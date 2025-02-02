Sorry I’m late on sending this newsletter out. I was busy teaching the 1st Christian Warrior Academy in Louisiana! There is a lot of sex crimes this week. As a reminder, you are more likely to have your staff molest a child than to have an active shooter attack or a shooting. Keep that in mind when you conduct training.

VIOLENT CRIME

Police Search for Suspect in Jonesboro Church Shooting

Authorities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, are searching for a suspect who fired multiple gunshots at Stone Ridge Church of Christ early Monday morning. Security footage showed a man dressed in camouflage walking through the church parking lot before firing five shots at the front of the building, causing an estimated $1,500 in damage to windows and the front door. No injuries were reported. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jonesboro Police Department or Crimestoppers.

This church needs to worry that the man will come back. I would strengthen security measures for the foreseeable and start drilling your lockdown procedures. I wouldn’t resort to bag checks and metal detectors, but the church security team (if they have one) will have to work harder. Many churches minimize attacks like this saying it is a one time event. Even my church minimized, to a degree, a man that shot at our church recently. This is what experienced police officers call “A warning sign.” Read that sentence again, but read it with as much sarcasm as you can scrape up as you read it. Please heed these warning signs.

Man Arrested for Yelling Profanities Near North Stonington Church While Wearing Helmet with Sex Toy Attached

A 52-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance near Grace Fellowship Evangelical Free Church in North Stonington, Connecticut. Authorities say the suspect was riding a bicycle near the church on November 24, 2024, while shouting profanities and wearing a bike helmet with a sex toy attached. Witnesses reported a similar incident the previous week. Police had previously responded to multiple complaints involving the man, including reports of public indecency. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace, held on a $10,000 bond, and appeared in New London Superior Court on December 27.

I’m surprised that they arrested him. Yelling obscenities is protected speech in the US. You might be able to do something about the sex toy, but that is a stretch too. The best option is to see if you have a code for disrupting a church service. Most states have that code and it may be more appropriate. I would try and get a restraining order from a judge that orders him to stay 500’ away from the church. You’d get traction with that and the penalties for violating it are much more stringent. Some judges take it personally when you violate their orders. Just my 2 cents.

Man Identified After Alleged Threats at Joplin Area Churches

Authorities in Newton County, Missouri, have identified a man accused of making terroristic threats at multiple churches on Sunday. The Newton County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after reports that the man entered at least two churches and made concerning statements to members. While no charges have been filed yet, officials are continuing to investigate and are asking any additional churches that may have been approached to come forward. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Take all threats and pre attack surveillance seriously. Contact police and file a report and document who the suspects are. Each church should have an intelligence officer tasked with using Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) to find as much information as possible on the person to determine their threat level and to pass that intel off to the safety team.

Woman Arrested for Online Threats Against Two Maryland Churches

A 35-year-old woman from Hagerstown, Maryland, was arrested for allegedly making online threats of arson and mass violence against two Washington County churches, Gateway Experience Church in Williamsport and The City of God in Hagerstown. Authorities say the suspect, a former parishioner of both churches, made multiple threats on an online blog between December 21 and January 25, including a violent statement targeting a church pastor. She was taken into custody on January 25 and is being held without bond as the investigation continues.

Suspect Arrested After Police Search Springfield Church for Attempted Burglary and Assault

Springfield, Missouri, police arrested a man Tuesday night following an attempted burglary and assault investigation. Earlier in the evening, officers searched Crossway Baptist Church on North Barnes Avenue, believing the suspect was inside, but he was not found. Authorities say the man was wanted for a burglary earlier that day near Pacific and Commercial Street, during which he allegedly fired shots at a homeowner while fleeing. After initially evading custody, the suspect was later arrested near a nearby hotel.

