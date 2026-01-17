Terror

Public Call to Target Off-Duty Federal Agent Raises Security Concerns

Portland, Oregon–based activists publicly called for a demonstration outside the private residence of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employee who works at the Portland ICE detention facility, marking a notable focus on targeting a federal agent while off duty. The call emphasized pressuring ICE through direct action and highlighted a willingness to move activity away from official government facilities to personal locations, such as homes. While the incident involved a residence and not a church or religious property, it raises broader security concerns about the potential for off-duty federal agents to be identified and targeted at other predictable locations they may regularly visit within the Portland, Oregon area.

🛡️ My thoughts: I put out a detailed intelligence bulletin several months ago about the need for churches to meet with ICE agents that go to their church to talk about any security measures they need. While at church and for people in the parking lot to be on the lookout for suspicious vehicles, specifically for people that may be targeting ICE agents at the church. There could always be people in your congregation that disagree with what ICE is doing and they could be collaborating with Antifa, which would bring them to your church. The chances of this happening are pretty minimal, but it’s not zero, and it’s something that you should think about and keep in the back of your mind during your shift

Escalating Iran Tensions Increase Risk of Proxy and Lone Actor Activity

Current intelligence reporting points to a rapidly worsening situation inside Iran, driven by nationwide unrest, regime instability, and increasingly direct threats involving the United States and Israel. When governments face this level of internal and external pressure, they often shift toward asymmetric responses rather than conventional military action, relying on proxy networks, influence operations, and inspired violence abroad. Iran’s long established relationships with groups such as Hezbollah, combined with rhetoric framing domestic unrest as a foreign driven conflict, raise the likelihood of retaliatory or symbolic actions outside the region if tensions continue to escalate. For churches, the concern is not a specific or imminent threat, but the historical pattern that periods of heightened Iran U.S. confrontation have coincided with increased risk to soft targets, including Jewish and Christian institutions, carried out by proxy aligned or ideologically motivated actors operating with little to no direct oversight.

🛡️ My thoughts: Earlier this week, I released an intelligence assessment advising that the war drums were beating and it seemed as if war was imminent. Wednesday night, President Trump pulled back troops from what appeared to be an imminent strike. I am still advising that you need to monitor what is happening and Iran because it will directly affect us here in the United States. I cannot emphasize this enough.

Youth Radicalization and Online Grooming Raise Concerns for Church Environments

Recent intelligence reporting indicates that Islamic State networks are deliberately shifting toward long-term online indoctrination of younger demographics, using encrypted platforms and sustained grooming rather than immediate attack planning. This strategy prioritizes shaping beliefs and normalizing violence over time, often targeting digitally fluent youth who may not initially show overt warning signs. For churches, this trend matters because youth ministries, church schools, and family-focused programs can become unintended soft access points if behavioral changes, isolation, fixation on extremist narratives, or sudden shifts in worldview are overlooked. The emphasis on minors and young adults reinforces the importance of awareness among staff and volunteers who regularly interact with youth and are often best positioned to notice early indicators of concern.

🛡️ My thoughts: You should be monitoring your children, and you should be monitoring the kids in your church for indicators that they are being groomed. You don't want one of your kids or one of your church kids to become the next Lone Wolf attacker of a church.

Low-Tech, Low-Visibility Attack Preparation Remains a Persistent Threat

Recent reporting shows repeated use of simple, low-profile methods to support and prepare attacks, including gift cards, small cash transfers, homemade explosive devices, and legally obtained firearms. These approaches require little technical skill, leave minimal financial or digital footprints, and often stay below the threshold of traditional intelligence or law enforcement warning indicators. For churches and other soft targets, this matters because these threats tend to surface without advance notice and are carried out by individuals who blend into normal environments until the moment of action. The pattern reinforces the reality that prevention often depends less on external warnings and more on local awareness, observation of suspicious behavior, and preparedness to respond quickly when an incident unfolds.

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Young Man Fatally Shot Outside Athens Church

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the early morning hours of December 18 outside Redeemer Presbyterian Church on Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia, following an encounter with occupants of a vehicle stopped at a nearby intersection. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the man stepping into the roadway to speak with those inside the car before gunfire erupted, leaving him seriously injured. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities arrested a 22-year-old suspect two days later in Newton County on charges including murder, aggravated assault, and multiple firearm offenses. Investigators have not disclosed a motive. The victim was described by family as deeply spiritual, active in several Christian faith communities, and committed to helping others through justice, mental health, and advocacy work.

