TERROR UPDATE

Israel/Iran War and Hezbollah Agent in the United States

I published a video yesterday on CWT updating all of you on what you should be concerned about with the Israel/Iran war. Please watch my update that has critical information.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Two Teens Charged with Murder Outside St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Oxnard, California

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, have been charged with the murder of a man found beaten to death outside St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Oxnard, California. The victim, discovered by a church volunteer near a side entrance early on June 5, 2025, suffered severe head and facial injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Security footage allegedly shows the teens repeatedly stomping the victim, who was seated beside his wheelchair, and partially undressing him before fleeing. Both suspects have been detained, with arraignments continued to June 24, 2025.

Churches need to think about how they care for vulnerable people who seek refuge on their property, especially overnight. That means installing good lighting and security cameras, making sure volunteers know how to safely engage with people in need, and working with local outreach groups and law enforcement to have a plan in place. It’s not just about protecting property—it’s about taking seriously the risks that come with having people regularly on-site after hours and doing what we can to prevent tragedies before they happen.

Man with Machete Shot by Officer Near Conroe Church Park Area

A 32-year-old man was shot by a police officer Monday evening at MLK Park in Conroe, Texas, near the grounds of a local church, after allegedly swinging a machete and ignoring police commands. According to authorities, the man advanced toward the officer while demanding to be shot, prompting the officer to fire one round in self-defense. The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries, while no bystanders or officers were harmed. The incident is under investigation by the Conroe Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

When churches are located near public parks or open spaces, it’s important to stay aware of what’s happening around your property. Situations like this remind us that things can escalate fast, and having security cameras, good lighting, and a direct line of communication with local law enforcement can make all the difference. Make sure your team knows what to do if they see something concerning—don’t try to handle it alone. Call the police and let them do their job. Being prepared is part of being a good steward of your church and the people around it.

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Near Barstow Church Neighborhood

A 36-year-old man in Barstow, California, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 62-year-old man was shot multiple times near the 700 block of South First Avenue, an area that includes several local churches. The shooting occurred around 3:00 a.m. on June 7, 2025. The victim was airlifted to a trauma center in critical but stable condition. Barstow Police identified the suspect, who was found to be on active parole, following a detailed investigation that included scene processing and witness interviews.

This incident happened at 3 AM. As I’ve stated before, most violent crime at churches happens after normal worship hours and occurs in the parking lot.

Juvenile Chaos Follows Church Festival in Mayfield Heights, Ohio

A major public disturbance involving an estimated 300 to 400 juveniles erupted in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, after Saint Francis of Assisi Family Festival in nearby Gates Mills reached capacity on Saturday night. The incident escalated with multiple fights, vandalism, theft, and armed suspect pursuits after the festival was shut down early. The youths moved into Mayfield Heights, where businesses were vandalized near Eastgate Plaza, prompting a large police response involving multiple jurisdictions. Officers used pepper balls to break up confrontations, and dozens of juveniles were arrested. City officials and church organizers plan to meet to prevent similar incidents at future events.

In light of repeated disturbances following church events like the recent one in Mayfield Heights, churches should consider implementing a multi-layered approach to crowd management and youth engagement. This could include pre-registration for festival attendance, clear capacity limits with visible enforcement, designated supervision zones for youth, and partnerships with local law enforcement for event security planning. Additionally, offering structured post-event programming or chaperoned transport options may prevent large, unsupervised gatherings from spilling into nearby neighborhoods. By taking proactive steps in collaboration with community stakeholders, churches can better ensure safety while still offering welcoming events.

Church Security Confronts Man Arrested After BB Gun Incident Outside Fort Walton Beach Church

A 36-year-old man was arrested after causing a disturbance with a BB gun in the parking lot of Destiny Worship Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, while three young children were in his car. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, when the man reportedly performed “burnouts,” acted erratically, and displayed what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle. Church security, trained and armed, confronted him and instructed him to leave. Police arrived and de-escalated the situation, discovering the weapon was a BB gun without markings to distinguish it from a real firearm. The suspect faces multiple charges, including child abuse and aggravated assault.

SEX CRIMES

Former Columbus Pastor Indicted on Over 20 Charges of Sexual Assault Involving Minors

A former pastor of Pathway Apostolic Church in southwest Columbus, Ohio, has been indicted on more than 20 felony charges related to the sexual assault of two teenagers. The indictment, issued in Pickaway County on June 5, 2025, alleges that the abuse took place between 2022 and 2024. The 39-year-old former pastor faces 11 counts of sexual battery and six counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning. He was arraigned in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court and released after posting a $250,000 bond.

To help prevent situations like this, churches need to have clear policies in place when it comes to working with youth. That includes background checks for all staff and volunteers, making sure no adult is ever alone with a minor, and creating a culture where people feel safe reporting concerns. Regular training and outside reviews of these policies can also go a long way in keeping everyone accountable. It's not just about rules—it’s about making sure our churches are safe places for the most vulnerable among us.

Burlington County Church Deacon Charged with Child Sexual Assault

A deacon at Burlington Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington City, New Jersey, has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor under the age of 13. According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the alleged assaults by the 44-year-old suspect occurred over a two-year period at various locations within the county. He faces a total of 26 charges, including aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and debauching the morals of a child. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking additional information from the public.

