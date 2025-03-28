On Wednesday morning, March 26, 2025, a father dropping off his children at Covenant Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was forced to defend himself and his kids when a man approached and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them. The incident ended with one man dead and a community left shaken. It’s another reminder of the real threats facing our churches—especially those operating schools or daycare programs.

What Happened

Just after 8:40 AM on March 26, 2025, a father was dropping off his three young children at Covenant Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. The church operates a daycare on-site, and the morning routine was underway like any other day—until it wasn’t.

As the father walked through the parking lot with his kids, an unfamiliar man approached. According to police and the church’s pastor, who reviewed security footage, the man suddenly pointed what appeared to be a handgun directly at the family. In that moment, the father made a life-or-death decision. He retrieved his own firearm from his vehicle and opened fire, striking the suspect.

The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement later determined that the weapon he brandished was a facsimile firearm—a fake gun designed to look real.

The 24-year-old father was taken into custody while Milwaukee police continued their investigation. The case is currently under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether charges are appropriate. As of now, no one else was harmed, and the pastor confirmed that church security cameras validated the father's account—he was acting to protect his children from a direct threat.

Key Takeaways for Churches

1. Secure the Parking Lot

Most violent encounters at churches don’t happen inside the sanctuary—they happen outside. Assign a security team member to monitor the parking lot during drop-off and pick-up times. Consider posting visible signs, vests, or even marked vehicles to deter would-be attackers.

2. Real-Time Surveillance

Ensure that your cameras aren’t just recording—they’re being monitored during high-risk windows. Position them to cover all main approaches, entrances, and congregation gathering areas. The faster you can identify a threat, the better your response will be.

3. Tighten Access to Childcare Areas

Limit access points to your daycare or school. Use intercom systems and locked vestibules. No one should be able to walk up to a group of kids without first passing through controlled entry.

4. Train for Behavioral Threat Recognition

Your team should be trained to identify behaviors like:

Loitering near entrances

Concealing hands or waistbands

Staring down staff or parents

Sudden movements or blading the body Recognizing these behaviors early can prevent tragedy. Take the Assessing Threats Course for FREE

5. Have Armed Coverage

If your team includes armed security, they need to be trained for close-quarters situations like this. Force-on-force scenarios, weapons retention drills, and legal use-of-force instruction are essential. The goal isn’t just to be armed—it’s to be prepared.

6. Communication Is Mission-Critical

Use radios, Signal groups, or other real-time communication to alert team members the moment suspicious behavior is observed. Every second matters.

7. Child Safety Protocols

Make sure children’s ministry staff are trained on:

Lockdown procedures

Emergency evacuations

Silent communication systems for discreet alerts

Tips for Concealed Carriers

For those of us who carry concealed, this incident in Milwaukee reinforces one simple truth: you won’t rise to the occasion—you’ll fall to your level of preparation. The father in this case had to run to his car to retrieve his firearm. Had the suspect’s gun been real, the outcome could have been tragic. Here are some critical reminders for every concealed carrier:

🔹 Carry On-Body, Not in Your Vehicle

A firearm locked in your glove box is as good as useless in a life-threatening situation. Always carry on your person, ideally between the 12 o’clock and 3 o’clock position, where access is fastest and most controlled.

🔹 Choose a Serious Fighting Gun

Comfort should not be your priority—capability should. Many people choose small guns because they’re lightweight or easy to conceal. But if I told you that you'd be in a gunfight today, you'd likely choose a much more capable firearm. That’s the gun you should be carrying every day.

🔹 Use Combat-Proven Ammunition

Stick with what works in the real world, not just in ballistics gel on YouTube. Law enforcement uses rounds like Speer Gold Dot and Federal HST because they stop threats effectively and consistently. You should too.

🔹 Invest in a Quality Holster

Avoid off-brand holsters or gimmicky designs. You need something secure, fast, and dependable—one that fully covers the trigger guard and allows for quick access without fumbling.

🔹 Get Self-Defense Insurance

Every defensive shooting—no matter how justified—will be investigated like a homicide. That means you’re going to need legal representation. I’ve reviewed many policies, and for church security teams, I found Right To Bear offers the best coverage (click the link and get free 50 state coverage and a discount at checkout). It’s not a sponsorship—I just believe in their model after doing the homework. Whatever you choose, read the member agreement carefully, especially the exclusions. Many policies quietly exclude coverage for incidents on church property or if you're acting in a security role.