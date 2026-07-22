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What Happened

On Sunday, July 19, 2026, a man entered a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Utah during Sunday services. According to an eyewitness account published on YouTube by a member who was in the building with his wife, mother, and 2 young children, the man was dressed entirely in black on a day when temperatures reached 100 degrees. He walked into the west lobby, sat down, pulled out a revolver, set it beside him, and rested his hand on it. He did not yell. He did not make verbal threats. He sat there with the gun displayed where anyone walking through the lobby could see it.

A member spotted him and did something worth noting. He walked over and started a conversation. That bought time. While the two talked, word reached the bishop and someone called the police. According to the witness, the man claimed he had attended that ward 20 years earlier. Leadership then moved through the building room by room, quietly telling each class to have a prayer and exit through the east side, away from the lobby. The stated reason for the calm approach was to avoid triggering the man into action.

Here is the moment that should stop every church security team leader reading this. The witness had a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old in the nursery, located down the same hallway as the gunman. When the evacuation order reached his Sunday school class, he ran to the nursery and found that nobody had told them anything. The workers and children were sitting there with no idea an armed man was in the building. He was the one who opened the door and got them out, and to do it he had to move toward the threat.

Police arrived, entered with guns drawn, and arrested the man without a shot fired. The revolver was reportedly unloaded, though nobody inside the building knew that while it was happening. There were no injuries. As of this writing, I can find no news coverage of this incident from any outlet. The witness said the same thing in his video. Everything above comes from one man’s firsthand account, and I am presenting it as exactly that.

This was not the first armed incident at an LDS meetinghouse in the last year. On September 28, 2025, a gunman attacked the meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan, killing 4 people and burning the building. On January 7, 2026, a fight at a funeral outside the Rose Park meetinghouse in Salt Lake City turned into a gunfight that killed 2 people and wounded 6, with 2 alleged gang members later indicted federally. I covered both. The witness in Sunday’s incident said his first thought when he heard there was a man with a gun in the building was Michigan. Three incidents in 10 months, and the institutional security posture has not moved.

Lessons for Church Security Teams

The Door Is Where This Ends or Begins

A man dressed head to toe in black on a 100 degree day walked through the front door of a church building and made it to the lobby with a revolver before anyone engaged him. That is an access control failure, and it is the same failure I write about after almost every one of these incidents. There was no greeter at the door. There was no one assigned to watch who comes in. Clothing wildly wrong for the weather is one of the most basic pre-attack indicators there is, because it conceals weapons and it signals a man who is not there for worship. A trained greeter sees that from 50 feet away and makes contact before the man is inside among the congregation. The member who eventually walked up and talked to him did exactly the right thing, and he deserves credit for it. The problem is that it happened by accident, after the man was already seated inside with a gun out, instead of by assignment, at the door, before he crossed the threshold.

Prohibiting Lawful Carry Does Not Produce an Unarmed Congregation

The LDS Church prohibits firearms in its meetinghouses. The witness in this video is a concealed carrier who admits on camera that he normally carries at church anyway, and that Sunday was one of the rare days he did not. Think about what that tells you. The policy did not disarm him on any other Sunday. It disarmed him on the day a man walked in with a revolver. This is what firearm prohibitions actually accomplish inside a congregation. The people who ignore the rule still carry, the people who follow the rule are defenseless, and the church has no idea who is armed on any given Sunday. If that man’s revolver had been loaded and he had stood up shooting, the response would have come from an unknown number of unvetted, uncoordinated carriers who have never spoken to each other, never trained together, and have no plan. Some of you reading this attend churches with the same policy. Your leadership needs to hear this case.

If People Are Carrying Anyway, Organize Them

Allowing lawful carry is step 1. Step 2 is the part almost nobody does. Your church needs to know who its concealed carriers are, and it needs to meet with them regularly to establish what they will do in an active shooter event. The doctrine I teach is simple. If you are a lawful carrier who is not on the security team and shooting starts, you take a knee, you protect the people immediately around you, and you let the security detail work the problem. You do not run toward the gunfire with your pistol out, because when police come through the door they see an armed man moving through a screaming crowd, and now you are the threat. An untrained crowd of independent carriers with no communication plan turns 1 shooter into 5 or 6 people holding guns in a panicked building. Regular meetings, clear roles, and one simple rule fix that. This costs nothing and requires no policy change beyond a calendar invite.