🛡️ My thoughts: Having a 4K Video system doesn’t prevent crime, but it does help law enforcement in their investigation of crime. This is also a good example of most crime involving churches happens after hours and outside of the worship center.

Mississippi Pastor Among Six Killed in Multi-Location Shooting Spree

Authorities in Clay County, Mississippi, charged a 24-year-old man with first-degree murder following a series of fatal shootings on Friday evening that left six people dead, including a seven-year-old child and a local church pastor. Investigators say the violence began shortly before 7 p.m. at a residence on David Hill Road, where three family members were shot and killed, then continued at a home on Blake Road, where the suspect allegedly attempted a sexual assault before killing the child. The suspect later traveled to a residence on Siloam-Griffith Road, where deputies found two additional victims, one of whom was identified as a pastor at a local church; the church’s name was not released. The suspect was taken into custody just before midnight, and officials indicated the charge is expected to be elevated to capital murder, with the death penalty under consideration pending a mental competency evaluation. Autopsies are being conducted, and authorities say the motive for the attacks remains unknown.

🛡️ My thoughts: It doesn’t appear the pastor was targeted because of his position or because of his faith. We will monitor the situation and if it changes, we will advise you immediately.

Man Dies by Apparent Suicide in Parking Lot of St. Jude Catholic Church After Disturbance

Police in Beaumont, Texas, say a man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle parked at St. Jude Catholic Church on Friday evening following a reported disturbance at a nearby residence. Officers were initially dispatched to a home on Bicentennial Place for a disturbance involving a suicidal individual, but were informed while en route that the man had left the scene in a vehicle. Police located the vehicle shortly thereafter and initiated a traffic stop, which ended in the church parking lot on Gladys Avenue. As officers positioned their patrol units, they heard a single gunshot and later discovered the man deceased inside the truck. Detectives remain on scene, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: We did a quick training session in this week’s briefing for church security teams. It involved how to deal with people that are suicidal at your church. See the bulletin below.

Altar and Statue Damaged as Man Disrupts Mass During Rampage at Staten Island Church

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody after causing significant damage inside St. Ann’s R.C. Church in the Dongan Hills neighborhood of Staten Island, New York, while disrupting a 7 a.m. Mass on January 9, 2026. Authorities say the individual entered the church after doors were opened, interrupted the worship service, and later ran onto the altar, where he damaged religious items, broke an angel statue, and caused damage to the marble flooring. Parishioners were frightened during the incident, prompting a 911 call as the situation escalated. When police officers attempted to intervene, the man reportedly became violent, resulting in minor injuries to two responding officers before he was subdued and arrested. Church officials described the incident as deeply disturbing for the congregation, particularly because it unfolded during active worship.

Man Arrested After Bomb Threats Left on Church Voicemails in Texas

A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly leaving bomb threats on voicemail for two churches in Keene, Texas, prompting a law enforcement response on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the Keene Seventh-day Adventist Church and Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día received threatening messages around 3:30 p.m., leading officers to conduct thorough safety sweeps of both properties. No explosives were found, and both church locations were cleared later that day. Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Johnson County Jail on charges of making a terroristic threat, with additional charges pending as the investigation continues and officials work to determine a motive or any connection to the congregations.

Armed Man Arrested After Standoff Outside Seattle Church

A 47-year-old armed man was arrested following a tense standoff outside University Lutheran Church in the University District of Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday evening, January 13, 2026. Police responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a man armed with a machete and possibly a knife near the church at NE 50th Street and 16th Avenue NE. As a precaution, everyone inside the church was safely evacuated while the man remained outside, barricaded behind a fence. Seattle police officers and a SWAT team negotiated with the individual for several hours before taking him into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.

