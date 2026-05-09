Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Timothy Friend's avatar
Timothy Friend
8h

Thank you for this information. It is a great way to see what is happening in churches around the US and the world so we can be aware of these type potential threats to our Church.

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Roland Clee's avatar
Roland Clee
1h

Vital information as always. I've been asked to go to Kenya in 2027. Will be keeping a close eye on these reports.

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