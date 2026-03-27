Intelligence and Crime Roll Call Briefing April 27, 2026

Weekly Roll Call Briefing — April 3, 2026 | Paywall Removed at Condition RED

We are at Condition RED heading into Easter weekend, and this week’s Weekly Roll Call Briefing reflects it.

The briefing covers active IS targeting of churches confirmed in the 2026 DNI Annual Threat Assessment, Iran-linked attacks on Jewish institutions already underway in Europe, a 16-year-old arrested in the UK with a suicide vest and homemade explosives, weaponized commercial drones in active cartel use, and eight violent incidents against churches across the United States this week including a deacon beaten nearly to death and an Easter Sunday shooting threat against a Black congregation in Florida. The Training Focus this week is securing outdoor events and baptisms, with Easter sunrise services and public gatherings directly in view.

The Roll Call Briefing is ordinarily part of the paid subscriber package. While we are at Condition RED, we are removing the paywall. Your safety team leader needs this information in hand before Sunday, and that matters more than the subscription wall right now.

Leave a comment