Sex Crimes

Kansas Pastor Accused of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of Teen in Missouri

Authorities in Joplin, Missouri, arrested a 37-year-old Kansas pastor in connection with the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, according to Jasper County court records. Police report the incident occurred on November 3, when the teen was approached near 7th Street and Moffet Avenue by a man driving a vehicle with Kansas plates, who allegedly displayed a handgun and forced her into the car. Investigators say the suspect drove the teen to Schifferdecker Park, where he threatened her with the firearm, took photographs, and attempted to sexually assault her while recording the incident. The teen was reportedly able to escape further harm by faking a medical emergency. The pastor, who serves at Lost Souls Ministry in Oswego, Kansas—a ministry that also operates a church in Joplin—was later identified through digital evidence and arrested, and he has since been suspended from ministry duties while facing charges including first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Church School Maintenance Worker Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Student in Florida

A maintenance worker employed by a church-operated school in Marion County, Florida, has been arrested after a 16-year-old student reported sexual abuse to church leadership, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the student disclosed an inappropriate relationship involving suggestive messages and physical contact that allegedly occurred on campus. The youth pastor notified law enforcement, prompting an investigation. Deputies reported the suspect admitted to touching the student but denied sexual intent. To protect the victim’s identity, officials have withheld the name of the church and school from public records. The 24-year-old suspect was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious touching of a minor and using technology to lure a child.

Former Pastor Convicted in Child Sexual Assault Case Linked to Church Activities

A former pastor associated with Neighbors to Nations Church in Princeton, Minnesota, was convicted by a jury in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over a five-year period in northern Wisconsin. The conviction involved one count of repeated sexual assault of a child with a persistent repeater modifier, stemming from incidents that occurred between 2005 and 2010, beginning when the victim was three years old and continuing until age eight. Authorities reported that church members frequently traveled to a cabin in Douglas County, Wisconsin, where the assaults took place. The individual, age 64 at the time of conviction, was no longer serving in a pastoral role when the case went to trial.

Louisiana Man Arrested in Alleged Sexual Assaults Involving Church Connections

A man from Kenner, Louisiana, was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two girls he reportedly met through a church. Authorities stated that the victims were 12 and 13 years old when the alleged abuse began in 2022 and that the connection was made through a church where one of the suspect’s relatives serves as a pastor. Investigators charged the 47-year-old with first-degree rape of a child under 13, three counts of third-degree rape, and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. The case remains under investigation as it proceeds through the legal system.

Arson/Fires

Suspect Arrested After Fire at Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a fire that broke out at Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi, on January 10, 2026, according to city and fire officials. The blaze occurred at the synagogue on Old Canton Road while the building was closed, and firefighters reported flames coming from the windows when crews arrived. No injuries were reported, and officials said all doors were secured at the time of the fire. The Jackson Fire Department’s Arson Division, working alongside the FBI and ATF, investigated the incident and took a suspect into custody on arson-related charges. City and law enforcement leaders publicly condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on religious freedom and affirming support for the Jewish community as the investigation continues.

Property Crime

Maui Synagogue Targeted in Fake Bomb Threat Extortion Scheme

The Jewish Congregation of Maui, Beit Shalom, located in Kihei, Hawaii, received a fake bomb threat via email on New Year’s Eve as part of a nationwide extortion scheme targeting synagogues, according to local authorities. The threatening message demanded payment in Bitcoin and contained hate speech and derogatory language, prompting temple leaders to immediately contact police. Maui Police Department officers responded, cleared the area, and later confirmed no explosive device was found. Similar hoax threats were reported at other synagogues across Hawaii and the mainland, and federal authorities are investigating the broader campaign. While no suspects have been identified, law enforcement increased patrols around the synagogue as a precaution. Temple leaders emphasized safety, resilience, and unity, announcing plans to continue worship services while encouraging the community to stand together in the face of intimidation.

🛡️ My thoughts: These bomb threats are hitting synagogues all over the US. It appears to be a coordinated effort amongst nefarious people.

Police Investigate Trespassing Incidents at Covenant School and Church Campus in Tennessee

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, are investigating multiple trespassing incidents at The Covenant School and church campus after surveillance footage captured an unidentified individual walking around the property with a camera during early morning hours, prompting the school to close on Friday and again on Monday. According to Metro Nashville Police Department, the suspect was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and appeared to be photographing and recording the campus, including taking selfies in front of the building. Investigators say a similar incident occurred just after midnight on December 26, when a person entered the church building through an unsecured door and fled after triggering an alarm. Authorities released images of the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying the individual, stating the investigation remains ongoing due to safety concerns for the school and church community.

Woman Arrested After Mobile Church Vandalized and Vehicles Damaged

A woman was arrested following a vandalism spree that caused an estimated $27,000 in damage in Mobile, Alabama, including significant destruction at Community of Christ Church on Azalea Road. Mobile police report that surveillance video shows the suspect breaking into the church early Friday morning using a crowbar, smashing windows, doors, and other property, and overturning outdoor equipment over a nearly three-hour period, resulting in an estimated $6,000–$10,000 in damage. Later the same day, authorities say the same 49-year-old woman allegedly went to a car dealership on Airport Boulevard, where she damaged approximately 17 vehicles in the parking lot, causing about $17,000 in additional losses. The woman was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal mischief, and police stated that additional charges related to the church vandalism are expected.

