Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
3h

I forgot to include the download. I'm sorry. It is up now at the website. Just go here: https://www.christianwarriortraining.com/p/nyc-churches-firebombed-weekly-intelligence

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Chuck Sparks's avatar
Chuck Sparks
3h

Is everyone finding the download link?

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