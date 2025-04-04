Executive Summary

Churches across the United States are entering a period of elevated risk due to the convergence of three major factors: a highly volatile geopolitical environment centered on Iran, a history of terror attacks during April and religious holidays, and the confirmed presence of hostile actors already operating within our borders.

The United States has moved significant military assets into the Middle East, including six B-2 stealth bombers, two carrier strike groups, and multiple squadrons of F-35 and A-10 aircraft. Simultaneously, Iranian-backed Houthis have launched multiple attacks against U.S. naval assets, and American intelligence assessments suggest possible retaliation if direct strikes against Iran occur. These developments suggest a rapid shift from tension to open conflict is not only possible—it may already be underway.

Faith-based institutions, particularly Christian churches, are soft targets with symbolic value to enemies of the West. With high-attendance services approaching for Easter and Passover, churches must assume a posture of heightened readiness. Threats may come in the form of direct attacks, harassment, cyber disruptions, or coordinated action by embedded terror cells.

Churches must remain open. We do not retreat, we do not hide, and we do not close our doors to those seeking Christ. However, this does require that safety ministries work harder—training more deliberately, preparing more thoroughly, and watching more closely. The Body of Christ is called to be watchful, discerning, and prepared—not fearful, but wise.

Threat Overview

The current threat landscape is defined by a dramatic escalation of military and political tensions between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The situation has shifted from long-standing strategic friction to a tangible risk of direct military conflict.

On March 19, 2025, former President Donald Trump issued a two-month ultimatum to Iran, warning that if no deal was reached, a military response would follow. Since then, the United States has initiated one of the largest force buildups in the region since 2003:

Six B-2 stealth bombers have been deployed to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia—aircraft designed specifically for deep-penetration strikes against fortified targets, such as Iran’s underground nuclear infrastructure.

Two carrier strike groups —USS Harry S. Truman (currently in the Red Sea) and USS Carl Vinson (en route to CENTCOM)—are positioned to support regional operations.

F-35s , A-10 attack aircraft , and over 300 airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing have been forward deployed to the theater.

140+ American military cargo flights have been recorded entering the region in the last two weeks.

THAAD and Patriot air defense systems have been transferred from the Pacific to Middle Eastern bases—further signaling long-range engagement preparedness.

Simultaneously, Iranian proxies—most notably the Houthis in Yemen—have escalated attacks on U.S. Navy vessels in the Red Sea and successfully shot down multiple U.S. drones in recent days. The Iranian regime, feeling cornered, has issued retaliatory threats, including public statements indicating potential counterattacks on U.S. regional assets and threats to accelerate nuclear development if attacked.

Iranian leaders are reportedly moving between safehouses under the cover of darkness to avoid drone strikes—an indication that they believe a preemptive or retaliatory strike is imminent.

Complicating matters, several key Middle Eastern nations—including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE—are reportedly denying U.S. access to airspace for strikes against Iran. This limits operational flexibility and concentrates U.S. and Israeli launch corridors, potentially provoking Iranian attempts to disrupt or retaliate outside the immediate region, including inside the U.S.

This buildup is not posturing alone. It reflects readiness for action, and when military forces of this scale are positioned forward, risk of miscalculation, preemption, or retaliatory terrorism increases—especially from asymmetric or proxy forces.

Historical and Religious Targeting Patterns

War with Iran is not a distant or abstract issue for churches and synagogues in the United States. Unlike conventional state-on-state warfare, Iran and its proxy networks—such as Hezbollah—are structured to retaliate through asymmetric warfare, which includes attacks on civilian and symbolic targets. Faith-based institutions fall directly into that category.

Religious Institutions as Targets

Iran views the United States and Israel not merely as geopolitical opponents but as ideological enemies, grounded in religious identity and cultural influence. Christian churches and Jewish synagogues represent two things the regime openly opposes:

Western cultural power Religious alignment with Israel and the Judeo-Christian worldview

During previous periods of tension or military action involving U.S. forces in the Middle East, attacks on religious institutions have increased. Iran-backed operatives and inspired individuals have historically sought out soft targets that carry symbolic weight, including:

The 2019 Poway Synagogue shooting (April 27, 2019) during Passover services

The 2012 Hezbollah-linked bus bombing in Bulgaria , targeting Israeli tourists

Arson and vandalism of churches and synagogues during periods of Middle East unrest

These were not isolated incidents. They represent a strategic method of inflicting fear and sending a political message without directly confronting military power. Iran does not need to launch missiles at U.S. soil to retaliate. Instead, they can activate sympathetic individuals, proxies, or sleeper cells already inside our borders to carry out low-tech, high-impact attacks.

April: A Pattern of Violence

April is historically one of the most violent months for ideologically driven attacks. The following anniversaries occur within this month:

April 19: Oklahoma City bombing (168 killed)

April 20: Columbine shooting

April 21: Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka (2019)

April 27: Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting

When you combine this trend with the current calendar of religious observances—Passover (April 12–20) and Easter Sunday (April 20)—the opportunity for mass gatherings becomes a prime window for threat actors.