Tucson Man Arrested for Child Molestation Tied to Church Congregation

A 57-year-old Tucson man has been arrested on multiple counts of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor, with allegations involving boys he met through the Golden Dawn Tabernacle, also known as Tabernaculo Emanuel. According to Tucson Police, the incidents occurred between 2004 and 2012, involving victims aged 12 and 14 at the time. The investigation was prompted by a report in 2012 and expanded in 2025 when a second victim came forward. Detectives identified several incidents of inappropriate contact involving boys from the church. The suspect was taken into custody on April 17, 2025, and remains held on a $250,000 bond with an immigration hold.

Churches must understand that predators often target faith communities because they know there are many children present and that Christians are often trusting and quick to forgive. This is why we can’t afford to be naïve or passive when it comes to protecting children. Churches need strong, enforced policies, mandatory reporting practices, and a commitment to transparency—not secrecy—when abuse is suspected. The Bible is clear about how seriously God takes this issue: “If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea” (Matthew 18:6). That verse should be our standard when it comes to protecting the innocent.

Former Wichita Church Leader Accused of Abusing 23 Students at Eastminster Presbyterian

Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Wichita, Kansas, has confirmed that a former director of student ministries sexually abused 23 former students during his time at the church in the 1990s and early 2000s. The allegations against the former staff member, now deceased, surfaced in July 2024 and prompted a six-month investigation by an independent third party, which included over 50 interviews. The church has acknowledged the abuse and announced steps to support victims, including counseling reimbursements and policy reforms. A Service of Repentance, Lament, and Healing is scheduled for June 22, 2025.

ARSON/FIRES

Vacant Church Set on Fire in Bartlett, Texas; Arson Suspected

Authorities in Bell County, Texas, are investigating a suspected arson after a vacant church located off Front Street in Bartlett was set ablaze around 6:30 p.m. The incident marks the third suspicious fire in the area within the last two months. Fire crews quickly responded and managed to contain the blaze before it could spread to nearby residences. No injuries were reported, and the fire marshal’s office continues to search for those responsible.

Sacred Heart Church in Portland Damaged by Arson; Suspect in Custody

A fire at Sacred Heart Church in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Southeast Portland, Oregon, was quickly extinguished early Wednesday morning after a suspect reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis set the building ablaze. The suspect later called 911 to report their actions and was arrested by Portland police on a second-degree arson charge. The fire caused approximately $3,000 in damage to the church’s historic 1890s-era doors. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

TRAFFIC COLLISIONS

Truck Crashes Into Cornerstone Church in San Antonio During Suspected Mental Health Crisis

A 56-year-old man was arrested after intentionally driving his truck into Cornerstone Church on Stone Oak Parkway in San Antonio, Texas, during what authorities described as a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Witnesses reported the driver revving his engine and accelerating multiple times before crashing through the church's front doors and driving approximately 20 feet inside. Firefighters quickly extinguished a potential fire hazard from the vehicle. The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and will face criminal mischief charges upon release.

This has been happening more and more. It is almost on a weekly basis at this point. If you do not have anti vehicle ramming measures at your church, you are leaving your congregation at risk. Placing bollards in front of the doors does not make your church unwelcoming and does not prevent pedestrian access.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Former Church Secretary Charged with Embezzling Over $27,000 in North Carolina

A former financial secretary of First Baptist Church in Powellsville, North Carolina, has been charged with embezzling more than $27,000. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office reported that the funds were misappropriated between June and September 2020. Authorities say the secretary refused to release financial records when requested, prompting an investigation that led to five counts of embezzlement by a treasurer of a charitable or religious organization. The suspect surrendered to deputies and was released on a $5,000 bond.

You should be doing a financial audit every year. I know it is a lot of work, but you have a duty to secure the church’s finances. I wrote an article on the things you can do to prevent an incident like this. See the article below for more information.

Church Windows Smashed Following Pride Event Preaching in Northfield, Minnesota

Old Paths Baptist Church in Northfield, Minnesota, was vandalized with its front windows smashed shortly after members of the congregation participated in street preaching outside the local Pride in the Park event. The church, known for its outspoken and controversial evangelism, discovered the damage the following morning. Northfield Police are investigating the incident and have not yet determined whether it was motivated by religious bias, actions at the Pride event, or another cause. No other churches in the area were targeted, and authorities are requesting any public information or video footage to aid the investigation.

A 4k video system and a buglar/fire alarm are THE most basic security tools EVERY church should have. A 4k video system could have identified the perpetrators.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Nigerian Bishop's Village Attacked Following U.S. Testimony on Christian Persecution

A Nigerian bishop who testified before the U.S. Congress in March about the violent persecution of Christians in his diocese is now facing direct retaliation, including an attack on his home village that left over 20 people dead. Bishop Wilfred Anagbe reported that four deadly attacks took place in his Makurdi Diocese between May 23 and June 1, 2025, allegedly carried out by Islamic jihadist groups. His village, Aondona, was among those targeted, with hundreds displaced and a local priest wounded. Bishop Anagbe and others have received threats linked to their testimonies, drawing concern from both U.S. officials and international watchdogs. Nigeria continues to be the deadliest country in the world for Christians, with 69% of all Christian killings globally occurring there.

To my brothers and sisters in Nigeria, I know the situation is heartbreaking and dangerous, but you’re not alone. Stay vigilant, protect your communities the best you can, and don’t be afraid to speak the truth about what’s happening—even when it’s hard. Organize with other churches, work together to keep watch, and document everything. The world may be slow to act, but truth and persistence are powerful. And above all, don’t give up hope—continue to pray, prepare, and protect. Evil thrives in silence, so we have to keep shining a light, no matter how dark it gets.

