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Report Suspicious Activity (SAR)

Terrorism/Intelligence

UK Synagogues Hardening Against Chemical and Biological Attack — London, England

The Jewish community in London is sealing doors and windows, distributing chemical exposure kits, and pre-positioning bleeding control gear at synagogues in response to UK intelligence assessments that a chemical or biological attack on a Western soft target is being actively planned. The United Kingdom has formally raised its national threat level to SEVERE following the April 29 stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green. The State Department has issued security alerts placing Jewish and American institutions in the same threat category across the UK and Europe. The Iran-directed HAYI proxy network behind the attacks already has confirmed operational reach into the United States, including the March 12 vehicle ramming at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and the April 22 disrupted plot against Congregation Beth Israel and the Shlenker School in Houston. CWT published a full intelligence brief on this threat stream on May 5.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Read my bulletin below for my thoughts on protecting your congregation.

Cartel Drones Drop Explosives on Civilian Community With Active School — Tecoanapa, Guerrero, Mexico

Around April 21, members of CJNG’s Grupo del Serio used drones to drop explosive payloads on the community of El Charco in Tecoanapa, Guerrero, during a coordinated assault on the village. Approximately 200 residents were affected, and teachers were trapped inside school buildings as the strikes hit. The attack confirms that commercially available drones modified to carry explosives are now being used against soft targets with children present, not just against rival cartels or military forces. A separate seizure in Tamazula, Durango on April 23 recovered drones alongside heavy weapons from a Sinaloa Cartel financial operator, indicating drone procurement has become a standard line item for cartel logistics. The capability, the intent, and the targeting precedent are all now established south of the U.S. border.

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🛡️ My thoughts: if you watch the tactics in Mexico, they are starting to mimic what is occurring in Ukraine and other places. I bring this up to you to show you that this is happening in the western hemisphere. The barrier to use drones for assaults on churches is very low. The knowledge is easily found online. You need to start understanding how drones can affect church security.

IRGC Sabotage Network Plotting Synagogue and Embassy Attacks Disrupted in Europe

European intelligence services disrupted an IRGC-directed sabotage network that was plotting attacks against a synagogue, an oil pipeline, and an Israeli embassy in a European country. The network was directed by an IRGC officer and executed by a Qom-trained cleric. The disruption is part of a broader Western counterintelligence effort targeting Iran’s Unit 4000, the Special Operations Department of the IRGC Intelligence Organization. Recent operations against Unit 4000 have killed several commanders, including unit head Rahman Moghaddam in a targeted strike in Tehran. The specific country and target city have not been publicly disclosed.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Iran has been hitting synagogues very hard in Europe. At what point are they going to start hitting synagogues in the United States? What about churches that support Israel and Jews? Don't look at this and think it won't happen here. I want you to look at this and realize it is coming and understand how the attacks are happening to better protect your church.

Intelligence Assessments Warn of Expanded Iranian Chemical and Biological Weapons Programs

Intelligence assessments indicate Iran is actively developing dual-use chemical and biological agents, including incapacitating pharmaceutical compounds, and may be funneling these materials to regional terrorist proxies. Medical reports suggest pharmaceutical-based incapacitating agents may have already been used against Iranian protesters during the January 2026 uprisings. The development tracks alongside London’s hardening of synagogues against chemical and biological attack, including the sealing of doors and windows and the distribution of chemical exposure kits to Jewish congregations across the city. The UK has raised its national threat level to SEVERE, and the U.S. State Department has placed Jewish and American institutions in the same threat category across the UK and Europe. The IRGC’s documented use of foreign criminal cutouts, including the HAYI proxy network, provides a delivery mechanism that maintains plausible deniability for any chemical or biological agent reaching a Western target.

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🛡️ My thoughts: this is an addendum to the previously mentioned intelligence bulletin above. As more info comes out about this possible method of attack I will continue reporting it here. This is not being widely reported in the United States. The chances of having something like this happening, here is pretty minimal. But it's not zero.

Germany Arrests Five-Person Cell Planning Islamist Attack After NYPD Tip

On April 29, 2026, the Central Criminal Inspectorate of Oldenburg (ZKI) announced that German police executed search warrants in Cuxhaven, Lower Saxony, and Bremerhaven, Bremen, targeting individuals suspected of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state. Authorities arrested a 20-year-old Serbian national along with a small group of Syrian and Sudanese nationals between the ages of 17 and 22 who were planning to commit an Islamist-motivated act of violence inside Germany. The New York City Police Department provided the initial intelligence to ZKI that triggered the search warrants, and the operation involved ZKI special forces, Bremen police officers, and the Central Police Directorate of Lower Saxony. During the arrests, police seized two apparent weapons, a saber, mobile phones, and other data carriers. The intended target has not been publicly disclosed.

🛡️ My thoughts: the NYPD has a very robust criminal intelligence network. I do think they work on the level of some of our federal intelligence agencies. This shows you that if NYPD was the group giving intelligence that these people were here in the United States, or had an association with a group here in the United States. That means they're operating here and you should wake up and pay attention.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY REPORTS

A new section. These are submissions sent in directly to CWT through our reporting portal. If you see something similar in your area, submit your own SAR at alert.christianwarriortraining.com.

