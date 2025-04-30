Christian Warrior Training

This was all great information and eye opening. It’s great if you know your church members well enough that you can be on the lookout for certain people. But even had they known it went from zero to the bang quickly on day x. Apparently before the event there was never enough to charge him and incarcerate him. So knowing he was a threat or anyone is a threat doesn’t stop them or anyone from rolling up and starting to shoot. You look at mass shootings across the board and for the victims it is always a bolt out of the blue. No warning. No matter where you are you need to be armed and competent and aware. Grocery store, Walmart, school, church, hair salon, parade. Bolt out of the blue.