Synagogues in Particular

As the state of Israel is the primary target of Iranian threats, Jewish institutions, including synagogues and cultural centers, face elevated risks of retaliation. Protests and anti-Israel demonstrations frequently shift from verbal hostility to physical violence, and during wartime, these tensions tend to boil over. Iranian proxies have historically surveilled and planned attacks against Jewish targets on U.S. soil, and any direct conflict would raise the likelihood of action.

Churches and synagogues must understand that the threat environment is not theoretical. In the event of a U.S. strike on Iran—or a strike by Israel—the retaliation is unlikely to be symmetric or restrained. It will target our most vulnerable places: sanctuaries where people gather in faith.

Domestic Threat Landscape

One of the most pressing concerns in the event of conflict with Iran is not what happens overseas, but what could happen here—within our own cities, neighborhoods, and sanctuaries.

Hezbollah’s Domestic Footprint

A Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) source has previously estimated that there may be up to 30,000 Hezbollah operatives already inside the United States. These individuals are believed to be embedded in communities, living under false identities, and waiting for activation orders in the event of war. While that number may seem high, Hezbollah has a documented history of:

Conducting surveillance on Jewish community centers and Israeli diplomatic sites in the U.S.

Using Latin American smuggling networks to move personnel and materials north into the United States

Engaging in fundraising, weapons smuggling, and money laundering through front businesses and illicit finance

Hezbollah is not a spontaneous movement. It is a highly trained, strategically placed, and state-backed military arm of Iran. Its presence here is intentional, and its targets—synagogues, churches, and community centers—would serve as ideal symbols of retaliation.

Lone Actors and Ideologically Motivated Violence

Not every threat will come from an embedded foreign agent. Iran’s ideological messaging and the rising hostility toward Christianity and Judaism have also inspired domestic actors, whether radicalized online or already harboring resentment toward faith-based institutions.

Churches and synagogues in politically or religiously hostile areas may experience:

Harassment or threats

Vandalism or arson

Attempts to disrupt worship services

Surveillance or probing of security weak points

Asymmetric warfare thrives on exploiting soft targets. Faith-based organizations that operate with open doors and minimal visible security become low-risk, high-impact opportunities for those looking to make a statement or spread fear.

Political Climate Adds Fuel

The current political climate is hyper-divided, and adversaries of the United States are well aware that sparking domestic unrest can amplify the effects of external conflict. A single attack on a church or synagogue—particularly during a high-profile religious service—could trigger:

National panic

Lone wolf actors taking action

Copycat attacks

Division between political or religious communities

Churches must be aware that politically charged environments often serve as accelerants for ideologically motivated violence.

Cyber and Disruption Threats

While much of the current focus is on physical security, churches must not overlook the growing threat in the cyber domain. In times of global conflict or elevated tensions, adversaries often look for ways to disrupt, demoralize, or confuse the public. Faith-based organizations are increasingly being targeted—not for financial gain, but for their symbolic and cultural value.

Ransomware and System Disruptions

The FBI and CISA have issued multiple alerts since 2022 warning that ransomware attacks increase significantly on weekends and holidays, particularly when IT staff are off-duty and incident response is delayed. Easter weekend fits this profile perfectly.

While large healthcare systems and municipal governments are the most frequent victims, churches are not immune. A compromised network could result in:

Lockouts of livestream services on Easter Sunday

Loss of internal communications systems

Exposure of member directories or donation records

Disruption of alarm or security camera networks

Even short-term outages during a high-attendance weekend can erode trust, embarrass leadership, or cause confusion during emergencies.

Website Defacement and Online Harassment

In conflict scenarios, hacktivists or state-linked cyber teams often engage in website defacements targeting faith-based or patriotic institutions. These defacements are not technically complex but are meant to send a message or intimidate followers.

Churches and synagogues may find their websites replaced with hostile propaganda, anti-Christian or anti-Israel messaging, or calls for violence. Additionally, harassment campaigns on livestreams, comment sections, or social media pages may spike in the days surrounding major holidays or following any strike against Iran.

Phishing, Scams, and Fraud

Major holidays are also ripe for phishing scams that impersonate church leadership, request emergency funds, or pose as donation drives for "Middle East relief." These efforts often target:

Church treasurers and admin staff

Clergy

Congregants with public-facing contact info

All staff and volunteers should be warned not to click links or download attachments from unfamiliar sources—especially if the email involves urgency, money, or security issues.

Risk Assessment for Churches

In light of the current threat environment, churches should adopt a mindset that anticipates disruption while remaining grounded in the mission to minister, gather, and serve. The following assessment outlines the most likely and most impactful threat scenarios that churches may face during this elevated alert period.

High-Probability Threats

Harassment and Disruption During Services Disruptive individuals entering services, especially during high-attendance events like Easter.

Coordinated or spontaneous protests targeting churches with visible security or patriotic messaging.

Attempts to bait greeters or ushers into confrontations, especially where video can be used to generate viral outrage or controversy. Surveillance and Probing Behavior Individuals casing facilities during the week or arriving early to services under false pretenses.

Attempts to enter secured or restricted areas such as children’s ministry rooms, offices, or storage spaces.

