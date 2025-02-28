Intelligence Reports: Iran Preparing for War

Two former CIA officers are reporting that Iran is actively preparing for potential military strikes from Israel and the U.S. as tensions over its nuclear program escalate. According to these reports, Tehran has placed its nuclear facilities on high alert, reinforcing air defense systems around key sites in anticipation of military action.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Iran is rapidly enriching near-weapons-grade uranium and has amassed enough material for at least six nuclear warheads .

Iran’s leaders are refusing to negotiate despite mounting international sanctions, signaling a hardened stance against Western efforts to curb its nuclear ambitions.

Israeli intelligence assessments suggest that Tehran is actively working to weaponize its enriched uranium , a move that could destabilize the entire Middle East and trigger a nuclear arms race.

Iran’s air defenses remain compromised following Israeli airstrikes last fall, prompting Tehran to seek advanced Russian S-400 missile systems to reinforce its vulnerable sites.

Given these developments, Christian Warrior Training remains at Severe Alert Level. Church security teams must actively monitor this situation, as any military escalation could have direct security implications in the U.S. due to the presence of Hezbollah sleeper cells.

Monitoring Iran: A Strategic Concern for Church Security Teams

Church security teams and faith-based protectors should track this issue closely, as any escalation between Iran, Israel, and the U.S. could lead to retaliatory attacks on soft targets, including churches and Christian gatherings.

Intelligence sources have long indicated that Hezbollah maintains sleeper cells inside the U.S., and in the event of conflict, these operatives could be activated. While this remains a developing situation, it is essential for security teams to stay informed and ensure their preparedness remains a priority.

Along with ongoing threats from Al-Qaeda and ISIS, Iran’s nuclear advancements and regional ambitions necessitate continued vigilance. CWT will provide updates as new intelligence becomes available.

Threat Assessment: Possible Outcomes

Using a structured intelligence assessment format, here’s the current evaluation of possible outcomes:

Highly Likely (Imminent Threat): If Israel and/or the U.S. launch a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iran is expected to respond aggressively. Hezbollah sleeper cells in the U.S. may be activated , posing a potential threat to soft targets, including churches, synagogues, and public gatherings. Cyber warfare and proxy attacks on U.S. interests are also probable.

Possible (Elevated Threat): If Russia supplies Iran with advanced air defense systems, it could delay or complicate any Israeli or U.S. strike. Instead of direct conflict, increased proxy attacks by Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian-backed groups may occur. In this scenario, security teams should remain alert for lone-wolf or small-cell attacks inspired by Iranian propaganda.

Unlikely (Monitored Threat): A diplomatic resolution that prevents escalation remains an option, though it is less probable. While negotiations could delay direct conflict, the nuclear threat persists.

Actionable Steps for Church Security Teams

Given these developments, church security teams should take measured steps to enhance preparedness while maintaining a balanced approach:

Maintain Severe Alert Level – Security teams should remain at heightened readiness, particularly in urban areas or locations with known Hezbollah activity. Strengthen Coordination with Law Enforcement – If your church has not established communication with local law enforcement or the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, now is the time to do so. Increase Situational Awareness – Train teams to identify pre-attack indicators, including suspicious surveillance, unknown visitors, and unusual activity near the church. Review Emergency Response Plans – Ensure all response protocols, including lockdown procedures and active threat mitigation strategies, are up to date. Monitor Online Radicalization Trends – Iranian-backed groups use online propaganda to influence and recruit individuals. Awareness of these methods is essential. Stay Open and Disciplined – Churches must not develop a bunker mentality. The mission remains to welcome and serve while exercising discernment and heightened awareness. Balanced Preparedness – While remaining vigilant, church security teams should continue their mission of protecting congregations through both faith and readiness. Leave a comment

Final Note: Continued Monitoring Required

The situation with Iran is evolving, and its potential impact on U.S. security remains a concern. Church security teams should continue monitoring developments and remain prepared for any changes in threat level. Christian Warrior Training remains at Severe Alert Level and will provide further intelligence updates as necessary.