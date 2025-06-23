I. Overview: Why This Alert Matters

The United States is now fully engaged in a direct conflict with Iran following precision airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear sites. In response, Iran has vowed “devastating retaliation,” and the Department of Homeland Security has issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin warning of an increased threat environment within the United States.

These events are not distant foreign affairs—they have direct implications for churches, ministries, and Christian communities here at home. Based on official assessments from DHS, the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, and multiple cyber threat units, the risk of cyber attacks, targeted violence, and inspired lone-wolf activity inside the U.S. is rising quickly.

Christian institutions are not exempt. In past conflicts, we’ve seen houses of worship—particularly Jewish synagogues and Christian churches that are vocal in their support of Israel—become soft targets for ideologically motivated violence. The current situation has all the warning signs: state-sponsored propaganda, proxy-backed cyber capabilities, activated ideological networks online, and a growing call to retaliate against symbols of American and Western faith and influence.

This alert is not meant to alarm—it is meant to equip. The threat is real, but so is our readiness. Let us meet this moment with prayerful resolve, disciplined preparation, and biblical clarity.

II. Threat Summary

The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin on June 22 confirming a heightened threat environment in response to the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. Several key concerns were identified that impact homeland security—particularly for churches and faith-based institutions:

• Iranian Cyber and Proxy Capabilities:

Iran has a history of leveraging both state-sponsored cyber units and proxy groups like Hezbollah to retaliate against U.S. interests. These groups have previously infiltrated water systems, defaced websites, and disrupted public infrastructure. In the wake of the U.S. airstrikes on June 21, Iranian-aligned groups have already launched cyberattacks, including a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack on Truth Social.

• Threats from Covert Cells and Lone Actors:

Intelligence analysts have long warned that Hezbollah maintains sleeper cells inside the U.S. capable of physical attacks on government officials and civilian targets. There is also growing concern over Iranian-inspired individuals being radicalized online—especially within anti-Israel or pro-Palestinian digital ecosystems that overlap with Western platforms. These propaganda efforts can easily inspire lone-wolf attacks.

• Direct and Inspired Violence Remains a Possibility:

While there is no current public fatwa from Iran’s leadership calling for violence inside the U.S., analysts have made it clear: if such a religious ruling is issued, it could rapidly trigger violent extremists already living in the homeland to act. Churches—especially those seen as “pro-American,” patriotic, or openly supportive of Israel—could be swept into this targeting logic.

• FTO Activity and External Solidarity:

Foreign Terrorist Organizations including HAMAS, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the PFLP have all voiced support for Iran and condemned the U.S. after the June 21 strikes. These statements are often used to justify broader violence, even in countries far removed from the immediate battlefield. While some organizations like Hezbollah have publicly said they don’t plan to retaliate at this time, history shows these stances can shift quickly.

This is the moment I’ve been warning about for some time. I’ve consistently said that if the U.S. were to go to war with Iran, it would trigger efforts to activate sleeper cells, launch cyber attacks, and inspire lone actors already here. Now that time has come—and the intelligence community is confirming exactly that.

This is not a cause for panic. It’s a call to prepare wisely, act decisively, and remain anchored in biblical truth. The next section will outline exactly what churches and individuals should be doing right now.

III. What Churches Should Do Now

This is not a time for hesitation. Churches—particularly those with visible security ministries or strong national and biblical convictions—should assume they may be monitored or assessed as soft targets. Whether the threat comes through digital access points, external surveillance, or an inspired lone actor, preparation now can prevent disaster later.

🔒 Security Measures for Churches

Increase visible deterrence. A uniformed, alert safety team is one of the most effective deterrents against both targeted and spontaneous acts of violence. Make sure your team is present and observable before, during, and after services.

Revisit and rehearse emergency protocols. Ensure all staff and safety volunteers are up to speed on lockdowns, evacuations, and medical response procedures. Every second counts in the event of an attack.

Conduct perimeter checks. Regularly inspect your parking lot, entrances, rooftops, and camera systems. Look for signs of casing, surveillance, or tampering. Drones and parked vehicles are increasingly being used for reconnaissance.

Control entry points. Lock unused exterior doors, and monitor all entrances during services and events. Equip greeters or ushers with radios to report suspicious behavior.

Secure livestream and internal tech. Iran and its proxies have used cyber capabilities to disrupt U.S. entities. Your church’s streaming platform, website, and email servers should be secured with strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and limited access. Don’t overlook the vulnerabilities in your AV booth.

💻 Cybersecurity Readiness

Educate your staff and volunteers. Make sure they can spot phishing attempts, especially emails pretending to be from trusted ministries, financial institutions, or donation platforms.

Back up critical systems. Store backups offline and test recovery plans regularly. Ransomware and DDoS attacks are increasing in frequency and often target soft infrastructure.

