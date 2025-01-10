Christian Warrior Training is my full-time ministry. Your paid subscription helps sustain this work and expand our reach.
Dear Christian Warrior,
On January 20th, I’ll be attending SHOT Show 2025 in Las Vegas, one of the largest trade shows for firearms, ammunition, and tactical gear in the world. This event brings together professionals in law enforcement, military, and the outdoor industry to showcase cutting-edge products, provide training opportunities, and discuss trends in the tactical community.
I’m considering reporting directly from the event to share insights on new technology, tools, and trends that could benefit church safety teams. Topics might include security equipment, non-lethal defensive tools, and tactical innovations that can help us better protect our congregations.
Before I dive into this coverage, I’d like to hear from you:
Is there anything specific you’d like me to focus on or highlight? Put it in the chat below
Your feedback will guide me as I prepare to bring the most relevant and valuable information to you.
If this is something you’d like to see, please let me know by replying to this email or commenting on our latest YouTube video. I look forward to hearing your thoughts!
ARE YOU A VENDOR?
If you are a vendor at the show, I’d love to profile good Christian companies helping our community. Reply to this email so that we can set up a meet.
ARE YOU ATTENDING?
If you are attending SHOT, I’m thinking of doing a follower meet up somewhere. It just depends on the level of interest. Let me know in the comments below.
In His Service,
Keith Graves
Christian Warrior Training
Regarding Byrna:
I see a lot of comments about the Byrna system. I did an eval of it, but haven't written it up because I definitely cannot recommend. We used it in a scenario using their OC and kinetic rounds and it failed miserably. I do plan on talking to Byrna at the show to see if there is some kind of redemption we can figure out. I have held off of releasing the video because I want to believe it will work, it just did not work for us under the scenario we were using it on. We had a biker charge at us. The OC literally fell to the ground in a clump of powder on multiple different iterations. The kinetic round did not even phase him (he was wearing a t shirt). I think plain old pepper spray at this point is a better option. Just my two cents.
Hi Keith,
I'd be interested in budget gear that does the job without breaking the bank. (i.e. flashlights, less than lethal, protective gear, etc). Thank you and God bless you.
Jim