Modesto, CA — Sidewalk Filming of Church Cameras and Entrances On Monday, February 2, 2026, a security team member at a church in Modesto, California observed a male subject of Middle Eastern descent on foot filming the parking lot, sanctuary cameras, and front entrance from the public sidewalk while on a speakerphone call in Arabic. Subject paused on the church sign and entrance for 10 to 15 seconds, laughing and (per the reporter) commenting in Arabic about the sign, before continuing on.

San Antonio, TX — Cold-Approach with QR Code Flyer, Door Probe On Thursday, April 2, 2026, a woman who had previously approached a church employee at a public library with a flyer and QR code arrived at a church in San Antonio, Texas, off the agreed-upon day. She rang the office bell, attempted to open three parking-lot-facing doors, and aggressively demanded entry by phone to the receptionist. A separate caller claiming to be Iranian and Iraqi contacted the same church within roughly thirty days requesting use of vacant church land.

Kalispell, MT — iPhone Recording at Main Entrance, Marked White Van

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, a security team member at a church in Kalispell, Montana observed an individual conducting iPhone video surveillance at the main entrance. A marked-up white van was associated with the activity. Photos of the vehicle were submitted with the report.

🛡️ My thoughts: I’m going to post the more important Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR’s) when it is appropriate. The purpose is for you to look at this and see if it might affect your church or you would have had similar activity. There have been some wonderful tips coming in to our new system. We haven't officially launched it yet, and we are learning how the system works on this soft launch. So far the system seems to be working. Remember! Make sure that you contact law-enforcement before you contact us if it is needed. We do not do investigations and we are not contacting anybody. We are simply passing on information like this.

VIOLENT CRIME

Political Candidate Posts False Shooting Claim About Crossroads Church — Cincinnati, Ohio

On Tuesday afternoon, May 5, disbarred attorney and former political candidate Eric Deters posted a tweet from his verified X account claiming a shooting was occurring inside Crossroads Church on Madison Road in Cincinnati. The post spread rapidly online before any local news outlet or law enforcement agency confirmed the incident. Cincinnati dispatch logs from that evening identified the call as a potential false alarm or nuisance panic call at the Crossroads property and tagged the response as a non-crime. No shooting occurred, no victims were reported, and no suspect existed. Crossroads Church and Cincinnati Police did not confirm any shooting at any of their locations on that date.

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🛡️ My thoughts: fake news like this is becoming more prevalent. There are some happenings coming up in the United States, where I think this will become more common in the Christian community. We need to learn how to spot fake news. Here, we have a political candidate for a statewide constitutional office, making a false claim on X. You cannot take anything for granted and you must double check everything.

Chemical Assault at Israel Fest on University Campus — Washington, D.C.

George Washington University announced Tuesday, May 5, that individuals dropped vials containing an unknown substance at Israel Fest on April 27, in an apparent attempt to disrupt the celebration. At least one student was injured. The annual event was co-hosted by GW Hillel and Chabad and featured Israeli food, music, and activities. The university said law enforcement is investigating, including whether participants were targeted based on their Jewish faith.

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🛡️ My thoughts: this is all the information I have on this incident. I want you to look at this and then look at the two previous bulletins above in the terrorist section about the possibility of chemical attacks against Jews in the UK. This is something we need to pay attention to.

Stabbing in St. Timothy’s Church Parking Lot — Warwick, Rhode Island

A 39-year-old man was seriously wounded Sunday afternoon, May 3, in the parking lot of St. Timothy’s Church on Warwick Avenue. Warwick police responded to the scene and located the victim with an apparent stab wound. A suspect identified as Shippee turned himself in to Warwick Police a short time after the attack and was charged. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

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🛡️ My thoughts: almost every week somebody fleeing the police or fleeing danger seeks refuge and sanctuary at a church. I don't know if this is what happened in this case, but that's what it appears. Do you need to maintain situational awareness all of the time and I need you to get a 4K video system for your church to record incident like that.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Kenner Man Charged With Raping Young Girls Met Through Church — Kenner, Louisiana

Juan Zuniga, 50, of Kenner was charged Thursday, April 30, with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and molestation of a juvenile. Investigators allege Zuniga met the young girls through his local church. He pleaded not guilty Monday. The case is being investigated by Kenner Police Department.

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🛡️ My thoughts: I feel awkward saying it, but it is the truth. Church staff is more likely to molested child than for you to have an active shooter at your church plan and train accordingly.

Vernon County Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charge — Nevada, Missouri

Vernon County investigators arrested a Nevada man on May 3 on a charge of child molestation. According to KCTV5, the suspect is accused of molesting a young victim he came into contact with through church-related activity. The suspect remains in custody. Additional charges may be filed pending continued investigation.

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🛡️ My thoughts: do you know how this crime could be prevented? By simply having a policy that protects children and you follow it.