Suspicious photography or recording of entrances, exits, or security personnel. Cyber Disruptions Website or livestream failures during key services.

Fraudulent emails impersonating leadership or requesting emergency donations.

Online harassment of church leadership, livestreams, or social media pages. Vandalism and Property Damage Spray-painting of offensive slogans.

Broken windows or attempts to breach unsecured doors.

Arson or attempted arson—especially near entrances, outdoor crosses, or signage.

Elevated but Less Likely Threats (Still Plausible in Current Climate)

Lone Actor Violence An individual radicalized online or motivated by anti-Christian ideology initiating an attack with a firearm, knife, or blunt weapon.

Known mental health cases escalating into violence due to perceived political or religious triggers. Proxy-Inspired Coordinated Attacks Small cells acting under ideological alignment with Iran or Hezbollah launching a targeted attack on multiple faith-based locations.

Use of IEDs or Molotov cocktails against parked vehicles or entrances during services. Vehicle-Based Attacks Attempts to use a car or truck to breach an entry point or ram into pedestrian areas during outdoor gatherings.

Target Profile: Who Is Most at Risk?

Large congregations with multiple services (greater crowd density = higher symbolic value).

Churches with Israeli or pro-Israel messaging on their websites, signs, or social media.

Facilities located in urban or politically charged areas that have seen prior protests or ideological clashes.

Churches with visible armed security may be targeted for provocation or surveillance.

Recommended Actions

Churches must operate with wisdom, vigilance, and resolve. This is not a time for fear or retreat, but for preparation. The goal is not to create a bunker—it’s to ensure that worship can continue unhindered, while minimizing risk to the congregation. Below are specific actions churches should take in the coming days and weeks:

1. Reassess and Strengthen Your Security Plan

Review the Emergency Operations Plan and ensure it addresses: Suspicious person encounters Medical emergencies Fire or arson response Active shooter or hostile intruder scenarios

Inspect all access points , exterior lighting, cameras, alarms, and panic hardware. Repair or replace anything that doesn’t work.

Enforce access control. Do not leave doors propped open. Consider assigning team members to monitor entrances throughout services.

2. Conduct Security Briefings With Volunteers

Brief greeters, ushers, and safety team members on current threats.

Remind them of their roles during a crisis: communication, lockdown, evacuation, or medical aid.

Ensure all team members are visibly identifiable (vests, badges, radios). This helps reduce confusion in emergencies and improves coordination with first responders.

3. Implement Pre-Service Security Checks

Conduct perimeter sweeps before each service, especially on high-attendance days.

Check parking lots, dumpsters, and building exteriors for suspicious packages or signs of tampering.

If possible, have armed and uniformed security visible at entrances—visibility deters attackers.

4. Train on Suspicious Behavior Recognition

Look for behavioral indicators: nervousness, scanning exits, carrying large bags, refusing eye contact, loitering without purpose. (Take our FREE course on identifying threats here)

If something seems “off,” it likely is. Don’t ignore gut instinct.

Implement a “See Something, Say Something” culture across all staff and volunteers.

5. Coordinate With Law Enforcement

Notify your local police agency of upcoming major events or schedule changes.

Ask for a security walkthrough or site assessment if they have the bandwidth.

Provide officers with building maps, access procedures, and emergency contact info for your team.

6. Secure and Harden Digital Systems

Ensure firewalls, antivirus, and web filters are up to date.

Lock down admin accounts on church websites and social media.

Alert all staff to be suspicious of emails involving: Donation or refund requests File downloads or link clicks Messages appearing urgent or from unusual addresses



7. Prepare Public Messaging in Advance

Draft a short public statement in case of a threat, incident, or disruption. This allows for rapid communication without panic.

Communicate confidence and calm to your congregation. Panic benefits the enemy.

8. Keep Doors Open for Worship

Do not cancel services out of fear.

Encourage your team and congregation by reminding them that gathering in worship is both a right and a testimony .

Increased risk doesn’t mean avoidance—it means preparation.

Spiritual Call to Readiness

The Church is not built on fear, but on a foundation of faith, truth, and eternal purpose. While the threats we face are real, our response must be shaped by Scripture, courage, and discernment—not by anxiety.

Throughout Scripture, God calls His people to be both watchful and obedient. In Nehemiah 4:9, the people rebuilding the wall around Jerusalem faced constant threats. Their response: “But we prayed to our God and posted a guard day and night to meet this threat.” That same model applies today—pray and prepare.

In Luke 22:36, Jesus told His disciples, “If you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.” Not for aggression, but as a deterrent. His message was clear: We are not victims. Our churches are not helpless. We are called to be shepherds, protectors of the flock, and defenders of the faith.

During times like this, it’s easy for churches to focus inward. But this is when the world needs to see boldness, not retreat. We are to remain open—doors unlocked for the lost, even as our eyes remain open for the enemy. This tension between vigilance and welcome is where the Church shines the brightest.

Let the safety ministry be strong. Let the congregation be informed. But above all, let the Gospel continue to be preached, heard, and lived—because no enemy can stop what Christ has already won.

