Want to Watch Instead of Read?

This week, the nation witnessed another act of evil break through the doors of a church. At CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, a gunman entered the sanctuary during a Sunday service and opened fire. One of the church’s safety team members was shot in the leg while defending the congregation—but returned fire and stopped the threat. Another church member, acting quickly, used his truck to help intervene.

It was a textbook example of a courageous, life-saving response.

But then something happened that I’ve seen too many times: within 48 hours, the man who pulled the trigger to stop the attack was giving interviews to the press.

This isn’t a critique of that man. I want to be absolutely clear about that. What he did to stop the attacker was brave, honorable, and necessary. God used him to protect His people. This article isn’t about second-guessing what he did in the moment—it’s about what not to do afterward.

The Danger of the Microphone

I’ve said this for years: No good ever comes from talking to the media after a self-defense shooting.

Even if what you did was legally justified, morally upright, and biblically grounded, you still live in a fallen world. Prosecutors have gone after good people before—not because they did anything wrong, but because politics, pressure, or the wrong sound bite gave them a hook. Civil attorneys look for anything they can twist into a payday. And the media? They want emotion, drama, and a headline—not truth, context, or biblical clarity.

And just like you wouldn’t give a full statement to police without legal counsel—even if you are the police—you absolutely should not give one to a reporter with a camera and a microphone.

Scripture and Silence

Proverbs 10:19 says, “When words are many, transgression is not lacking, but whoever restrains his lips is prudent.”

Sometimes the most spiritual thing you can do after a shooting is stay quiet. Not out of fear—but out of wisdom. God gave you the courage to stand between a killer and the Body of Christ. Now use that same discernment to protect your family, your church, and your future.

Don’t explain yourself to people who aren’t trying to understand. And don’t give the enemy ammo to use against you in a courtroom or in public opinion.

Legal Reality

Let’s review some basics for every church security team member:

You are not cleared until the DA says you are.

Civil lawsuits can be filed even in clear-cut self-defense cases.

Anything you say publicly can and will be used against you.

We’ve seen churches sued. We’ve seen defenders prosecuted. And we’ve seen the media take good people’s words and twist them into controversy. Talking too soon—even with the best intentions—can come back to hurt you.

What to Do Instead

If you’re ever involved in a shooting on church property, follow this:

Say nothing to the media. Let your church’s designated spokesperson handle statements.

Get legal counsel. Even if you’re never charged, a civil suit can wreck your life.

Have insurance. I recommend Right to Bear for church defenders. Christian Warrior Special @RTB

Don’t debrief your team out loud. Keep internal talk minimal until your attorney advises otherwise.

Train now for what to say—or not say—later. Your silence can protect your ministry.

Final Thoughts

To the man who defended his church this week: if you read this, know that I see you as a brother in Christ and a warrior for God’s people. You did what had to be done. You stood in the gap. And I thank God for your courage.

But let this moment serve as a reminder to others: the danger doesn’t end when the last round is fired. The courtroom, the media, and the enemy are still active.

So the next time someone sticks a mic in your face after a shooting, remember this:

You already survived the attack. Don’t let a headline take you down.

Leave a comment