Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Ocdlaw's avatar
Ocdlaw
19h

I am the security team. It's a small church in Mission Viejo. After one of our longtime members was murdered while visiting a nearby church with his mother, the pastor asked me if, as former law enforcement (not retired and it was 40 years ago before I went to law school) I had a carry permit and asked me to carry at church and keep an eye on things. I've carried ever since. Once I was driving our pastor to do a podcast way up in Modesto, we stopped at a Starbucks and I bought him coffee. He said he felt like the president because he had armed security and didn't have to pay for anything! LOL

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Jim Strasma's avatar
Jim Strasma
18h

Some on our safety team are armed, indicated via a subtle difference in garb. Non-team members with a CCW (of which we have several) are welcome, but asked to self-identify so they aren't mistaken in an emergency. The team carries radios, and there's also a radio and a way to block the door in each classroom.

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