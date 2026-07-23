Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Dan McManus's avatar
Dan McManus
2h

Keith, thank you again. With that, let me point you to an important book by Ed Monk called "The First 30 Seconds." In it he makes the case, based purely on his research and the math, that to keep the body-count below double-digits, the "problem" has to be solved within the first 30 seconds. It's just the math. Having that understanding and being mentality prepped prompts Sheepdogs to move quickly and with urgency when it's our time. Your admonition to the LDS is warrented and so glad you have the courage and urgency to state it...again. After all, it's just math...

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1 reply by Keith Graves
Darrell Purser's avatar
Darrell Purser
2h

Hello sir

I have been head of security at our church in North Carolina for about 4 years now I presently live in South Carolina approximately 20 miles south of the church. I first come to know about ChristianWorriorTraining watching training videos on USCCA which I am also a member of. Seen the video interview with you pertaining to church security. I am also a certified RSO and currently have approximately 160 hrs of training. I was raised up in a family of Law Enforcement. And I thank you for your service. Just recently updated our security cameras at the church and I have meetings with my team at lest once a month most of my team are elderly so I’m the one responsible mostly for training my team. I show them the same videos that I trained with and also the intell that you provide. Have gained some great insight from CristianWorriorTraining and USCCA. Keep up the good work you’re doing for our LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST Be Blessed

An thanks again

Darrell

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