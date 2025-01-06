On October 3, I made the difficult but necessary decision to raise the Church Security Threat Level to Severe (Red). This was not a decision I took lightly. With 30 years of experience as a police officer, including 20 years on SWAT, I have seen firsthand how critical it is to make informed, timely decisions when it comes to protecting the public. My role has often required evaluating intelligence, assessing potential risks, and taking swift action to mitigate threats, all while keeping the safety of those I served at the forefront.

As I looked at the intelligence available, both open-source and through my key contacts within the FBI, Homeland Security, and other intelligence agencies, it became clear that the risk to our churches had reached a level that demanded a heightened response. This is not just about responding to isolated events but understanding the broader, evolving landscape of threats.

I’ve had the privilege of accessing intelligence from some of the most reliable sources in the field, including a recent interview with a Joint Terrorism Task Force agent working on Hezbollah-related cases. This is in addition to analysis from experts like Sarah Adams, a CIA targeter, who highlighted the specific risks churches face from extremist groups. Her insights, shared on the Shawn Ryan Show, further confirmed what we were already seeing: a troubling rise in threats against Christian institutions.

Given these insights and the events that have unfolded in recent months, I felt it was necessary to act decisively. The threats we face in 2025 are likely to intensify, and we must prepare for an increase in both terrorist-related attacks and active shooter events targeting churches and Christian schools across the country. The time to prepare is now.

The Current Threat Landscape

Since raising the Church Security Threat Level to Severe (Red), we’ve witnessed a disturbing increase in incidents targeting Christian institutions. These threats range from terrorism to active shooter situations, underscoring the urgency of maintaining a heightened state of preparedness.

Rising Threats in 2025

The reality of terrorism has changed. What was once seen as a distant issue is now a pressing concern for every church, school, and congregation across the country. The threat of ISIS-inspired attacks, as well as other extremist groups, continues to rise. This isn’t just about isolated attacks—these groups are actively targeting Christian institutions, and the frequency of these threats is likely to increase in 2025.

Intelligence from multiple sources, including open-source analysis and insights from my own contacts within the FBI and Homeland Security, paints a clear picture: the situation is becoming more dangerous. Sarah Adams, a CIA targeter who recently appeared on the Sean Ryan Show, discussed the specific targeting of U.S. churches by ISIS and other extremist factions. Her analysis, which aligns with information I've received from the Joint Terrorism Task Force, confirms that these groups are actively seeking to inspire violence in the U.S., with Christian places of worship being among their primary targets.

This intelligence should not be taken lightly. The increasing volume and sophistication of these threats demand a serious response, one that requires us to take proactive, preventive measures to protect our churches and schools.

Recent Events That Highlight the Threat

To understand the gravity of this threat, we need to look at the incidents that have occurred since we raised the threat level to Severe (Red). Each of these events serves as a stark reminder that we cannot afford to be complacent.

Man Attempted to Enter Church with Tactical Rifle

On November 2, 2023, a 25-year-old man attempted to re-enter a Dallas-area church with a tactical rifle during Mass. After briefly attending the service, the man retrieved the rifle from his vehicle and attempted to re-enter the church. Fortunately, parishioners had locked the doors, preventing his entry. The man is linked to a prior investigation involving a 2022 fatal shooting, in which he claimed self-defense. Prosecutors also cited evidence of ongoing drug use, which under federal law prohibits firearm possession. He now faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. This event highlights the need for vigilance and heightened security at all times.

Man in Van Filled with Explosives, Guns, Intended to Attack North Texas Church

On November 26, 2024, White Settlement police discovered a man with explosives, guns, and ammunition in his van, intending to target a local church. The man, who appeared to be in the midst of a mental health crisis, was found with a handgun on his lap and what appeared to be an explosive device on the passenger seat. The police were able to safely detain him before any harm was done. Three of the eight devices found in the van were confirmed as destructive devices by the Fort Worth Fire Department Bomb Squad. The suspect, originally from Oklahoma, admitted to planning an attack on a local church, though the church's name was not disclosed. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and ATF are assisting with the investigation, and additional federal charges may be filed. This attempt underscores the need for heightened awareness of potential threats, particularly those involving explosives.

Tragic Shooting at Feather River Adventist School

On December 4, 2024, a shooting occurred at Feather River Adventist School in Oroville, California, leaving two children injured before the gunman took his own life. This small Christian school, with just 30 students, became the site of a devastating attack that serves as a sobering reminder of the threats facing Christian communities. One child was airlifted to the hospital, while the other was transported by ambulance. The gunman’s death at the scene has left the community reeling. The remaining students were safely reunited with their families. This tragic incident underscores the critical vulnerabilities in the security of Christian schools. The open playground, visible from the highway, reveals the urgent need for better protective measures in Christian institutions. This heartbreaking event highlights the importance of ensuring our schools and churches remain safe spaces for worship and learning.

Gunman Tackled After Firing Shot at Pastor in Suffolk Church

On December 15, 2024, a gunman fired a shot at a pastor during a Sunday service at Divine Church of Deliverance and Transformation in Suffolk, Virginia. The suspect, 24-year-old Tremonte Smith, approached the stage and pointed a gun at the pastor, who quickly pushed the weapon away as it discharged near his feet. Church security acted swiftly, subduing and disarming Smith before police arrived. The pastor sustained a minor hand injury but urged the congregation to pray for Smith and his family. Smith has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses, with his next court date set for February 24, 2025. This incident underscores the real-time risks church security teams face and the importance of maintaining a strong, trained presence.

