members treated him with courtesy. His behavior was unusual but not outwardly threatening, so they extended grace and allowed him to continue participating. This is a common dynamic in many churches—where grace and hospitality can unintentionally override early warning signs.

In the months leading up to the shooting, the suspect also began reaching out to others through Facebook, urging them to attend this specific church. He messaged multiple people claiming to have found Jesus and recommended the church as a place to reconnect with God. While some interpreted this as evangelistic enthusiasm, in hindsight, it may have been an attempt to draw more people into his planned attack.

Security Lesson: Churches must strike a balance between being welcoming and being watchful. When someone begins displaying obsessive religious ideation, especially around themes like prophecy or personal anointing, it should prompt quiet evaluation by the safety team. Patterns like unsolicited outreach, theological fixation, and claims of special status are all red flags that warrant attention.

II. Service Setup and Initial Conditions

On the day of the attack, church leadership had originally planned to hold the service outdoors. That plan changed—thankfully—before the morning began. According to the source I spoke with, had the service remained outside, the shooter would have had an open line of sight to dozens of exposed congregants. The change to an indoor setting likely prevented a higher death toll.

Once inside, the church followed its standard procedure of locking all doors after service began. However, the building has approximately 13 entry points—an overwhelming number for any volunteer team to manage in a real-time crisis. The safety team, referred to internally as the “safety ministry” rather than “security,” was in position inside the church, near the front glass doors behind the foyer.

From a structural standpoint, the building’s access complexity, combined with limited manpower, created an inherent vulnerability. Even though the doors were locked, those on the inside had no immediate visibility of what was unfolding outside the front office windows.

Security Lesson: Churches must understand that logistics and layout directly impact survivability in an attack. Multiple entry points require pre-planned coverage, door control protocols, and clear communication plans. Teams must also be empowered to challenge the idea that “locking the doors is enough.” Locked doors are helpful—but only if supported by vigilance, cameras, and people ready to act.

III. Suspect’s Approach and Opening Fire

According to the source with knowledge of the investigation, the suspect arrived on foot. He wore either dark clothing or camouflage-style pants, with gear that gave the appearance of a tactical or military background. His approach was deliberate, and he headed directly for the church building.

Once outside, he positioned himself near the pastor’s office windows and opened fire from the exterior. Multiple rounds were fired through the glass, though it’s unclear whether he was aiming at specific individuals or simply initiating the attack. The sudden gunfire took people inside by surprise, and it took a few moments for some to understand that this wasn’t an accident or outside commotion—it was an active shooter attack underway.

Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like fully automatic fire. This, combined with later reports from responding officers, has led those close to the investigation to believe the weapon was not the AR-15 style rifle reported in media, but likely an AK-47—potentially capable of automatic fire or modified to simulate it.

Security Lesson: Churches cannot assume that threats will begin inside the building. Exterior windows, unsecured parking areas, and vulnerable entryways must all be considered in tactical planning. Teams should rotate external patrols and have at least one person watching from inside with visibility on key approach zones. Rifle-caliber weapons, including AK variants, pose a level of threat that demands hard cover—not just concealment.

IV. Civilian Intervention

As the suspect continued firing into the church, a man arrived late to the service. According to the source I spoke with, this individual—driving a pickup truck—immediately recognized what was happening. Without hesitation, he used his vehicle to strike the suspect directly.

The impact was forceful and knocked the shooter to the ground. It disrupted the attack, likely buying precious seconds for those inside. What makes this moment even more remarkable is that, just before being hit, the suspect is believed to have either pointed or fired his weapon at the driver. The act of driving through the line of fire was a calculated risk—one that may have prevented the shooter from reaching the entrance or continuing his attack uninterrupted.

While the truck did not strike the church building itself (contrary to some early media reports), it became the first line of defense in neutralizing the suspect’s mobility and orientation.

Security Lesson: Civilians acting under pressure can make a difference, but this kind of response comes with risk. The person in the vehicle acted decisively, and that action was effective—but churches should never rely on heroism alone. Safety teams must be prepared to intercept threats before civilians are forced to improvise. That said, this incident reinforces the value of vigilance, even when arriving late to service. Every set of eyes matters.

V. Breach and Return Fire

As the suspect lay on the ground after being struck by the vehicle, a woman inside the church noticed someone down outside. Unaware of the situation, she assumed the man had been hit by a car and needed help. In a tragic misstep, she opened the door to assist—unwittingly giving the attacker an opportunity to fire into the building.

The suspect immediately took advantage of the breach. He fired at those inside, striking one of the safety team members in the leg. That team member, along with another nearby defender, returned fire. According to the source I spoke with, they emptied their weapons into the attacker, stopping the threat permanently.

Reports indicate that after the exchange, the suspect attempted to reload his weapon. This pause created a window of opportunity the defenders seized. Had he not been interrupted by the truck earlier, or had the defenders hesitated further, the outcome could have been catastrophic.

Security Lesson: Churches must train congregants not to open doors during active threats. Breaking containment can introduce chaos and allow threats to breach otherwise secure areas. Safety teams should conduct drills that include scenarios where well-meaning bystanders unknowingly compromise security. Positioning and overlapping fields of fire at entrances are also critical. Legal Reminder: Even a clean and justified use of deadly force—like this one—can lead to civil lawsuits or politically motivated prosecutions. Every member of a church safety team should carry their own use-of-force liability insurance. You cannot assume the church will cover your legal defense. After comparing every major provider, I recommend Right To Bear as the best coverage for church security teams. Their $180/year plan includes both civil and criminal liability protection in all 50 states.

VI. Weapon and Reload Window

Initial media reports described the suspect as using an “AR-15 style rifle,” but the source I interviewed provided different details. According to those familiar with the scene and follow-up discussions with responding law enforcement, the weapon was more likely an AK-47 pattern rifle. Witnesses—including those watching the church’s livestream—reported hearing what sounded like fully automatic fire.

