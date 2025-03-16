CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Fatal Shooting at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Sacramento

A woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Center Parkway in Sacramento, California, on Friday evening. Sacramento police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 5:45 p.m. and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities later confirmed that 64-year-old John Binion of Sacramento turned himself in at the Sacramento County Main Jail and was booked on homicide-related charges. The motive remains under investigation. Church leaders expressed grief over the tragedy, emphasizing the victim had come seeking comfort and support.

South Carolina Pastor and Christian School Employees Charged in Child Abuse Case

A pastor and three employees of Maranantha Christian School in Florence, South Carolina, have been charged in connection with child abuse allegations. Laurin Boyce, a 73-year-old nursery worker, is accused of violently assaulting a child, including slamming the child's head into a crib and later dropping another child on their head at a playground. Boyce remains in jail, while Pastor Lee B. Patrick, school principal Dawn Denise Kirven, and childcare director Jessica Anngeline Elmore were charged with failing to report the abuse and have been released on bond. Under South Carolina law, teachers, childcare workers, and clergy are required to report suspected abuse. All four defendants are scheduled to appear in court in April.

Failing to report incidents like this happen frequently at churches. I suggest you take time out to read what the bible says about failing to report these crimes. I wrote about it in last week’s profile article.

Man Arrested for Assaulting Juvenile at LDS Church in Lehi, Utah

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Lehi, Utah, after allegedly assaulting a juvenile at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following a volleyball tournament. Witnesses reported that after a minor incident with a volleyball, the suspect grabbed the child by the throat, lifted him off the ground, and threw him across the room, causing injuries. The suspect later attempted to dissuade the victim’s family from reporting the incident and avoided law enforcement for nearly four days. Due to concerns about his prior criminal record and potential flight risk, he was ordered to be held without bail. Authorities are continuing to investigate the case.

Suspect Dies After Vehicle Strikes Officer at North Dakota Church Parking Lot

A woman was fatally shot by police after allegedly striking a Bismarck officer with her vehicle in the parking lot of Missio Church in Bismarck, North Dakota. The incident occurred on March 7 during a traffic stop after police received reports of erratic driving. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Melanie Udell, 53, attempted to flee, swerved toward officers, and struck an 11-year veteran of the department. In response, officers fired at the vehicle, which came to rest on a snowbank. The injured officer was treated and released from the hospital. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the case, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

Missouri Man Charged After Attempting to Run Over Church Worker

An 80-year-old man in St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with assault after allegedly attempting to run over a maintenance worker at St. Raphael the Archangel Church and School. The suspect, identified as Roland Clubb, was reportedly angry after being told he could not dump trash on church property. On March 7, he drove into the church parking lot, where children were playing, and tried to strike the worker with his vehicle before stopping to shout profanities. The incident was captured on surveillance footage. Clubb was arrested but later released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.

Man Dies After High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash at Texas Church

A Texas man was killed after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with his vehicle crashing into the First Baptist Church of Hallsville. The incident began late Monday night when authorities received reports of a car driving erratically near a mobile home park. A deputy pursued the driver, identified as Jason Thomas Hart, who reached speeds of 114 mph before losing control, going airborne over railroad tracks, and colliding with the church. Hart was pronounced dead at the scene. Church leadership acknowledged the structural damage but emphasized that the greater loss was a life. The cause of the pursuit remains unclear, and authorities are awaiting toxicology results.

Often times a police pursuit terminates at a church. Although this one ended in a deadly crash while the church was empty, put this type of scenario into your training. If the police terminator pursuit in your parking lot, practice, lockdown procedures in keeping your people inside and safe until it is all clear.

SEX CRIMES

North Carolina Pastor Accused of Child Sex Abuse Dies After Arrest

Waymon Jordan, 79, the founder and pastor of Greater Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Waxhaw, North Carolina, has died a week after being charged with child sexual abuse. Jordan was arrested on March 6 following an investigation into reports of a child sexual assault, which led to four felony counts of statutory sexual offense with a child. He was released on a $200,000 bond. The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death on March 14, stating that no foul play was suspected, but the cause of death was not disclosed. Authorities had been seeking additional victims or witnesses prior to his passing.

How did he die? We won’t know until the Sheriff releases the cause of death. However, it is not uncommon for persons to commit suicide after being arrested and/or charged for crimes like this.

Colorado Pastor Arrested in Child Sexual Assault Investigation

Stephen Hutto, 45, a pastor in Pueblo County, Colorado, has been arrested and charged with a felony related to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor. The allegations date back to 2008-2009 when Hutto was a youth pastor at Fountain Independent Baptist Church, and the reported victim was 15 years old. Authorities say they have gathered evidence, including past communications, as part of the investigation. At the time of his arrest, Hutto was serving as the pastor of Highlands Baptist Church in Boone. Law enforcement is seeking additional information from potential witnesses as the case moves forward.

Former Texas Megachurch Pastor Indicted on Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Robert Preston Morris, 63, the former pastor of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, has been indicted in Oklahoma on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. The charges stem from allegations that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in Hominy, Oklahoma, beginning in 1982 while he was a traveling evangelist. The abuse allegedly continued for four years. Morris resigned from Gateway Church last year after the allegations surfaced and now faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge. The Oklahoma Attorney General condemned the case, calling it especially egregious due to Morris' position as a pastor. Morris was not in custody as of Wednesday.