Your Children’s Ministry Needs a Lockdown Signal

The nursery finding out about an armed man from a sprinting father is the single most damning detail in this account. Every children’s area in your building needs a lockdown procedure that activates on a simple signal, whether that is a code word over a radio, a text string to every worker’s phone, or a hard-wired alert. The doors lock, the children move away from windows and entrances, and nobody gets in until a known person gives the all clear. The signal has to reach the children’s workers first, before the general evacuation starts, because those rooms cannot self-evacuate quickly and because parents will run toward those rooms through whatever stands in the way, exactly like this father did. If your church has no way to notify the nursery in under 30 seconds, that is your assignment this week. Test it on a Sunday. Time it.

Build the Police Relationship Before the 911 Call

By the witness’s account, the responding officers did solid work. They arrived, entered, and took the man into custody without escalation. Now imagine the same call at a church where officers have never been inside the building, do not know the floor plan, do not know whether the church has armed members, and are getting fragmented 911 calls from a parking lot full of people. Your security team should have a standing relationship with your local agency. Invite them to walk the building. Give them a floor plan. Tell them whether you have an armed team, what they look like on Sunday, and how they will identify themselves. When officers make entry on an active threat call, seconds and recognition decide who gets pointed at. That relationship gets built on a quiet Tuesday, never during the event.

Biblical Perspective

Scripture does not treat the defense of God’s people as a distraction from worship. Nehemiah rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem under a standing threat of attack, and his answer was not to pray instead of preparing. It was both.

“So in the lowest parts of the space behind the wall, in open places, I stationed the people by their clans, with their swords, their spears, and their bows.” (Nehemiah 4:13, ESV)

Look at what Nehemiah actually did. He identified the weak points, the low and open places where an enemy would come, and he put armed men there by assignment. He did not wait to see if volunteers would happen to be standing in the right spot. He stationed them. The exposed lobby of that Utah meetinghouse was a low place in the wall, and on Sunday there was no one stationed there. The work of the church went on all around Nehemiah’s armed men, and the two were never in conflict. Worship continued because the watch was set.

Ezekiel takes it further and puts the weight on the man who holds the watch.

“But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet, so that the people are not warned, and the sword comes and takes any one of them, that person is taken away in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at the watchman’s hand.” (Ezekiel 33:6, ESV)

God holds the watchman accountable for the warning, and this incident shows what a failed warning looks like in a modern building. The people in the nursery were never warned. The sword came into that building, and the trumpet never reached the room full of the most vulnerable people in it. By God’s grace the gun was empty. The witness called the whole event a warning, and he is right, but Ezekiel tells us who the warning is for. It is for the watchmen. If your church has no one on the wall, no signal to the nursery, and no plan for the armed men in the pews, then the trumpet is sitting unblown, and Scripture is clear about where the responsibility lands.

Final Assessment

A man displayed a revolver inside an occupied church building for an extended period, and the outcome was decided almost entirely by his choices rather than the church’s. He chose to sit still. He chose an unloaded gun. He chose not to leave the lobby. Strip those choices away and this is Grand Blanc with a different date. The evacuation was handled with more composure than most, and the member who engaged the man in conversation showed real presence of mind. But composure during an event is not a security program, and this building had no program. No one at the door, no lockdown signal for the children, no coordinated armed response, and a carry policy that guaranteed the only law-abiding people in the building were the disarmed ones.

The fix is not complicated and most of it is free. Put trained eyes on every entrance. Allow your lawful carriers to carry, know who they are, and meet with them until everyone understands their role. Give your children’s ministry a lockdown signal that works in seconds. Walk your building with your local police before you ever need them in it. Churches that have done these things have stopped attacks at the door. Churches that have not are trusting the next man in black to bring an empty gun.

This congregation got a warning at the cost of nothing. That price will not hold.

Join the Conversation

If you serve on a church security team, I want to hear how your church handles lockdown notification for children’s ministry, and whether your congregation allows lawful carry. Leave a comment below. If your pastor or team leader has not thought through these questions, send this article to them today. And if CWT’s work helps your team, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It keeps this training free for the churches that cannot afford it.

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