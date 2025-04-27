I’m excited to announce that registration is now open for the Christian Warrior Academy eight-hour course at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills.

📅 Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

⏰ Time: 8:00 AM start

📍 Location: Calvary Chapel Chino Hills 4201 Eucalyptus Ave, Chino, CA 91710

💵 Cost: Free (sponsored by Right to Bear, Tango Tango Communications, and Mountain Valley Protective Services)

👉 Register here:

https://brushfire.com/calvarycch/christianwarrioracademy/602261

This full-day training is designed to equip church safety team members, ministry leaders, and pastors with the biblical, legal, and tactical knowledge necessary to protect their congregations in today’s threat environment.

The course is led by retired police sergeant and national trainer Keith Graves, combining real-world law enforcement experience with a strong biblical foundation. Topics include:

Building and structuring a safety ministry

Pre-attack behavior recognition

Use of force principles (legal and biblical)

Active shooter response tactics

De-escalation strategies

Secure communications and intelligence coordination

Recommended equipment for church security

The course is fast-paced, practical, and unapologetically focused on truth, readiness, and protection in His name.

This training is free thanks to the generous support of Right to Bear, Tango Tango Communications, and Mountain Valley Protective Services. Their sponsorship makes it possible to provide this critical training at no cost.

Please only register if you plan to attend. Must be 18 years of age or older to attend.

I look forward to seeing you there as we stand ready to defend the flock.

Interested in Sponsoring a Table?

If your company or organization would like to sponsor a table, please reply to this email and we will send you a sponsor sheet to sign up. These sponsorships allow this training to be free!

