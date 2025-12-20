The 10 Most Violent Church Attacks of 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, it’s important to step back and look at what actually happened to churches this year. Throughout the year at Christian Warrior Training, we covered shootings, attempted active shooter attacks, mass casualty events, targeted murders, and large scale anti Christian violence overseas. When you line them up, patterns emerge that church leaders and security teams need to understand going into the next year.

This article breaks down the ten most violent incidents involving churches and Christian institutions in 2025, based on what we reported and analyzed throughout the year.

This is not meant to scare anyone. It is meant to inform.

1. Michigan LDS Meetinghouse Attack

Vehicle Ramming, Shooting, and Arson

A man rammed a pickup truck into an LDS meetinghouse in Michigan, exited with a rifle, opened fire, and then poured gasoline inside the building and set it on fire. Multiple people were killed and wounded before police killed the attacker.

This was one of the most complex church attacks ever seen in the United States. It was not a single method assault. It combined a vehicle breach, firearm violence, and arson in rapid succession.

Lesson: Church security cannot train for only one threat type. Vehicles, firearms, fire, evacuation, and medical response all matter.

2. Michigan Church Attack Stopped by Deacon and Security Team

Attempted Active Shooter

Earlier in the year, a man approached another Michigan church with clear hostile intent. Church security confronted him at the entrance. A deacon used his vehicle to knock the suspect down while the security team prevented him from entering the building.

The suspect never made it into the sanctuary.

This incident is especially important because it happened shortly before the LDS attack. One was stopped early. The other was not.

Lesson: Early intervention outside the doors saves lives. Once a threat enters the sanctuary, options narrow fast. Make sure you have coverage in the parking lot.

3. Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting

Children Killed During Worship

An active shooter entered a Catholic church during a school Mass in Minneapolis and opened fire. Children were killed and many others were wounded before the shooter was stopped.

This was one of the most disturbing church attacks of the year because it involved worship, a school setting, and young children at the same time.

Lesson: Churches that host schools or children’s services must plan differently. Children change movement, response, and medical priorities.

4. Kentucky Church Shooting After Trooper Was Shot

Church Becomes the Second Crime Scene

A suspect shot a state trooper and then fled into a church in Kentucky, where he opened fire on congregants. Multiple people were killed and wounded before the suspect was stopped by police.

The church was not the original target. It became the next one.

Lesson: Churches must be ready for violence already in motion. You may not get warning or buildup.

5. Mississippi Resurrection Day Event Shooting

Security Lead Killed Shielding Children

At a large Resurrection Day outreach event in Mississippi, a domestic dispute in the parking lot escalated into gunfire. The church’s security lead was killed while shielding children. Several others were injured.

This was not terrorism. It was real world violence bleeding into a church event.

Lesson: Most church violence starts in parking lots and during special events, not inside sanctuaries.

6. Florida Church Active Shooter Thwarted at the Door

Stopped Before Shots Were Fired

In Florida, an armed man arrived at a church during service, made disturbing statements about mass shootings, and was carrying a loaded handgun and magazines. Staff delayed him and contacted law enforcement. Deputies disarmed and arrested him.

No shots were fired.

Lesson: Behavioral indicators matter. Stopping a threat at the door prevents funerals later.

7. Louisiana Church Active Shooter Stopped During Service

Security and Sound Booth Save Lives

An armed man entered a Louisiana church during a Sunday service carrying a firearm and ammunition. He climbed onto a media platform and was noticed by sound booth staff. Church security detained him without injuries before police arrived.

Lesson: Security is not just the people wearing badges. Anyone with eyes on the room can save lives.

8. Mass Stabbing at Christian Shelter in Oregon

Eleven Wounded

A man became agitated inside a Christian shelter in Salem, Oregon, and began stabbing people during intake. Eleven people were wounded before the attack was stopped.

This was a mass casualty event without a firearm.

Lesson: If a team only trains for guns, it is behind. Edged weapons in tight spaces can produce mass casualties quickly.

9. Alabama Church Gunman Lines Men Up at Gunpoint

Violence Without Shots Fired

A masked man entered a church gathering in Alabama, forced men to kneel, emptied their pockets, lined them up against a wall, and threatened to return and kill them if police were contacted.

No shots were fired. It was still a deadly threat.

Lesson: Violence begins with control, not gunfire. Weapon display alone is already life threatening.

10. Nigeria: 200 Christians Murdered in One Night

Genocide Level Violence

In Benue State, Nigeria, Islamist militants attacked displaced Christian communities, killing more than 200 believers in a single night. Victims were trapped, burned, and killed with rifles and machetes.

This was not random crime. It was organized anti Christian slaughter.

Lesson: Violence against Christians is global, ideological, and ongoing. Churches in the United States should not ignore what is happening to the global Church.

Closing Thoughts

When you look at these incidents together, the pattern is clear. Churches faced violence in many forms in 2025. Firearms, knives, vehicles, and fire were all used. Some attacks were stopped early. Others were not.

Security teams that acted early, communicated clearly, and planned for reality saved lives.

The goal going forward is not fear. It is readiness, discernment, and protecting the congregation so worship can continue freely.