Former Lexington County Pastor Back in Jail on New Child Sex Charges — Lexington County, South Carolina

Former Lexington County pastor Shealy was returned to jail in early May to face additional child sex charges. The South Carolina Attorney General’s office said the new charges are based on alleged acts of sexual assault on a minor. Shealy was already facing multiple charges from an earlier case. The new charges and arrest mark a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

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Former LDS Figure Ordered Held on Federal Charges — Chicago Area, Illinois

Wade Christofferson, a former Chicago-area Mormon leader, was ordered detained as federal prosecutors disclosed additional details in their case against him. Christofferson is accused of molesting children he came into contact with through a far northwest suburban Chicago church. Federal prosecutors revealed more victims and additional evidence at the May 1 detention hearing. The case is being prosecuted in federal court.

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Georgia Man Arrested on Child Sex Crime Charges — Greenville County, Georgia

Christopher Phillip Christian was arrested on May 1 on multiple felony charges in a year-old child sex crimes case. He is charged with child molestation, rape, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sexual battery. Investigators said the case had been under investigation for approximately one year before charges were filed. Christian was booked into the local detention center.

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Man Found Hiding in Church Restroom Ceiling Recording Women — Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Aquilino Sanjur Ortega was arrested Sunday, May 3, after Fort Walton Beach Police found him hiding in the ceiling of the women’s restroom at Grace Church on Eglin Parkway. A female parishioner went into the restroom during the worship service and noticed a cell phone positioned above the ceiling with the camera pointed down at her, then alerted church staff. Parishioners were evacuated from the building and officers entered to find Ortega in the ceiling, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with video voyeurism and disturbing a religious assembly. Ortega is being held on $250,000 bond and an immigration detainer.

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🛡️ My thoughts: this crime is happening more and more frequently. I recommend that every church do a sweep of the bathroom before and after service. You will start to learn what looks out of place the more you look at the bathrooms. They could even put a camera in a roll of toilet paper. thoroughly search each bathroom.

Georgetown Church Member Arrested for Threats and Obscene Messages Targeting Youth Group

Tyler Mykel Anderson, 24, of Andrews, South Carolina, was arrested by Georgetown Police on warrants after admitting to sending threatening electronic communications and obscene photos to members of the Maryville Pentecostal Holiness Church youth group. Church members reported on May 5, 2026 that youth group members had received the messages, which included threats of violence tied to a youth group service scheduled for May 6. Investigators determined the sender used a spoof account designed to conceal his identity and used digital tracing methods to identify Anderson, who is a member of the church. Anderson is charged with aggravated breach of peace, dissemination of obscene material to minors, and unlawful communication. Police said they have not identified any credible or immediate threat to the church but will maintain an increased presence at the request of church leadership.

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ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Belleville Man Charged in Kirkwood AME Church Fire — Kirkwood, Missouri

A Belleville man was charged in connection with an April 3 fire at Olive Chapel AME Church in Kirkwood, Missouri. Kirkwood firefighters and police responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at the church at 311 S. Harrison Ave. Investigators determined the fire was set deliberately inside the historic church. The suspect was arrested and charged in late April.

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🛡️ My thoughts: this is your weekly reminder that you need to have a burglar alarm and a fire alarm at your church. It is the most basic thing that you can do for church security.

Adrian Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Church Arson — Adrian, Michigan

Adrian Police Department is searching for a suspect who attempted to set fire to a wheelchair ramp at a church located at 119 N. Broad Street in the early morning hours of April 14. Surveillance video captured the suspect attempting to ignite the ramp before fleeing. Police released the surveillance footage publicly in late April. The investigation remains open and no arrest has been made.

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INTERNATIONAL

Bear Spray Attack at St. Paul’s Anglican Church — North Battleford, Saskatchewan

A 38-year-old man unleashed bear spray inside St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Sunday morning, May 3, affecting approximately 25 people including several children. RCMP responded before 11 a.m. and arrested the suspect at the scene. He was charged with assault with a weapon, causing a nuisance, and unlawfully obstructing a minister. RCMP determined the incident was not motivated by hate after initial speculation. The Anglican Diocese of Saskatchewan said all of the affected individuals were treated and released.

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Youth Pastor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen Camp Counsellor — Winnipeg, Manitoba

Carson Alexander Parago, a youth pastor, was charged on May 5 with sexually assaulting a teenage camp counsellor in Winnipeg. Winnipeg Police allege Parago groomed and sexually assaulted a minor over a period of time. He faces charges of sexual assault and related offenses involving a minor. Police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

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Pastor Killed and Dozens Kidnapped in Church Attack — Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church No. 2 in Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on the evening of April 29 during an evening church program. The attackers killed the pastor and kidnapped at least 15 worshippers, including women and children. Kidnappers subsequently demanded a ransom of 1 billion naira for the release of the abducted worshippers. The Ekiti State government ordered all churches in the state to suspend night services in response. Police continue search and rescue operations.

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Clergyman Murdered Inside Church Compound — Nakuru, Kenya

Reverend Julius Ndumia of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa Tabuga Church was murdered inside the church compound in Nakuru, Kenya, in early May. A church security guard was seriously injured in the attack. Police are investigating the killing as part of a series of robberies targeting churches in the region. No arrests had been announced as of initial reporting.

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