CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Man Arrested for Possession of Firearm on Virginia Beach Church Preschool Property

A 26-year-old man was arrested on January 8, 2025, for possessing a firearm on the property of Bayside Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia, which also houses a preschool. Police responded to a report of a disorderly individual on the church campus at approximately 8:55 a.m. Upon arrival, the man informed officers that he was armed and was detained without incident. He has been charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

First and foremost, check out the booking photo above. This dude has problems. If you see this walk into your church you should be all over him waiting for something bad to happen. Profiling is perfectly OK. Secondly…. expect that people that you are dealing with are armed. I always ask if they are armed. I usually get the truth. Lastly, this is a good example of needing to paying attention to whether the law allows you to carry a firearm in that particular location. Many of you cannot be armed working security because there is a school co located with the church. Know the rules and figure out how you are going to work around those rules.

St. Louis Church Advocates for Peace Following Two Fatal Shootings

The community around Williams Temple Church of God in Christ in north St. Louis is calling for peace after two fatal shootings occurred on the night of January 8, 2025. One victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head near the church at Union Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, and another was discovered outside a McDonald's on North Tucker Boulevard. These incidents contribute to the city's four homicides reported so far in 2025. Bishop Lawrence Wooten, pastor of Williams Temple, emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts without violence and urged the community to come together to find solutions. Local residents and leaders expressed grief and frustration over the ongoing violence.

This happened near the church. Many of your churches are in rough neighborhoods. If you are ministering in a very rough area, make sure that you have your lockdown procedures down and practiced. Make sure you have a 4k video system and make sure you understand that people fleeing trouble, like a possible shooting, will flee to a church to find sanctuary. It's ingrained in Americans that a church is a place of safety.

Alabama Police Lieutenant Killed While Directing Traffic Outside Church

Irondale Police Lt. Mark Meadows, 60, died on January 6, 2025, after being struck by a truck while directing traffic outside the Church of the Highlands in Irondale, Alabama. Meadows, an Army veteran and law enforcement officer since 1992, was setting cones for the church's "21 Days of Prayer" event when the accident occurred. The driver immediately stopped, and Meadows was transported to Grandview Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Irondale’s mayor and church leaders praised Meadows as a dedicated public servant and extended condolences to his family. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.

I lost 8 friends during my 30 year career and one more after I retired. My heart goes out to his co workers and his family. When you are dealing with traffic issues, please assign one person to do nothing but watch for traffic while everyone else lays cones, directs traffic, etc. That one person’s sole job is to get you out of the way if a car is coming.

Teen Assaults Boy at Church in Seven Hills, Ohio

Police are investigating a December 10, 2024, incident in which a teenager reportedly assaulted a boy at a church on Rockside Road in Seven Hills, Ohio. According to the victim’s mother, the boy was attending the church with his father when the suspect grabbed him, threw him against a wall, and slammed his head into a table, resulting in a broken tooth. The attack was described as unprovoked. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Man Charged with Harassing Nashville Church and Vandalism

Charles Maguire, 49, was arrested on January 6, 2025, for harassment targeting Green Hills Community Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Police report that Maguire made harassing phone calls to the church on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and December 30. He was also charged with vandalizing the Green Hills Public Library on December 14 by spray-painting a swastika on the front door. Maguire has a history of similar incidents, including a November arrest for leaving threatening messages to the same church and vandalizing a local mental health facility. His bond for the latest charges was set at $2,000.

This church may want to consider a restraining order protecting them from Maguire.

Man Faces Charges for Leaving Firearm in Pennsylvania Church

A man is facing charges after allegedly leaving a firearm under his seat during a church service at East Swamp Church in Milford Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred on Sunday, December 15, 2024, around 9 a.m. The firearm was discovered by a church member while cleaning the nave and was reported to state police. Authorities identified the owner, and charges are pending approval from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Seriously? Why would you need to remove your firearm from it’s holster? It doesn’t belong in the pew, it doesn’t belong on the toilet paper dispenser in the bathroom… it belongs in your holster. Full stop.

Miami Pastor’s Sermon Interrupted by Police Over Child Custody Dispute

Pastor E.J. Newton of 433 Church in Miami, Florida, had his January 5, 2025, sermon interrupted when Miami police arrived to enforce a court-ordered emergency extraction of his three children. Officers searched the church property, including congregants' cars, following a motion by Newton's ex-wife alleging he violated a custody agreement and threatened to take the children to Nigeria, his country of origin. The court order cited concerns that prior notice might lead to flight risk. Newton, who denies the allegations, claims the incident was driven by false accusations from rivals and vowed to continue his ministry. A court hearing is scheduled for January 13.

