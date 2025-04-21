Terms of Service for Vendor Table Sponsors

Christian Warrior Training Academy
By submitting payment for a vendor table, you agree to the following terms:

1. Vendor Space & Setup

  • Vendor space includes one standard table and space for display materials.

  • Setup instructions and arrival times will be emailed no later than seven days prior to the event.

  • Vendors must be set up and ready before the event start time (8:00 AM) and may not tear down early without prior approval.

2. Promotional Materials

  • Sponsors may display branded materials, distribute product samples, and collect attendee contact information at their table.

  • If materials are to be included in attendee packets, they must be received no later than May 24, 2025.

3. Conduct & Content

  • All sponsor displays must align with the mission and values of Christian Warrior Training.

  • Any materials promoting content contrary to biblical values or inappropriate for a church setting may be removed at the discretion of the event organizer.

4. Liability

  • Christian Warrior Training and Calvary Chapel Chino Hills are not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged items.

  • Vendors assume full responsibility for their materials, displays, and personnel.

5. Refunds & Cancellations

  • Vendor payments are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by Christian Warrior Training.

  • In the event of cancellation, sponsors will receive a full refund or may choose to apply their payment to a future event.

6. Sponsor Recognition

  • Sponsor logos must be submitted in high-resolution format for inclusion in event materials.

  • Christian Warrior Training reserves the right to adjust logo placement based on formatting and space constraints.