Two Teenagers Charged After Gunfire Strikes Georgia Church

Two teenagers have been charged after gunfire hit an occupied church and a vehicle in Talbot County, Georgia. Authorities say the shooting occurred on January 5 within the city limits of Talbotton. The suspects, ages 18 and 17, were arrested on January 25 and charged with aggravated assault. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Talbotton Police Department and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Man Arrested After Alleged Weapon Threat Outside Waikiki Church

Honolulu police arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly threatening another man with a weapon outside St. Augustine By the Sea in Waikiki, Hawaii. The incident occurred Saturday morning on Ohua Street, where authorities say the suspect was arguing with a 60-year-old man before brandishing a large steel file. When officers arrived, the suspect reportedly refused to drop the weapon, prompting them to deploy tasers. He was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threatening, with bail set at $5,000.

SEX CRIMES

Indianapolis Worship Leader Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse in Indiana

Marco Velazco, a former worship leader at Casa De Dios Para Las Naciones in Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor. According to court documents, the victim, now 19 years old, disclosed during court-mandated therapy that the abuse began when he was 10 years old and continued for several years. Velazco, who was responsible for teaching children to play instruments at the church, allegedly engaged in the misconduct during lessons and other church-related activities. Authorities state that Velazco admitted to wrongdoing during an interview with investigators. He is currently in custody at the Marion County Community Justice Campus.

This makes me sad. We spend so much time on preparing for an event that may never happen at our church when you are more likely to have someone on your staff molest a child in the church sanctuary. Get a policy on conduct around children and vulnerable adults at your church.

Former Texas Christian School Teacher Sentenced to 30 Days for Multiple Child Sex Crimes

Kegan Matthew Abram, a former teacher and youth ministry worker at Accelerate Christian School and Accelerate Church in Amarillo, Texas, pleaded guilty to charges related to inappropriate conduct with a minor student. Originally charged with indecency with a child and an improper relationship between an educator and student, Abram accepted a plea deal that resulted in reduced charges. As part of his sentencing, he will serve 30 days in jail, be placed on probation, and is required to avoid contact with minors, surrender his teaching permits, and stay away from the school and church. Concerns have been raised by former staff members regarding the response of the institution and the leniency of the sentence.

30 DAYS in jail for child sex crimes…. if people ask why I hate the government, this is a good example of why. For 30 years I watched victims get let down by the courts and by institutions like churches (who hide child sex crimes). You should be enraged at this sentence.

Psalm 82:3-4 (NIV) – "Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked." This verse reminds us that God's people are called to stand against injustice, especially when it involves the most vulnerable, such as children. It also reinforces that God sees and will ultimately judge those who harm the innocent.

Detroit Priest Charged with Battery After Incident at Illinois Church

Father Carlos Martins, a Detroit-based priest known for hosting The Exorcist Files podcast, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery following an alleged incident involving a 13-year-old girl at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Joliet, Illinois. Authorities say Martins grabbed the girl's hair and made a flossing motion with it during a church event in November 2024. He then allegedly made a growling noise while seated behind her. Martins has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney has called the accusations false, arguing that the interaction was meant as a joke. Following the allegations, Martins withdrew from ministry, and his status with the Archdiocese of Detroit is now listed as "ministry revoked." His next court appearance is scheduled for February 24.

These are warning signs and just plain creepy. If this happens in your church, put the person on leave and let the investigation take its course. You don’t need to wait for a verdict or for the person to plead guilty. Look at the evidence and determine if you will fire them. You should be very transparent with your congregation about what happened and the actions the church has taken. You should look for more victims and then offer counseling for any victim.

Matthew 18:6 (NIV) – "If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea."

Tehachapi Youth Pastor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Teen

A youth pastor at Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene in Tehachapi, California, was arrested on January 27, 2025, following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor. Authorities charged the 41-year-old suspect with committing lewd and lascivious acts with a teen victim. He was booked into the Kern County Jail but has since posted bail. The investigation remains ongoing, and police are seeking additional information to determine if there are more victims. Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to contact the Tehachapi Police Department.