Patch everything. Update your church office computers, routers, cameras, and any connected devices. Iranian actors have targeted vulnerable internet-connected systems like water facilities—and churches often use outdated or poorly secured tech.

👀 Suspicious Activity Protocols

Train in SALUTE reporting. Teach your team to document and report behavior based on Size, Activity, Location, Uniform, Time, and Equipment. This format helps you deliver useful reports to law enforcement or fusion centers.

Know who to call. Ensure your team has direct contact numbers for local law enforcement, the nearest Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), and your fusion center if one serves your region. Reporting through proper channels is essential.

Preserve evidence. If you receive threatening letters, suspicious packages, or digital messages, do not touch or delete them. Preserve them as evidence and alert authorities immediately. Avoid contaminating physical evidence by over-handling.

This is the moment to raise your readiness posture—not out of fear, but out of faithfulness. The next section will provide clear guidance for individual believers and families.

IV. Message to Individuals and Families

Prepared churches are made up of prepared people. As the threat environment intensifies, individual vigilance becomes just as important as organizational readiness. Every member of your church body has a role to play in maintaining safety and spiritual composure under pressure.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Situational Awareness in Daily Life

Stay alert during services and events. Know your surroundings. Identify the exits. Observe who enters late, loiters in the parking lot, or avoids engagement. Trust your discernment—if something feels off, report it.

Discuss simple emergency plans with your family. This is especially important for parents with young children. Make sure everyone knows what to do if something happens: where to go, who to follow, and when to stay put.

Don’t spread rumors—spread readiness. In this kind of threat environment, misinformation can cause more harm than help. Stick to verified updates and encourage others to do the same.

🔦 🔦 Household Readiness Without Panic

Short-term emergencies are one thing. But in the current threat environment, Christians should begin preparing for something more sustained. A capable cyber attack—particularly one targeting the electrical grid—has the potential to bring daily life in America to a halt for months, not days. While we hope that never happens, the time to prepare is before the lights go out.

Establish layered preparedness. Every household should stock several months of food, clean water, water purification tools, flashlights, first-aid supplies, and backup power sources. This is not panic—it’s biblical stewardship. I recommend following Righteous Savages , Jason Salyer and Survival Dispatch for more information on long term preparations.

Secure prescription medications and pet supplies. If you rely on medication or care for working animals like dogs or horses, build a reserve. These animals may play a vital role in your safety and support during a prolonged crisis.

Include food for others. Scripture doesn’t permit us to turn away the hungry. When someone in need knocks on your door, you are called to feed them—physically and spiritually. Prepare now so you can give generously later.

Seek trusted sources. The LDS Church offers a reliable starting point for long-term food storage. You can find their guidance and purchase food kits at this link.

Harden your digital front door. Just as your church should patch and secure its networks, your home systems should be updated, protected by strong passwords, and configured with two-factor authentication.

Support the vulnerable. Many in your congregation—especially widows, the elderly, and new believers—don’t have the means or knowledge to prepare. Equip them, encourage them, and be a steady hand in times of uncertainty.

This isn’t about hoarding. It’s about honoring God by being ready to serve others when things go wrong. Christian readiness is an act of obedience, not self-preservation.

✝️ Operate from Faith, Not Fear

God’s people are not called to hide—we are called to stand. Now is the time to lead by example, showing a calm, disciplined mindset rooted in biblical truth. Our strength does not come from gear or tactics. It comes from the Lord. The final section of this alert will remind us why we watch—not in fear, but in obedience.

V. A Biblical Call to Vigilance, Not Fear

This moment demands clarity. As threats escalate and headlines grow darker, many believers are asking what they should do. The answer is the same now as it has always been: remain faithful, stay alert, and trust in the Lord.

We are not the first generation to face hostile times. The Bible is full of men and women who stood firm when violence, persecution, or foreign powers threatened their safety. They didn’t freeze. They didn’t panic. They didn’t run. They prayed. They prepared. And they stood their post.

Nehemiah 4:9 — “But we prayed to our God and posted a guard day and night to meet this threat.” Ezekiel 33:6 — “But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people... I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood.” 2 Timothy 1:7 — “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

There is no room for fear in the mind of a believer who understands his assignment. We are not bunker dwellers—we are defenders of the flock, watchmen on the wall, and ambassadors of the King. We do not place our trust in government agencies, intel briefings, or headlines (read Acts 5:9). Our hope is in Christ. But that hope compels us to act.

Now is not the time to pull back. It’s time to lock shields, prepare your house, and remain on guard—not only for your own protection, but to defend the ability of others to freely worship the One true God.

Let this be the posture of every Christian Warrior: head on a swivel, heart in the Word, spirit grounded in truth.