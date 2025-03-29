🔴 Livestream Announcement — Saturday @ 8 AM (Mountain)
This Saturday morning (tomorrow), I’ll be going live on Substack with the. I’ll be joined by John Wheaton and Dave Kemp—two solid Christian Warriors and experienced tacticians—for a serious discussion on the growing threat to our homeland.
We’ll be breaking down the intelligence outlined in Dave’s recent article, “America Under Siege: Al-Qaeda’s Looming Homeland Attack and the War Against Complacency.” If you haven’t read it yet, I highly recommend doing so before the livestream.
Topics include:
Al-Qaeda’s evolving playbook and the threat of a 2025 homeland attack
Surveillance of U.S. churches by radical Islamist cells
Insider threats at TSA and the border
Suicide bombing innovations and non-metallic vests
How churches must prepare now for what’s coming
📱 Important: You’ll need the Substack app to watch the livestream. Download it ahead of time so you're ready to go.
🕗 When: Saturday at 8 AM Mountain
📍 Where: Live on Substack (link will be posted before the stream begins)
Make time for this one. The Church must not be caught asleep.