If you are working security and something like this happens in your church, just stand back and offer assistance to law enforcement if they need it. Remember Romans 13:1-4

SEX CRIMES

Arizona Pastor Indicted for Secretly Recording Women in Church Bathroom

Pastor Arturo Laguna of Casa de Adoracion in Phoenix, Arizona, was indicted on multiple felony counts of voyeurism after police discovered he had hidden a camera in the women’s bathroom at the church. The device, installed inside a hand dryer, was discovered in November 2024 by a mother changing her baby. Investigators found videos of adult women on the camera’s SD card and screenshots of Laguna adjusting the device. Laguna confessed to placing the camera, which reportedly recorded women in October and early November. Leading a congregation of about 100 people, Laguna was arrested in November and is scheduled to appear in court on January 9, 2025.

This type of event is happening more and more every day. I've mentioned it before, and I'll mention it again, I think it's very important for you to check the bathrooms before and after your service. There are devices that you can buy online to detect cameras, however, I have found that their effectiveness varies. I think a better approach is to just walk in and start looking at vents and areas that can hide a camera.

North Texas Church Fires Student Pastor Over Past Misconduct

Hope Fellowship Church in Frisco, Texas, confirmed the termination of a student pastor at its Frisco West location following his admission of “inappropriate contact with a minor” that occurred a decade ago while he was a volunteer at another church. The pastor, hired by Hope Fellowship in July 2021, disclosed the misconduct after being confronted last weekend. According to the church's statement, the incident predates his employment with Hope Fellowship, and no allegations or evidence of misconduct surfaced during his hiring process. Church leaders are working with the organization where the incident occurred to ensure proper reporting and have emphasized their commitment to protecting children and students. The church also expressed its devastation and reaffirmed its support for victims of abuse.

This is the appropriate way to handle this incident. If this person worked at your church, you will need to see if there are victims at your church. Pedophilia is a serial crime, meaning that suspects will repeat their crime over and over. Pedophiles and other predators will seek out work at churches specifically to find victims. They prey on our forgiving nature and the church’s history of covering up sexual abuse. To be clear, you are more likely to have your pastor molest a child than have an active shooter at your church. Let that sink in and see where your safety team’s priorities are.

Shalimar Friar Arrested on 30 Child Pornography Charges

Frank Gough II, a 64-year-old friar affiliated with Resurrection Anglican Church in Shalimar, Florida, was arrested on January 9, 2025, after a search warrant uncovered extensive files of child pornography at his residence. The investigation began with a tip in May 2024 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of explicit images involving children. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security, and other agencies, found evidence that included images of a child aged 3 to 5. Gough faces 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

North Texas Church Leader with Child Sexual Assault Conviction Continues Ministry Roles

Chuck Adair (L) is a lifetime registered sex offender who is also a ministry leader at Grace Place Church of Christ in Duncanville, Texas. | Screenshot/https://ourgraceplace.org/im-new/assembly-worship-service/

Chuck Adair, 64, a preaching minister at Grace Place Church of Christ in Duncanville and a volunteer in the prison ministry at Watermark Community Church in Dallas, is a lifetime registered sex offender following a 1995 conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and harboring a runaway. Adair served 10 years in prison and has no legal restrictions preventing him from ministry roles, though both churches are aware of his past. Watermark has barred him from working with minors, while Grace Place emphasizes forgiveness and restoration. Adair previously acknowledged his misconduct and its consequences, including being placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list before his arrest.

Can we just take a moment to look at the red flags here?

Convicted for sexually assaulting a 15 year old harboring a runaway he served 10 years in prison He was on the FBI most wanted list (that is a huge accomplishment that not many people have attained) He’s allowed to work at one church, but they bar him from working with minors (which shows they have some concern, but are choosing to ignore their inner voice)

Before you get on me about the need for forgiveness and mercy… I agree with you wholeheartedly! But, I need you to seriously look at each incident and look at warning indicators. Do you think some predators choose church work because we have a history of hiring abusers and then covering up sex crimes? Of course. Is this what is happening here? I don’t know, but I see enough warning signs to show me that there needs to be a lot of homework done on this case. Just my two cents. Let me know in the comments what you think.

ARSON

Michigan Man Arrested for Arson After Seeking Gasoline from Church

Photo courtesy of the Michigan State Police.

