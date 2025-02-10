A new Islamic State propaganda campaign is calling on jihadists in the United States and Europe to carry out continuous attacks on Christians as retribution for perceived injustices in the Middle East. The latest propaganda poster, published by the Al-Azaem Media Foundation, explicitly urges self-radicalized jihadists to strike without limitation or hesitation.

The message on the propaganda poster states:

"To the Mujahidin in the Heart of Europe and America!" "This is a call and incitement to all the supposed mujahidin in the heart of Europe and America and behind their lines: Do not consult anyone regarding your transcontinental jihad. Monitor the most substantial targets and strike relentlessly, for the blood of all Christians, from pole to pole, does not avenge a single drop of Muslims' blood spilled every day. These attacks are part of the revenge, but not all of it, so make them continuous, not limited by time or date."

This direct call to violence is a reminder that churches and Christian communities are explicit targets for jihadists who have been radicalized by ISIS propaganda.

This poster appeared in multiple Jihadi forums a few days ago.

The Lone Wolf Threat: The Most Immediate Danger to Churches

The greatest threat to churches right now is the lone wolf actor—the self-radicalized individual who reads this message, absorbs its ideology, and acts independently. Unlike large-scale, coordinated terror attacks that require months of planning and communication, a lone wolf needs no direction, no approval, and no logistical support beyond what he can acquire on his own.

They are difficult to detect —many show no outward signs of radicalization until just before they act.

They are emboldened by propaganda —they believe they are fulfilling a holy mission with or without direct support from ISIS leadership.

They select soft targets —churches, synagogues, and Christian gatherings offer high-impact, low-resistance opportunities for violence.

They often use easily accessible weapons—firearms, edged weapons, and vehicles are frequently employed in lone wolf attacks because they do not require specialized training or smuggling operations.

Because of this, the single most effective countermeasure for churches is vigilance. Security teams must stay alert, be proactive, and train for rapid response to sudden threats. Pre-attack indicators, behavioral profiling, and immediate intervention are key to stopping lone wolf attacks before they happen.

Share

Understanding the Threat: Al-Azaem Media Foundation and ISKP

The Al-Azaem Media Foundation serves as the primary propaganda arm of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), also known as ISIS-K. ISKP was founded in 2015 as a regional affiliate of ISIS and has since grown into one of the most active and dangerous terrorist organizations, operating primarily in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and neighboring regions.

Unlike traditional terrorist groups that rely heavily on structured networks, ISKP excels in digital radicalization, using propaganda to inspire "lone wolf" jihadist attacks worldwide. Al-Azaem Media Foundation plays a key role in this process, distributing highly polished media designed to incite violence and recruit extremists in the West.

The most recent call to action explicitly encourages attacks on Christians, urging jihadists in America and Europe to strike at churches, clergy, and Christian communities. This is part of an ongoing campaign that equates Christian bloodshed with revenge for Muslim deaths—a dangerous narrative aimed at fueling indiscriminate violence.

ISIS and Al-Qaeda: A Growing Alliance Against the West

Historically, ISIS and Al-Qaeda have been rivals, competing for dominance within the global jihadist movement. However, recent reports indicate a convergence of interests, leading to greater collaboration between these groups in their fight against the West. Intelligence suggests that ISIS and Al-Qaeda are setting aside their differences to pool resources, coordinate attacks, and reinforce their influence across global jihadist networks.

This merging of extremist ideologies poses an increased security risk because it unites two of the most experienced terrorist networks under a common goal: to attack Western civilization, with a specific emphasis on Christian and Jewish targets.

Both groups have been clear in their messaging:

They view Christian churches as legitimate targets , especially in countries supporting Israel.

They call for localized, self-initiated attacks , meaning that any individual inspired by their ideology could become a direct threat in a church setting.

They encourage "martyrdom operations" (suicide attacks) and mass-casualty events in places of worship.

This partnership between ISIS and Al-Qaeda, combined with ISKP's advanced digital propaganda, has dramatically increased the likelihood of future attacks on churches.

Recent Church Security Incidents: The Threat is Real

The danger posed by jihadist propaganda is not hypothetical. We have already seen recent incidents that appear to align with pre-attack behaviors.

Suspicious Activity in Southern California : In January 2025, a suspicious individual was caught surveilling a church in Southern California. He was taking photos and asking unusual questions about security. Upon investigation, it was discovered that he had direct ties to the Taliban. This raises serious concerns about active reconnaissance efforts targeting American churches.

Virginia Church Incident: In a separate case, a Virginia church security team successfully disrupted a potential attack. The suspect was testing security measures and appeared to be engaging in pre-operational surveillance. The team’s vigilance prevented a potentially deadly situation.

These incidents serve as stark reminders that churches are on the radar of hostile actors, and the latest ISIS propaganda only confirms that more attacks are planned.

Leave a comment

What Churches Must Do Now

Given the increasing threats, church security teams must immediately take the following steps to enhance safety:

1. Increase Vigilance and Surveillance

Monitor security cameras closely and review footage for unusual behavior.

Be aware of individuals conducting surveillance —watch for people loitering, taking photos, or asking unusual security-related questions.

Encourage congregation members to report concerns—suspicious activity should never be ignored.

2. Conduct Security Audits

Evaluate your church’s emergency response plans and lockdown procedures.

Ensure all entry points and security perimeters are being actively monitored.

Test communication systems to ensure quick contact with law enforcement if needed.

3. Train Staff and Volunteers

Equip church staff and volunteers with basic security training to recognize and respond to threats.

Conduct pre-attack indicator training to help security teams spot warning signs before an incident occurs.

Review procedures for handling aggressive or suspicious individuals before services begin.

4. Strengthen Local Law Enforcement Coordination

Meet with local police and federal authorities to discuss current threats and security concerns.

Establish an emergency response plan that includes law enforcement involvement.

Ensure that police presence is known—either through patrols or direct partnerships.

5. Reinforce Biblical Readiness and Spiritual Preparedness

Jesus warned of persecution (Matthew 10:16-22), and we must be wise as serpents, yet gentle as doves.

Spiritual readiness is just as important as physical preparation — pray for discernment and courage as we navigate these threats.

Equip your church with a strong security ministry that reflects the biblical mandate to protect the flock (Nehemiah 4:9, Psalm 144:1).

Final Thoughts: Stay Vigilant, Stay Faithful

We are living in a time where the threats against churches are no longer abstract—they are active, real, and increasing. The latest Islamic State propaganda confirms that Christian places of worship are top targets, and recent security incidents show that these threats are already materializing in America.

Do not be afraid—but do not be complacent. Evil will not prevail, but we are called to be wise stewards of our safety and protect the places where we gather to worship.

I will continue monitoring developments and will provide updates as new information arises. Stay prepared, stay faithful, and most importantly, stay in prayer.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training