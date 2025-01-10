Dear Christian Warrior,

On January 20th, I’ll be attending SHOT Show 2025 in Las Vegas, one of the largest trade shows for firearms, ammunition, and tactical gear in the world. This event brings together professionals in law enforcement, military, and the outdoor industry to showcase cutting-edge products, provide training opportunities, and discuss trends in the tactical community.

I’m considering reporting directly from the event to share insights on new technology, tools, and trends that could benefit church safety teams. Topics might include security equipment, non-lethal defensive tools, and tactical innovations that can help us better protect our congregations.

Before I dive into this coverage, I’d like to hear from you:

Is there anything specific you’d like me to focus on or highlight? Put it in the chat below Leave a comment

Your feedback will guide me as I prepare to bring the most relevant and valuable information to you.

If this is something you’d like to see, please let me know by replying to this email or commenting on our latest YouTube video. I look forward to hearing your thoughts!

ARE YOU A VENDOR?

If you are a vendor at the show, I’d love to profile good Christian companies helping our community. Reply to this email so that we can set up a meet.

ARE YOU ATTENDING?

If you are attending SHOT, I’m thinking of doing a follower meet up somewhere. It just depends on the level of interest. Let me know in the comments below.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training