I’m excited to share an exclusive interview I conducted with William Kirk of Washington Gun Law at this year’s SHOT Show. William is not only a staunch advocate for the Second Amendment but also an expert in navigating the legal complexities of carrying firearms, especially in sensitive environments like churches.

In our conversation, we tackled critical questions that many of you have asked, including:

Are you truly covered by your church’s insurance in a defensive shooting?

What are the legal pitfalls of carrying a firearm in a church, especially those co-located with schools?

What should you do immediately after a defensive shooting to protect yourself legally?

William shared his invaluable expertise on these topics, along with practical advice to ensure you’re legally protected while fulfilling your mission to safeguard your congregation.

Watch the full interview here

This is a must-watch for anyone involved in church security or carrying responsibly. Feel free to reply with any thoughts or questions after watching.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Leave a comment