That auditory detail is important. While it’s possible the suspect used a bump-stock or trigger modification to simulate automatic fire, the volume and pace of rounds suggest the rifle may have been fully automatic or illegally converted. This also supports the theory that the suspect intended to cause maximum casualties in a short time window.

At one point during the confrontation, the suspect attempted to reload. This pause proved critical. While one safety team member had already been shot in the leg, the shooter’s effort to reload gave the remaining defender(s) enough time to end the threat definitively.

Security Lesson:

Active shooter response requires an understanding of how rifles behave, including the difference between semi-auto and automatic fire. Reload windows are brief but decisive opportunities. Church defenders must train for immediate engagement, shot placement under stress, and recognizing when to act. Knowing your enemy’s weapon system matters.

VII. Evacuation and Aftermath

Once the suspect was down and the threat neutralized, chaos and confusion naturally followed. According to the source I interviewed, approximately 20 congregants fled through a wooded area near the church and took shelter at a nearby home. The residence belonged to someone closely associated with the church and was less than a block away.

This ad hoc evacuation was not coordinated but instinctual. Those fleeing were unaware if more shooters were present or if the building remained safe. Their escape through the woods underscores a rarely discussed reality: in the absence of a structured evacuation plan, people will run wherever they believe safety lies.

First responders arrived shortly after the suspect was stopped. Only one person—a member of the safety team—was injured during the exchange. That individual was reportedly struck in the leg and is recovering. There were no other injuries reported among congregants.

Despite some early confusion in media coverage, the narrative was later corrected. The truck had not rammed the church, as originally claimed. It was used as a defensive measure by a late-arriving church member who intervened to stop the attack.

Security Lesson:

Every church should designate off-site rally points and evacuation routes, even if they’re informal. Fleeing into the unknown without a plan can lead to panic, injury, or secondary victimization. Additionally, post-incident coordination with law enforcement should include immediate identification of all defenders and a prepared statement from the church’s leadership. The clearer the church’s actions, the faster media misinformation can be corrected.

VIII. Key Lessons for Church Safety Teams

The incident in Wayne, Michigan offers a sobering reminder of both the threats churches face and the value of preparation. According to the source I interviewed, several elements aligned to prevent a mass casualty event—but none of it was accidental. Each piece reinforces long-standing principles every church safety ministry should understand:

🔸 1. An Armed, Trained Team Is Essential

The attacker was stopped by men who were ready, armed, and positioned with intent. This wasn’t luck. Concealed-only teams or “secret security” have their place, but visible, prepared teams—especially near entrances—remain a critical deterrent and response force.

🔸 2. Access Control Is Not Enough

The building had 13 entry points. Even with doors locked, a single moment of confusion—someone opening a door to help—nearly changed everything. Door control must be paired with training and contingency protocols to maintain containment.

🔸 3. Threats Don’t Always Start Inside

The first rounds were fired through exterior windows. Churches often focus too heavily on what’s inside the sanctuary. This incident reinforces the need to monitor building perimeters and maintain visual security outside during service.

🔸 4. You Must Train for Rifle Threats

This wasn’t a handgun engagement. The attacker brought a rifle—most likely an AK-pattern weapon—and used what sounded like fully automatic fire. Safety teams must train for rifle encounters, including identifying cover versus concealment, assessing reload windows, and moving under fire.

🔸 5. Evacuation and Rally Points Matter

People ran. That will happen in any high-stress shooting. The difference is whether they run into danger or toward safety. Every church should identify nearby shelter locations and instruct leaders or ushers on where to direct people.

🔸 6. Insurance Is Not Optional

Even with a justified use of force, lawsuits are likely. Families of attackers often sue. Some prosecutors are politically motivated. Never assume the church will cover your legal defense.

That’s why I recommend Right To Bear. For $180/year, it gives you criminal and civil liability coverage in all 50 states—customized for church defenders. I’ve reviewed every major plan on the market, and this is the one I stand behind.

Final Thoughts: A Bible Study for Defenders

When evil shows up at the door of the sanctuary, the response must be both spiritual and practical. What happened in Wayne, Michigan isn’t just a tactical case study—it’s a biblical one.

🔸 Ezekiel 33:6 (Watchman on the Wall)

“But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone’s life, that person’s life will be taken because of their sin, but I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood.”

God’s charge to the watchman isn’t metaphorical. It’s a command. When you see danger coming—whether it’s a lone gunman or a coordinated threat—you are accountable to act. Church safety team members operate under this biblical model. It’s not about fear. It’s about faith in action.

🔸 Luke 22:36 (Jesus Commands Preparedness)

“But now, if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.”

Jesus didn’t tell His disciples to act recklessly—but He did tell them to be prepared. In modern terms, He affirmed the legitimacy of self-defense when paired with discernment. For the Christian defender, the sword is not just permitted—it’s expected.

🔸 Nehemiah 4:17–18 (Building and Defending Together)

“Those who carried materials did their work with one hand and held a weapon in the other, and each of the builders wore his sword at his side as he worked.”

Church isn’t a fortress—but it must not be defenseless. Nehemiah’s men built with one hand and guarded with the other. That same spirit applies today: worship with one heart, but keep your eyes open and your tools ready.

🙏 Reflection Questions for Church Security Teams:

Are we watching over the flock with both spiritual vigilance and practical readiness? Are we training like Nehemiah’s men—ready to build and defend at the same time? Have we counted the cost—not just tactically, but legally and spiritually? Do we believe that God’s provision may include the tools and training needed to act?

If your church isn’t prepared, now is the time to change that. You’ve been called to stand watch—not out of fear, but out of love for the body of Christ.