Former Mineola Pastor Wanted for Second Child Sexual Assault Warrant

Authorities in Wood County, Texas, are searching for a former Mineola pastor and substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child. The suspect, a 70-year-old man from Holly Lake Ranch, had previously been accused of inappropriately touching another child while serving as a pastor at a Mineola church in 2023. This marks the second warrant issued for similar offenses. Upon arrest, he will be held on a $100,000 bond. Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Expect that there are a trail of victims at any place this guy worked. The church should expect that there will be victims and should actively seek out if there are others in their congregation that were abused by this man. When you have a man this old suspected of child abuse crimes, it is usually NOT an isolated case.

ARSON

PROPERTY CRIMES

Colorado Springs Church Vandalized for Fourth Time in Six Months

First Congregational Church in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado, was vandalized again Monday night, marking the fourth such incident in six months. Security footage captured six individuals tearing down the church’s long-standing rainbow banner, which promotes inclusivity and justice. Church leaders reported the vandalism to police and expressed concerns for safety, as this was the first time an incident occurred while people were inside. The church, known for its support of the LGBTQ+ community and racial justice, has pledged to replace the banner and continue its mission despite repeated attacks. Other past incidents have included damage to a Black Lives Matter banner, graffiti, and stonework defacement.

First and foremost, if you are a church and fly an LGBTQ flag, expect that you are going to draw unwanted attention to yourself. This type of crime happens each week and I rarely report it. However, I need to remind our followers that it is good to try and correct these wayward churches. However, damaging their church or property is not Christ like behavior. Engaging with them is appropriate and should happen more to get them to follow the bible. But, it is up to God to punish them, not us.

Revelation 3:19 (ESV) – "Those whom I love, I reprove and discipline, so be zealous and repent." This verse, spoken by Jesus, reminds us that correction should come from love and should lead to repentance. It acknowledges that God Himself disciplines those who stray. Another relevant passage is: 2 Timothy 4:2-3 (NIV) – "Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage—with great patience and careful instruction. For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear." This passage supports engaging with wayward churches through correction and teaching, but emphasizes patience and instruction rather than destruction or hostility.

Two Men Arrested for Ohio Church Break-Ins and Theft

Two men were arrested in Belmont County, Ohio, for allegedly breaking into three churches and stealing cash, food, and religious artifacts, including bronze collection plates, crosses, and urns. The churches targeted were Trinity Evangelical Lutheran, Mt. Zion Baptist, and First United Methodist, all located in the Kirkwood Heights area. Surveillance footage helped authorities identify the suspects, one of whom was found in possession of a stolen collection plate. Entry was gained by smashing a window in one case and prying open doors in the others. Both suspects are being held in the Belmont County Jail on multiple charges.

This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm, a fire alarm and a 4k video system.

Car Stolen from St. John Lutheran Church Parking Lot in South Euclid

A man reported that his vehicle was stolen on January 22 at 11:08 p.m. from the parking lot of St. John Lutheran Church in South Euclid, Ohio. The theft occurred after he left the car running unattended to warm up. No suspects have been identified.

Even if you are in a church parking lot, DO NOT LEAVE YOUR CAR UNATTENDED AND RUNNING WITH THE KEYS IN THE CAR. You expect a church to be a safe place from criminals, but the devil prowls everywhere.

INTERNATIONAL

Nigerian Church Leader Killed During Worship Service

A church leader in Nigeria was tragically killed during a worship service, highlighting the ongoing persecution of Christians in the region. The attack occurred on January 30, 2025, when armed assailants stormed the church, targeting the leader in front of the congregation. This incident is part of a larger pattern of violence against Christian communities in Nigeria, where churches frequently face attacks from extremist groups. Authorities are investigating the attack, but no arrests have been reported.

It is imperative that Christians in Nigeria post guards out in front of their church and have a way to communicate with people inside. They are there to look for militants that will come and kill them. When they see them coming, alert those inside so they can barricade the doors and windows, or flee in a different direction. This is a common tactic in Nigeria and a tactic that is easily overcome.

