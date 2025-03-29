🔴 Livestream Announcement — Saturday @ 8 AM (Mountain)

This Saturday morning (tomorrow), I’ll be going live on Substack with the

. I’ll be joined by

and

—two solid Christian Warriors and experienced tacticians—for a serious discussion on the growing threat to our homeland.

We’ll be breaking down the intelligence outlined in Dave’s recent article, “America Under Siege: Al-Qaeda’s Looming Homeland Attack and the War Against Complacency.” If you haven’t read it yet, I highly recommend doing so before the livestream.

Topics include:

Al-Qaeda’s evolving playbook and the threat of a 2025 homeland attack

Surveillance of U.S. churches by radical Islamist cells

Insider threats at TSA and the border

Suicide bombing innovations and non-metallic vests

How churches must prepare now for what’s coming

📱 Important: You’ll need the Substack app to watch the livestream. Download it ahead of time so you're ready to go.

🕗 When: Saturday at 8 AM Mountain

📍 Where: Live on Substack (link will be posted before the stream begins)

Make time for this one. The Church must not be caught asleep.

—

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

Faith. Readiness. Protection in His Name.

