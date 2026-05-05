Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Bradley J. Copeland's avatar
Bradley J. Copeland
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Hey, isn't all that a war crime? I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but ya.

I guess when do terrorists play by the rules?

God bless us and protect all of us.

Thank you for sharing!

-Brad

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