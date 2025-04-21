Terms of Service for Vendor Table Sponsors
Christian Warrior Training Academy
By submitting payment for a vendor table, you agree to the following terms:
1. Vendor Space & Setup
Vendor space includes one standard table and space for display materials.
Setup instructions and arrival times will be emailed no later than seven days prior to the event.
Vendors must be set up and ready before the event start time (8:00 AM) and may not tear down early without prior approval.
2. Promotional Materials
Sponsors may display branded materials, distribute product samples, and collect attendee contact information at their table.
If materials are to be included in attendee packets, they must be received no later than May 24, 2025.
3. Conduct & Content
All sponsor displays must align with the mission and values of Christian Warrior Training.
Any materials promoting content contrary to biblical values or inappropriate for a church setting may be removed at the discretion of the event organizer.
4. Liability
Christian Warrior Training and Calvary Chapel Chino Hills are not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged items.
Vendors assume full responsibility for their materials, displays, and personnel.
5. Refunds & Cancellations
Vendor payments are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by Christian Warrior Training.
In the event of cancellation, sponsors will receive a full refund or may choose to apply their payment to a future event.
6. Sponsor Recognition
Sponsor logos must be submitted in high-resolution format for inclusion in event materials.
Christian Warrior Training reserves the right to adjust logo placement based on formatting and space constraints.