This may be an old incident, but expect that many victims will be emboldened to come forward and report on similar abuse.

ARSON/CHURCH FIRES

Vandalism and Flag Burning at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wichita

A 23-year-old man from Saline County was arrested in connection with vandalism at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas, early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a burglary at the church on North Arkansas Avenue and discovered extensive damage, including hate speech, broken statues, shattered glass, and a burned U.S. flag. Due to the involvement of arson, the Wichita Fire Department, FBI, and ATF assisted in the investigation. The suspect was located and arrested early Sunday morning. The motive remains unclear, and the church has temporarily moved services to its school gym. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact local law enforcement.

Alleged Arsonist Damages California Catholic Church on Ash Wednesday

omgc_la/ Instagram

Authorities are investigating an alleged arson attack that caused damage to Our Mother of Good Counsel Church in Los Feliz, California, on Ash Wednesday. The incident occurred around 8 p.m., and by the time police arrived, the suspect had already fled. Damage was reported to books, pews, a pillar, and a stained-glass window. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles condemned the attack, calling it "concerning and disheartening," and expressed solidarity with the parish, which has served the community for over 100 years. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a good time to ask, when was the last time you taught your team how to use a fire extinguisher? It certainly is easy to use, but call your fire department to come do the training for you. They will start a controlled fire and your personnel can practice using them. It is great training.

Two Injured in Electrical Fire at Trinity Lutheran Church in Longview

An electrical fire at Trinity Lutheran Church in Longview, Washington, injured two church members on Wednesday morning. The fire, which began in the church's kitchen, was traced to an electrical panel in the basement. Longview Fire Department crews responded at 11:49 a.m., finding smoke coming from the building. One injured individual was transported to the hospital for evaluation, while the other declined medical transport. Firefighters contained the flames using dry chemical extinguishers until power was cut off by Cowlitz County PUD. Church leaders and fire officials emphasized the importance of proper electrical safety training.

The safety team should periodically check for possible sources of fire at their church. I suggest using one of your church members that is a firefighter or retired firefighter to inspect your building for fire safety at least once a year.

PROPERTY CRIMES

California Pastor Faces Federal Charges for Swindling $230,000 from Friends and Nonprofit

Terrance "Tony" Elliott, pastor of The Ship of Zion Church in San Bernardino, California, has been indicted on 11 federal counts of wire fraud for allegedly defrauding friends and a nonprofit of more than $230,000. Prosecutors say Elliott manipulated a longtime friend into handing over her inheritance, using the funds for personal expenses and church rent, and later deceived another victim into paying for her funeral. He also allegedly stole from a nonprofit by issuing fraudulent checks. Elliott, who has a long history of financial scams dating back to the 1980s, faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge if convicted. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and urge them to come forward.

Now is a good time to remind everyone that a simple background check on the pastor would have revealed his previous crimes. These would be a red flag and an indicator that you may want to pick another pastor.

Man Caught on Video Slashing Tents in Homeless Encampment Near Atlanta Church

A man was caught on video Thursday night slashing tents at a homeless encampment near Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Witnesses say the man, wearing a shirt labeled "enforcement," destroyed multiple tents while yelling that they needed to be removed from the street. Residents also reported that he was armed. The attack has raised concerns among clergy, attorneys, and advocates, who are calling for his immediate arrest and better protection for the city’s homeless population. Atlanta police are investigating the incident, which comes amid ongoing tensions over encampment clearings in the area.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Christians in Syria Caught in Sectarian Violence Amid Rising Fears

A wave of sectarian violence in Syria’s coastal region between March 6 and 10 left over 1,000 Alawites and seven Christians dead, further deepening fears among the country's shrinking Christian minority. The violence, linked to clashes between Syrian government forces and remnants of the former regime, has led church leaders to call for national reconciliation. Christian leaders in Latakia and Aleppo confirmed the deaths of several Christian civilians, including a father and son killed on the Latakia International Highway and four family members murdered in their home. In response to the violence, churches in Latakia suspended in-person services, and major Christian patriarchs issued a joint statement condemning the unrest. With Syria’s Christian population having declined drastically since 2011, concerns over their future and safety in the country continue to grow.

Heavenly Father, we lift up our brothers and sisters in Syria who are caught in the midst of violence and fear. Lord, be their refuge and strength, their shield in times of trouble. Comfort those who mourn, heal the wounded, and grant peace to those living in uncertainty. Protect Your Church, Lord, and let Your presence be a light in the darkness. Soften hearts, bring reconciliation, and restore hope where it has been lost. May Your love sustain them, and may justice and peace prevail. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

Three Christian Converts in Iran Sentenced to Over 40 Years in Prison

An Iranian Revolutionary Court has sentenced three Christian converts—Abbas Soori, Mehran Shamloui, and Narges Nasri—to a combined total of over 40 years in prison for engaging in "propaganda activities contrary to Islamic law." Narges Nasri, a 37-year-old woman currently pregnant with her first child, is among those sentenced. The verdict highlights ongoing religious persecution in Iran, where Christian converts often face harsh penalties for practicing their faith. The case was reported by Article18, a London-based nonprofit advocating for religious freedom in Iran.

