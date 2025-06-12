🟦 BLUF (Bottom Line Up Front)

Nationwide protests under the “No Kings” banner are scheduled for Saturday, June 14, 2025, in over 1,800 locations. These demonstrations, sparked by immigration enforcement actions and perceived authoritarianism, have drawn in a broad coalition of activist groups—including pro-Palestinian factions and far-left agitators. Several churches have already seen direct protest activity or disruptions.

Churches located near government buildings, downtown areas, or known protest zones face elevated risks including trespassing, service disruptions, vandalism, and confrontations. Both armed and unarmed safety ministries should implement heightened readiness postures this weekend. This briefing provides situational awareness and recommendations for maintaining church safety during a volatile nationwide protest event.

⚠️ Threat Summary

Overview of Planned Activity

Date of Concern: Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Protest Organizer: The “50501” coalition and affiliated “No Kings” Day of Defiance movement.

Estimated Scope: Over 1,800 protests nationwide in all 50 states.

Stated Purpose: To oppose President Trump’s immigration policies, military displays, and perceived authoritarianism.

Primary Cities of Concern: Philadelphia – Flagship event, full-scale march down Benjamin Franklin Parkway New York City – Protest from Bryant Park with NYCLU involvement Chicago – Daley Plaza demonstration with overlapping anti-ICE rally Los Angeles – Ongoing immigration protests with curfew and Guard deployment Austin, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston – Mid-size to large planned events



Protestor Composition

Mainstream progressive and labor organizations

Immigration rights and sanctuary city activists

Pro-Palestinian groups (e.g., Students for Justice in Palestine, XR Palestine Solidarity)

Anarchist and far-left actors (including some who use “black bloc” tactics)

Unaffiliated individuals likely to use the opportunity to provoke or escalate unrest

🔥 Risk Assessment

Churches in Urban or High-Traffic Areas

Risk: Medium to High

Churches in downtown areas or near civic centers, especially in the cities listed above, may experience: Large crowds blocking access Parking disruptions On-property trespassing Noise that disrupts services Increased likelihood of confrontations with protestors or agitators



Churches with High Visibility or Political Affiliation

Risk: Elevated

Churches that are: Publicly supportive of law enforcement or conservative values Known for pro-Israel stances Flying American or Israeli flags Hosting political figures

may be misidentified as ideological opponents and become targets of disruption, graffiti, or hostile demonstration.



Specific Incidents of Concern

NYC (St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 2024): Pro-Palestinian protestors interrupted Easter Mass chanting “Free Palestine.”

Los Angeles (June 2025): Churches near City Hall caught in crowd-control actions including less-lethal rounds, tear gas, and vandalism in surrounding blocks.

Chicago (June 2025): Anti-ICE protest drew overlap with “No Kings” rallies. Past incidents suggest potential for crossover with disruptive factions.

🛡️ Recommendations for Churches

1. Intelligence & Planning

Monitor your city’s protest map (available on NoKings.org) and track where large gatherings are scheduled.

Sign up for local emergency alerts (e.g., ReadyPhila, Notify NYC, Alert LA County).

Establish contact with your local police liaison officer or district watch commander.

2. Security Posture

Uniformed visibility: Security team members should be clearly identifiable to prevent confusion with agitators.

Access control: Lock all but one main entrance. Assign a trained volunteer to screen entry.

CCTV activation: Ensure all surveillance systems are active, recording, and monitored.

Safe rooms: Designate secure locations for emergency lockdowns if needed.

Emergency drills: Brief staff and volunteers on shelter-in-place, medical aid, and evacuation routes.

3. Perimeter Control

Mark property boundaries visibly (cones, flags, tape) to support trespassing enforcement.

Secure or remove external items such as benches, planters, or flags that could be damaged or misused.

Park cars to block driveways or access points if your lot is normally open.

4. De-escalation & Communication

Do not engage with protestors. If they cross onto church property or disrupt a service: Record video calmly and notify police. Do not attempt to forcibly remove them unless there’s an immediate physical threat.

Assign a media spokesperson (typically the senior pastor or director). Example statement: “We pray for peace and respect for all. Our doors remain open for worship.”



5. Congregational Readiness

Inform your congregation in advance if protests are expected nearby. Encourage members to enter in groups and avoid political discussions outside the sanctuary.



6. Legal Awareness

Protestors have rights on public sidewalks , but your church has full authority over its own grounds.

If a worship service is interrupted, this may constitute disruption of religious service (a criminal offense in many jurisdictions).

Do not attempt citizen’s arrests unless absolutely necessary. Defer to law enforcement.

🕊️ Biblical Perspective: Protecting the Flock in a Time of Unrest

In seasons of unrest and political turmoil, the church must remain both vigilant and grounded in Scripture. We are not called to be passive observers while chaos unfolds around us—we are called to be shepherds, watchmen, and defenders of the body of Christ.

“Be shepherds of the church of God, which He bought with His own blood. I know that after I leave, savage wolves will come in among you and will not spare the flock.”

— Acts 20:28–29

Paul’s warning to the elders in Ephesus is not metaphorical—it is tactical. He is speaking to the reality that threats, both spiritual and physical, will come against the church. Those tasked with leadership are also tasked with protection. Just as shepherds used staffs to guide and rods to defend, we must prepare ourselves to protect our people from intrusion, intimidation, or harm.

The protests planned for June 14 may not be aimed directly at the church—but when the streets are filled with hostile rhetoric and unpredictable crowds, we are called to stand guard over the people entrusted to our care. Protection is not fear—it is stewardship.

“If a thief is caught breaking in at night and is struck a fatal blow, the defender is not guilty of bloodshed.”

— Exodus 22:2

This passage affirms the moral right to defend life and property. We do not seek violence, but neither do we yield ground to those who would bring harm. The biblical worldview does not require us to wait passively until evil enters our sanctuary. It requires readiness.

“Like a muddied spring or a polluted well are the righteous who give way to the wicked.”

— Proverbs 25:26

A church that refuses to confront evil—or worse, ignores its presence—risks becoming a place of compromise. That doesn’t mean we meet aggression with aggression. It means we meet confusion with clarity, chaos with order, and darkness with light. Our example in crisis communicates far more than any sermon. We stand firm, not to provoke, but to preserve.

Finally, our protection of the church is not limited to physical defense. It is also spiritual. We guard the unity of the body, we preserve peace among believers, and we take decisive steps to prevent fear from seizing the congregation.

“The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”

— Psalm 18:2

Let your posture this weekend be one of watchful confidence. Your strength does not come from your sidearm, your radio, or your plan—it comes from your King. You are under orders from the Highest Authority to protect His people with wisdom, restraint, and courage.

Church security isn’t just tactical. It’s theological. To guard the flock is to obey the Chief Shepherd.

🔚 Final Notes

Expect high turnout, mixed agendas, and emotionally charged environments. While most protests may remain peaceful, the inclusion of radical or anti-Israel factions introduces volatility, particularly around churches with clear ideological visibility. This Saturday is not business as usual—adjust your security posture accordingly.

Stay alert. Stay prepared. Stand firm.

— Christian Warrior Training

Faith. Readiness. Protection in His Name.