Vehicle Collisions

72-Year-Old Woman Killed in Church Parking Lot Accident in Ohio

A 72-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of St. Francis de Sales Church in Coventry Township, Summit County, Ohio. Authorities said the incident occurred at approximately 12:05 p.m. on Sunday when a 90-year-old woman driving a 2017 Buick SUV hit the victim following church services. Firefighters responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The Summit County Sheriff’s Department reported that charges are pending as the Summit Metro Response Team continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland released a statement expressing grief and offering prayers for those affected by the tragedy.

🛡️ My thoughts: I will keep harping on the need for pedestrian safety at our churches. Whether it is accidents or it is intentional ramming attacks, there has been a notable increase in major injuries and deaths in our church parking lots.

Two Men Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle Near Church in Ohio

Two men suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night near a local church in New Carlisle, Ohio, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 10 p.m. on January 9 to reports of the incident near the 300 block of Prentice Avenue, where the two men were hit by a car. Authorities say the driver fled the scene, and a search is underway to locate the suspect. No further details about the victims or the circumstances leading up to the incident were immediately released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Upcoming Bills

Florida Bill Aims to Expand Armed Volunteer Security at Houses of Worship

Florida lawmakers advanced legislation designed to strengthen church security by allowing volunteer security personnel at houses of worship to carry firearms without being subject to state security licensing requirements. The measure, approved unanimously by a Senate committee, would create a legal exemption for armed volunteers serving at churches and other religious institutions, addressing what supporters describe as a gray area in current law that could unintentionally trigger licensing rules for volunteer security roles. Backers of the bill argue the change would help congregations better protect themselves while remaining within the law, and similar legislation has also been filed in the Florida House as the upcoming legislative session begins.

International

Extremists Kill Evangelist Following Outreach Event in Uganda

A Christian evangelist affiliated with New Eden Church in Iganga, Uganda, was killed after being violently attacked by Muslim extremists following an outreach and dialogue event focused on Christianity and Islam in Busia town. The attack occurred in December 2025 as the evangelist and other church team members were traveling back to Iganga through the Nakalama swamp area after the event, during which several attendees reportedly converted to Christianity. According to reports, four assailants stopped the group and assaulted them, resulting in fatal injuries to the evangelist, while others in the group were also attacked. The incident highlights ongoing threats and violence faced by Christian leaders and converts in parts of Uganda despite constitutional protections for religious freedom.

Pakistan Christians Demand Protection After Church Attack in Punjab

Christians in Pakistan are calling for increased security following an attack on a church in the Raiwind area of Punjab province, where an individual unlawfully entered the place of worship and caused significant destruction. According to reports, the attacker smashed windows, overturned furniture, damaged musical instruments, and desecrated sacred items including Bibles and communion materials, though no worshippers were present at the time. The incident has deeply shaken the local Christian community, who described the aftermath as emotionally devastating and reflective of targeted religious hostility. Police have since arrested a suspect and launched an investigation. Religious leaders and community members say the attack highlights ongoing safety concerns for Christian places of worship in Pakistan, where religious minorities have repeatedly faced violence, intimidation, and damage to churches, and are urging authorities to ensure accountability and stronger protections.

Christians Targeted in Systematic Kidnapping Campaign in Nigeria

Christian communities in north-central Nigeria are facing a sustained campaign of kidnappings carried out by jihadi Fulani militants, with experts warning the attacks are intended to terrorize, economically devastate, and ultimately destroy Christian populations. Reports indicate kidnappers deliberately target churches, clergy, and Christian villages, abducting large groups and demanding ransoms that force families and congregations to sell land, livestock, and property essential for survival. One church, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), reportedly paid the equivalent of approximately $205,000 in ransom for around 50 kidnapped members in Kaduna and Plateau states, highlighting the severe financial strain these attacks place on churches and believers. Despite ransom payments, some victims are still killed, underscoring the brutality of the campaign. International observers note Christians are disproportionately targeted in the region, with thousands abducted in recent years, raising serious concerns about the long-term survival of Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

