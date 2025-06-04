Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry D. Bryant's avatar
Larry D. Bryant
18h

Wow, this hits close to home. We live about 90 miles south of this incident near a military post.

I am sharing this with the security folks this evening. Perilous times are here until we hear the shout that takes us out. Until then continue the mission.

Thank You

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donald S Thomas's avatar
Donald S Thomas
17h

Excellent article And analysis. With your permission I like to share this with one of the leaders of our safety team. Hopefully they'll be engaged so that further copies can be given to our entire team. For his Kingdom, Praise be to God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture