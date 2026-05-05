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BLUF

The Jewish community in London is hardening synagogues against a chemical or biological attack. The United Kingdom has raised its national threat level to SEVERE. The US State Department has put American citizens on notice that Jewish and American institutions in the UK and Europe are being targeted in the same threat stream. The Iran-directed proxy network behind these attacks already has confirmed operational reach into the United States. US church security teams should adjust posture now, before a domestic incident forces it.

Key Judgments

Highly Likely: London is sealing doors and windows, distributing chemical exposure kits, and pre-positioning bleeding control gear at synagogues because UK intelligence believes a chemical or biological attack on a Western soft target is being actively planned.

Highly Likely: The IRGC proxy network operating through the HAYI cutout is conducting hostile operations against Western Jewish and American sites in at least six European countries, and has reached into the United States.

Likely: Christian congregations that are visibly pro-Israel, openly patriotic, or operate schools sit on the same target list as Jewish institutions.

Likely: The next attack attempt on US soil follows the West Bloomfield and Houston pattern. Lone actor or small cell, online radicalization, low pre-attack signature.

Possible: A small-scale chemical, biological, or radiological event hits a Western soft target before the end of 2026, even with a crude or improvised agent.

The London Hardening Posture

The Evening Standard reported on May 1 that synagogues across London are now part of a coordinated program to harden buildings against a gas or chemical weapons attack. The work includes sealing doors and windows so chemical agents cannot leak inside. Chemical exposure kits and bleeding control kits are being delivered to congregations across the capital. This followed a months-long arson and stabbing campaign that ended with the April 29 knife attack on two Jewish men in Golders Green. The UK Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre then raised the national threat level to SEVERE, meaning a terrorist attack is highly likely.

Conservative MP David Simmonds, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Jews, also called publicly for tighter security at civilian sites holding nuclear material to prevent theft for use in a dirty bomb. That is not background chatter. That is a senior parliamentarian on the record raising the radiological scenario.

When a Western government starts sealing buildings against gas attack and stockpiling chemical exposure gear at synagogues, the hardening tells you what UK intelligence thinks is coming. They have moved from reactive to anticipatory. They are positioning for an incident they assess could happen.

The HAYI and IRGC Proxy Model

A previously unknown group calling itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right, surfaced on March 9, 2026, claiming attacks on Jewish targets across Europe. HAYI has now claimed attacks in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, and the United Kingdom. UK and Israeli analysis assesses HAYI as a front group for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IRGC outsources the actual attacks to local criminals to maintain plausible deniability. Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes has publicly described the operatives as “thugs for hire”. PBS

In the UK alone, 27 people have been arrested in connection with this campaign. They range from teenagers to people in their 50s and were recruited across Brent, Harpenden, Stevenage, Birmingham, and Ealing. Several were already on Prevent referrals that had been closed. The model is asymmetric by design. Iran provides direction, branding, and resources. Local petty criminals, juveniles, and self-radicalized individuals carry out the work. The pre-attack signature is minimal. The post-attack attribution is muddy. That is the point.

This is the operational model US church security teams need to understand, because the model travels.

The State Department Has Already Connected the Dots

On April 24, 2026, the US Embassy in London issued a Security Alert directing Americans to exercise increased caution near Jewish and American institutions across the United Kingdom and Europe. The alert specified that US citizens visiting institutions “serving Jewish or American interests” should remain alert. That is the most important piece of US government messaging on this entire pattern. State Department, on the record, placed Jewish and American sites in the same threat category. Fox News

On May 1, the embassy issued a follow-on Security Alert confirming the UK had raised its national threat level to SEVERE following the Golders Green attack. The standing US Travel Advisory for the United Kingdom remains at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, due to terrorism, and explicitly names places of worship among likely target categories.

The State Department alert covers American citizens overseas. The network it warns about does not stop at the Atlantic. The same actors driving this campaign view American Christian institutions as part of the same Western target set.

The US Operational Picture

The Iran-conflict-linked threat to American Jewish and Christian sites is no longer hypothetical.

On March 12, 2026, Lebanese-born US citizen Ayman Ghazali rammed a pickup truck loaded with fireworks and gasoline jugs into Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. More than 100 children were attending school on the property. Ghazali waited in the parking lot for over two hours before launching the attack. Synagogue security personnel engaged him in gunfire, and Ghazali shot himself inside the truck. The FBI has formally classified the attack as Hezbollah-inspired terrorism. A week before the attack, two of his brothers, including a Hezbollah commander, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.

On April 22, 2026, the FBI Charlotte Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested 18-year-old Angelina Han Hicks in Lexington, North Carolina, for a planned mass-casualty attack on Congregation Beth Israel and the Shlenker School in Houston, Texas. A 16-year-old co-conspirator was arrested in Houston the next day. The court order setting Hicks’s $10 million bond stated the conspiracy was to kill as many Jews as possible by driving a vehicle through the congregation. The plot was a ramming, not a shooting.

Two Iran-conflict-linked attempts on US synagogues in a six-week window. Both targets had schools on the property. Both attackers chose vehicle ramming.

Reuters separately reported in March that the White House halted a Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and National Counterterrorism Center bulletin warning state and local agencies of a heightened threat tied to the Iran war. There is no active National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin in effect for the United States. The absence of a federal advisory is not the same as the absence of a threat. It means the warning network is muted, and the responsibility for awareness has shifted to local law enforcement, community security, and church security teams themselves.

Threat Indicators

What church security teams should be watching for right now:

Stationary vehicles with single occupants holding position near entrances, parking lots, or service routes for extended periods without apparent purpose

Photography or video of building exteriors, entry points, security personnel, HVAC equipment, or service times

Hostile or surveillance-style inquiries about service schedules, school drop-off and pickup windows, or staff routines, whether in person, by phone, or online

Online posts naming the church, pastor, school, or staff in hostile, threatening, or operational language

Unfamiliar packages, jars, bags, bottles, or containers left near entrances, HVAC intakes, parking areas, or rooftop access points

Vehicles parked on or near church property loaded heavier than expected, or visibly carrying jugs, cylinders, fireworks, or accelerants

Surges in HAYI-aligned or Iran-aligned messaging online following any new development in the conflict, particularly any successful Israeli or US strike on Iran or its proxies

Local or national news cycles naming your church, denomination, pastor, or school in a hostile or politicized context

Recommended Actions

Steps church security teams should take this week:

Walk your perimeter and identify vehicle approach paths. Note exactly where a truck could enter and how far it could travel before hitting an obstacle. Existing bollards only work if they cover the actual approach lanes. Temple Israel had bollards. The attacker drove around them.

Pre-position bleeding control kits at greeter stations, security posts, and the platform area. Train every greeter and usher on tourniquet and pressure dressing application. Bleeding control kits are no longer an active shooter accessory. They are core gear.

Identify your HVAC intakes and rooftop access. Lock down mechanical rooms and rooftop ladders. A chemical agent delivered through your ventilation system is an easier engineering problem for an attacker than a sealed-building gas attack.

Brief your team on shelter-in-place versus evacuation decisions for a chemical incident. The default instinct of running outside is the wrong move if the agent is being released outside the building. Pre-decide your triggers.

Stand up open-source monitoring on your church, pastor, and senior staff. Google Alerts is free. Assign one team member ownership of the watch.

Treat school drop-off and pickup as the highest-risk windows on your campus. They are predictable, public, and they cluster children in a confined space.

Review your specific threat profile if your church is visibly pro-Israel, operates a school or daycare, has been featured in local news on a politicized topic, or has a public-facing pastor with a national audience. Higher visibility means a higher threshold of preparation.

Threat Assessment

The current threat picture for US church security teams is elevated. The United Kingdom has formally raised its national threat level to SEVERE. The State Department has explicitly identified Jewish and American institutions as targets in the European threat stream. Two Iran-conflict-linked attempts on US synagogues, both involving vehicle ramming, have already happened inside a six-week window. The IRGC proxy model uses local recruits with minimal pre-attack signature, which complicates federal disruption efforts and shifts the burden of defense onto the soft target itself.

The probability of a successful attack on any specific US church remains low. The probability of an attempted attack against a Western Jewish or American institution somewhere in the next ninety days is highly likely. Christian congregations that are visibly pro-Israel, operate schools, or hold a high public profile should adjust posture accordingly. Other congregations should not treat this as background noise. The next attack on US soil will not announce itself in advance.

Biblical Lens

But if some of the branches were broken off, and you, although a wild olive shoot, were grafted in among the others and now share in the nourishing root of the olive tree, do not be arrogant toward the branches. If you are, remember it is not you who support the root, but the root that supports you. — Romans 11:17-18 (ESV)

Paul reminds the church in Rome that Gentile believers have been grafted into a tree whose root is Israel. We are the wild branches. We were brought in by grace. We share in the nourishing root. Paul’s warning is that we never become arrogant toward the natural branches, because we did not bring ourselves into this. The root sustains us. Not the other way around.

That theology has direct meaning right now. Synagogues are being firebombed across Europe. Two Jewish men were stabbed in broad daylight in Golders Green just last week. Hatzola ambulances were torched in a parking lot in March. The Christian church is not watching this from the outside. We are the grafted branches, and the natural branches on the same tree are under attack. The State Department, of all places, has officially placed Jewish and American institutions in the same target category. That is not coincidence. The network behind this hates the God of Israel and the people from whom the Messiah came, which means it hates the church that follows that Messiah by extension.

The right response is not distance. The right response is solidarity, prayer, and practical readiness. The threat aimed at the natural branches is aimed at us. We stand with the Jewish people because Scripture says we are joined to the same root, and the people of that root are our brothers and sisters under attack right now.

Closing

If this brief was useful to your team, leave a comment below so I know it landed. Share it with your pastor and your team leader. The congregations that adjust posture before a US incident will be the ones that protect their people when one comes. Watch and pray.

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