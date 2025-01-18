CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Former Lt. Governor’s Chief of Staff Shot Outside Winston-Salem Church

Krishana Polite, the former chief of staff for North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, was critically injured in a shooting outside St. Peter’s Church & World Outreach Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on January 1, 2025. The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. as Polite left a New Year’s church service. She was struck in the left shoulder by a stray bullet believed to have been fired recklessly in celebration. Winston-Salem police have stated the shooting does not appear to have been targeted and is still under investigation. Polite continues to recover but reports ongoing physical and emotional challenges following the event. The church condemned the act, emphasizing the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

SEX CRIMES

Collin County Megachurch Terminates Former Pastor Over Alleged Contact with Minor

A Collin County megachurch in Texas announced it terminated a former pastor following allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor. The church stated it immediately reported the allegations to local authorities and has pledged full cooperation with the investigation. The incident allegedly occurred while the individual was employed by the church, but specific details about the nature of the contact or the timeline were not disclosed. Church officials emphasized their commitment to maintaining a safe environment and ensuring transparency throughout the ongoing investigation.

It is nice to see a church finally handle something like this correctly. You should know that there will be the possibility of many more victims. Sexual assault issues are always a serial crime. If this happens in your church, you need to make sure that you're upfront with everybody, contact law-enforcement, and be transparent about your investigation. It's sad to say this, but you are more likely to have your pastor commit a sexual assault upon a child than you are to have an active shooter at your church. Let that guide your decision-making in training and policy making.

Sacramento Church Employee Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

A 28-year-old church employee in the Sacramento, California, area has been arrested and charged with multiple counts related to the sexual assault of a minor. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, held on $500,000 bail, is accused of assaulting the female victim multiple times when she was underage. The charges include penetration with a foreign object, oral copulation with a minor, and communicating with intent to commit a sex offense. Authorities are investigating the possibility of other victims, citing the suspect’s access to minors through his church role and other positions. The suspect’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court.

It's important to keep reminding all of you that predators final role in a church to find victims. They pray upon our people because of our forgiving nature and our trust and others. This can all be avoided by good policy and never letting any adult be alone with another child or vulnerable adult.

North Texas Pastor Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Child

Johel LaFaurie, 65, lead pastor of Iglesia Cristiana Verdad Viviente in Watauga, Texas, was arrested and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old. The allegations involve multiple incidents occurring within a 30-day period. This arrest follows another recent case in North Texas, where a pastor at Hope Fellowship Church in Frisco was dismissed after admitting to inappropriate contact with a minor while serving as a volunteer youth leader. LaFaurie has not commented on the accusations, and the case remains under investigation.

MISC.

Oakdale Church Apologizes for Controversial "Drag-Queen Free" Sign

Transfiguration Catholic Church in Oakdale, Minnesota, issued an apology after displaying a controversial message on its electronic sign reading "drag-queen free since 1953." The message, posted on January 10, 2025, was removed shortly after church leadership became aware of it. Church officials stated the message did not align with Catholic teachings on the dignity of every human person and expressed regret for the incident, which has drawn criticism for its divisive tone. The church affirmed its commitment to respecting all individuals and ensuring such incidents do not occur in the future.

ARSON

Nashville Police Seek Suspect in Arson Near First Apostolic Church

Authorities in Nashville, Tennessee, are searching for a suspect involved in setting multiple fires near the First Apostolic Church on Broadmoor Drive early Thursday morning. Surveillance footage shows a man igniting fires in a fenced trash area beside the church, which caused substantial damage to the property. The Nashville Fire Department responded after 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading further into the building, including the Family Life Center. Metro police are asking the public for tips and encourage anyone with information to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline anonymously at 1-800-762-3017.

Man Arrested for Arson at First Presbyterian Church of Winnsboro

Authorities in Winnsboro, Louisiana, arrested a 28-year-old man on January 15, 2025, for starting a fire at the First Presbyterian Church of Winnsboro earlier this month. The fire occurred on January 3, and with assistance from the Winnsboro Police Department, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the community, the State Fire Marshal’s Office identified the suspect. The man admitted to setting the fire and has been charged with one count of simple arson of a religious building. The investigation remains ongoing.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Former Pastor Accused of Embezzling Hurricane Relief Donations in North Carolina

A former pastor in McDowell County, North Carolina, has been charged with felony embezzlement and larceny after allegedly stealing money and items donated for hurricane relief efforts. According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the former pastor is accused of diverting funds and relief goods, including generators and chainsaws, intended for disaster relief. Church members presented evidence of fraudulent receipts and unfulfilled services, alongside claims of misappropriated donations. The suspect, who had prior convictions for obtaining property by false pretense, was arrested on January 5, 2025, and released on a $5,000 secured bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

Pastors commit crimes just like cops, janitors, CEO’s, doctors…. you get my point. You expect more, just like I do. I’m never surprised anymore by this type of behavior. I can’t wait for Jesus to come back!

125-Year-Old Bejeweled Crown Stolen from Philadelphia Church

Photo courtesy of St John the Evangelist Church

A thief broke into St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and stole a 125-year-old bejeweled crown from a marble statue of the Virgin Mary. The burglary occurred around 1:10 a.m. on January 13, 2025, when the suspect smashed through a stained-glass window and climbed into the upper nave of the church to take the crown. Created by James E. Caldwell & Co. around 1900, the crown was made from donated jewelry and gems to commemorate the church's reopening after an 1899 fire. The stained-glass window, crafted in Munich, Germany, in 1902, was also damaged during the break-in. Police are investigating and have released surveillance footage of the incident.

INTERNATIONAL

Ugandan Christian Family Killed in Mob Attack for Conversion from Islam

In Kaliro District, Uganda, a Muslim couple and their adult son who converted to Christianity in November 2024 were burned alive on December 26 by a mob. The family’s conversion was discovered after the father was seen leaving a church service, leading a local Muslim leader to threaten them with violence unless they renounced their new faith. When they refused, a group of area Muslims set their house on fire, killing all three. Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder and arson. This tragedy is part of ongoing persecution of Christians in Uganda, despite constitutional protections for religious freedom.

“Religion of peace.” I pray for Christians in Africa constantly.

Second Protestant Church Leader Assassinated in Colombia

Iván García, a 28-year-old Protestant church leader, was fatally shot six times, including twice in the head, after leading a service at the People of God Christian Vision Church in northern Colombia on January 8, 2025. The attack occurred as García and a small group, including his 14-year-old stepdaughter, were walking home along a rural road. Two assailants on a motorcycle ambushed the group, injuring one other person before fleeing the scene. García, a former member of an illegal armed group who had since returned to his Christian faith, had no prior indications of threats. His murder follows the December 29, 2024, assassination of Pastor Marlon Lora and his family, marking a troubling pattern of targeted violence against religious leaders in Colombia. Advocacy groups have called on the government to reinstate protective measures for high-risk religious figures, as reports indicate a sharp rise in death threats and violence against Christian leaders in the region.