Brandon Michael Sias, 33, of Mesick, Michigan, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson on January 7, 2025, after allegedly setting his home on fire. Earlier that morning, Sias approached a local church requesting gasoline to burn down his house. The church declined and alerted authorities. Around noon, firefighters responded to a structure fire on West John Street, where witnesses saw a man in a hunter orange camouflage jacket fleeing the burning home with his jacket sleeve on fire. Sias was later found at a nearby car wash, smelling of gasoline with a gas can nozzle in his pocket. He was arrested after receiving medical clearance and is being held on a $250,000 bond, with a court appearance scheduled for January 21.

Expect anything to happen while working at church. My recommendation is, if it is safe, keep an eye on the person and follow them until the police arrive. It can stop a lot of tragedy. But, only do so if it is safe.

Fire Damages Molino Church; Investigation Underway

A fire broke out on January 12, 2025, at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Molino, Florida, shortly after a Sunday service. The blaze, which heavily damaged the kitchen and caused smoke and structural damage throughout the building, is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire and Arson. This marks the fifth fire in the church’s history, with a 1991 incident determined to be arson. No injuries were reported. Despite the setback, Deacon Lawrence Tolliver emphasized the church community's resilience and commitment to rebuilding once again.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Burglars Cause $100,000 in Damage to Houston Church

Bethel's Place Empowerment Center, a longstanding community church in southwest Houston, Texas, was targeted by two masked burglars who broke in early Thursday morning, vandalized the property, and stole approximately $1,000. The intruders, caught on surveillance video, used a crowbar to gain entry through the food pantry and spent over 90 minutes inside, destroying doors, security systems, and other equipment, resulting in an estimated $100,000 in damages. Church officials, known for their community outreach, expressed shock and a willingness to offer assistance to those in need rather than face such destruction. Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

Every week I remind you that you need a 4k video system (like this one) AND a burglar alarm. It Is a key thing to keep your church safe and secure. I know it can be expensive, but if you have the money and don’t have these things, you are leaving a huge hole in your security plan that is going to cost you a lot of money down the road.

Tacoma Church Struggles with Increased Vandalism, Launches Fundraiser for Security Fence

Living Word Ministry in Tacoma, Washington, has experienced a significant rise in vandalism over the past two to three months, including graffiti, bullet holes, human waste, and fires on the property. Located in the 7000 block of Park Avenue South, the church has served the community for over 20 years but is now grappling with new challenges, reportedly caused by loiterers displaced from nearby areas. The congregation spends about $300 monthly on cleanup and repairs and has implemented security measures such as locking doors and staff waiting for each other to leave the premises. To mitigate these issues, the church launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a protective fence, with $850 collected so far. The Tacoma Police Department is investigating the incidents.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Fire at LDS Church in Calgary Confirmed as Arson, Investigation Ongoing

A fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in southwest Calgary, Alberta, on January 9, 2025, has been confirmed as arson. Emergency crews responded to the church at 10923 24 St. S.W. around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a broken window and evidence of a small fire inside, which had damaged a carpet and caused minor smoke. The Calgary Police Service arson unit and hate crimes prevention team are investigating, as the church has faced increased vandalism incidents over the past year. Church leaders expressed concern, particularly as the fire occurred in a room often used by children. No injuries were reported, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Canada has had an enormous amount of church arson over the last few years. I would say it is at an epidemic level. We should be watching what is happening here in case we start having the same issue. I will report on this epidemic in the next month or two. It is an important issue to keep an eye on.

Christian Woman Brutally Assaulted by Extremists in India, Faces Charges After Attack

On December 26, 2024, Hindu extremists in Chhankhanpur village, Odisha, India, assaulted Subhasini Singh, a Christian evangelist, during a Christmas gathering. The attackers tied Singh to a tree, stripped, and beat her until she lost consciousness, accusing her of forced conversions. Another Christian family hosting the gathering was also brutally attacked. Despite video evidence of the violence, police initially arrested the victims, charging them under Odisha's anti-conversion law, along with other accusations. The incident highlights increasing violence against Christians in India, where attacks have surged under a nationalist political climate. Seven assailants have since been arrested after the video went viral.

Far-Left Group Claims Responsibility for Arson at German Pentecostal Church

The far-left group "Anonymous" has claimed responsibility for setting fire to a Free Church welfare office in Bremen, Germany, on December 15, 2024. The office, connected to the Pentecostal church community and part of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA), sustained €20,000 (approximately $20,565) in damage, with the fire also impacting a section of the building used by local police. In a statement, Anonymous justified the attack as a protest against the church's conservative biblical beliefs, including its stance on marriage and abortion. Authorities, including the Bremen Police’s State Security Department, are investigating the incident, which Anonymous linked to broader anti-patriarchal and queer feminist causes.

