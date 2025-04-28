Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF)

A shooting during the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish fair in Midland is a reminder that churches must prepare without turning into bunkers. In this article, I’ll share practical strategies to keep your church events open, welcoming, and safe—by using strong security teams, situational awareness, conflict de-escalation, and smart event planning.

Shooting Disrupts Midland Church Event, One Hospitalized

A family event at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine in Midland, Texas, was abruptly canceled Saturday night after a shooting broke out near the fairgrounds, sending one person to the hospital and shaking the close-knit community.

Incident Details

According to information released by the City of Midland, officers responded at 8:07 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Garden Lane, the same block where the church’s annual Family Fair was underway. The exact location of the gunfire has not been fully clarified, but based on reports and eyewitness accounts, the shooting occurred either on or immediately adjacent to the church property.

Police determined that a physical altercation involving several individuals escalated, resulting in at least one gunshot. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital. Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of that individual's injuries.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Investigations Division of the Midland Police Department are actively investigating the case. No arrests or suspect descriptions have been announced as of this writing.

Immediate Response and Event Cancellation

Within an hour of the incident, church officials, including Father David and the OLG Fair Committee, announced the cancellation of the remaining portion of the Family Fair through a Facebook post. The fair had been scheduled to continue through Sunday.

The post stated:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fr. David and the OLG Fair Committee have cancelled the OLG Family Fair for tomorrow.”

Eyewitness comments on social media reflected the chaotic and emotional aftermath. Some attendees reported hearing gunshots near the Ferris wheel and described frantic efforts to ensure children and families made it to safety.

Community Reaction

The parish community responded with an outpouring of support, prayers, and concern for those affected:

Jess Hernandez wrote, “Gunshot in front of the Ferris wheel. I was nearby. I’m sending prayers.”

Candice Marrufo added, “It’s a shame that family events have come to this. Prayers to the families directly involved and the kids who witnessed a terrible thing.”

Mary Alice Payen commented, “There is a real unseen enemy out there! It’s time to take the first punch and quit acting like he doesn’t exist.”

Many parishioners called for increased security measures, such as metal detectors and searches at the entrances. While the desire for greater protection is understandable, churches must be careful not to transform into fortresses that drive people away from worship.

Prevention and Security Lessons for Church Events

The first and most important step for any church event is to establish a dedicated security team trained in situational awareness, conflict de-escalation, and early threat recognition. Rather than relying on heavy-handed security measures that could intimidate visitors, churches can take the following practical steps:

Station Security at Every Open Entrance: Visible but welcoming security personnel should be posted at every open door to monitor crowds and provide a layer of deterrence.

Use Good Situational Awareness: Train all staff and volunteers to recognize behaviors that could signal brewing trouble, such as aggressive arguing, individuals casing the grounds, or visibly armed individuals in areas where no security is expected to be armed.

Practice Conflict De-Escalation: Having trained team members who can step in and verbally de-escalate altercations before they turn violent is critical, especially in busy, emotionally charged environments like fairs and festivals.

Establish a Rapid Response Plan: Designate security leads who can immediately respond to disturbances without waiting for law enforcement, buying precious time in a critical incident.

Use Controlled Entry Points: Although churches should remain welcoming, they can channel foot traffic through monitored entrances while leaving exit doors freely available in case of emergencies.

Engage Volunteers as Additional Eyes: Staff working booths, rides, or food stations should be briefed before the event to report any suspicious behavior immediately rather than dismissing concerns.

While no security measure can guarantee total prevention, proactive planning, vigilant monitoring, and effective communication can drastically reduce the chance of violence escalating during a church event.

The mission of the church is to remain open — to welcome the hurting, the lost, and the seeking — not to close its doors out of fear. Each incident like this tempts some to stay home and withdraw from the fellowship of believers. Security measures must serve the mission of the church, not replace it.

Church leaders and security teams must prayerfully and thoughtfully balance vigilance with the Great Commission.