Active Shooter Incident at a Christian School in Madison, WI

A few weeks ago, a dramatic active shooter situation unfolded at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin. Although the exact details of the incident remain under investigation, it serves as a reminder of the ever-present threat of violence in our educational institutions, especially Christian schools. The fact that the shooter was apprehended before further harm could be done highlights the importance of having trained security personnel in place, ready to respond immediately in such high-pressure situations.

New Orleans ISIS-Inspired Attack

On New Year's Eve 2024, a 42-year-old Army veteran, Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, executed an ISIS-inspired attack in New Orleans. Jabbar drove a truck into a crowded section of Bourbon Street, killing 15 and injuring 30 others. His allegiance to ISIS was confirmed through a manifesto discovered after the attack, where he encouraged others to follow ISIS's violent jihad against non-Muslims. This attack serves as a stark reminder of the threat posed by ISIS operatives and their ongoing efforts to inspire violence on U.S. soil. Although the attack was thwarted, the event emphasizes the need for heightened awareness and proactive security measures at high-risk locations, including churches.

The Reality of Terrorism and Active Shooter Threats

As we look ahead to 2025, the risks facing churches and Christian schools are poised to escalate further. The ongoing rise in terrorism, paired with an increasing number of active shooter incidents, presents a clear and present danger that cannot be ignored.

Increasing Terrorist Activity

The threat of terrorism against Christian institutions is not a distant possibility—it is an imminent reality. ISIS and other extremist groups continue to focus their efforts on inciting violence within the United States, with Christian places of worship remaining prime targets. As highlighted in the insights shared by Sarah Adams, a CIA targeter, on the Sean Ryan Show (watch here), extremist groups are utilizing both traditional and digital methods to inspire attacks. These groups aim to radicalize individuals who may already be predisposed to violence, and they have shown a clear interest in targeting religious institutions, particularly those in Western countries.

While we have seen a rise in Islamic State-inspired attacks abroad, the U.S. is increasingly in their crosshairs. The New Orleans attack by Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar is just one example of how these threats have materialized. It serves as a stark reminder that terrorist operatives are not always high-level operatives; they can often be lone wolves, like Jabbar, who act on their radicalized beliefs.

In addition to ISIS, there is also growing concern over other groups like Hezbollah, which have been active within U.S. borders, according to the Joint Terrorism Task Force. The sheer number of such operatives, as confirmed by my sources, is alarming. While law enforcement is doing its part to thwart plots before they come to fruition, the reality is that the risk of such attacks continues to increase, and churches need to remain vigilant.

The Growing Threat of Active Shooter Incidents

Alongside terrorism, we are witnessing an alarming rise in active shooter incidents, particularly in churches and Christian schools. These attacks are becoming more frequent and more lethal. Whether motivated by personal grievances, mental health issues, or extremist ideologies, the fact remains that places of worship and education are increasingly targeted.

Active shooter situations, such as the one that unfolded in Madison, WI, serve as a chilling reminder that our institutions are vulnerable. In that case, swift action by school security and law enforcement prevented further tragedy. However, the event highlights the unpredictability and sheer danger of such incidents. The FBI’s recent intelligence on the rise of active shooter events in educational and religious institutions points to a disturbing trend that is expected to worsen in the coming years.

The Feather River Adventist School shooting, where a gunman took his own life after injuring two children, further underscores the vulnerability of schools—particularly small Christian schools. In an era where every community is a potential target, it’s essential that our churches and schools are equipped with the training, resources, and protocols to handle such events should they arise.

The Need for Vigilance and Preparation

The escalating nature of these threats necessitates that churches and Christian schools take immediate and deliberate steps to prepare. We cannot afford to wait until the next tragedy occurs to begin making these critical adjustments. The time to act is now, and the preparations we make today will directly impact our ability to respond to future threats.

Proactive Measures for Churches

As we face the increasing threat of terrorism and active shooter incidents, there are several proactive measures churches and schools can take to mitigate these risks:

Increase Security Presence : Ensure there is a visible, well-trained security presence during all services and events. Consider implementing armed security, where appropriate, and provide training to security teams and staff on handling emergency situations.

Conduct Regular Threat Assessments : Evaluate potential vulnerabilities on church and school property. This includes entrances, parking lots, classrooms, and playgrounds. Regular threat assessments will help identify weak points and allow for timely adjustments.

Coordinate with Local Law Enforcement : Establish strong lines of communication with local law enforcement, including emergency responders and the FBI, to ensure a rapid response to any incidents. Coordinating with law enforcement also provides valuable insight into potential threats.

Train Security Teams and Volunteers : Ensure that church security teams and volunteers are properly trained in emergency response, de-escalation tactics, and active shooter protocols. Regular drills can help ensure that everyone knows their role in an emergency.

Secure Vulnerable Areas: For churches with schools or daycare facilities, securing playgrounds and other vulnerable areas is essential. Fencing, security cameras, and staff monitoring can help protect children and staff.

The Importance of Community Awareness

Church security is not just the responsibility of a select few; it is the responsibility of the entire congregation. Fostering an environment where everyone is aware of potential threats and knows how to report suspicious behavior is crucial. Encourage your congregation to be observant and proactive in protecting the church community.

A Biblical Perspective on Preparation

As Christians, we are called to be proactive in protecting those under our care, just as we are called to trust in God's provision and guidance. The Bible teaches us that we are to be vigilant, responsible, and ready to defend against harm, while also trusting in God’s sovereignty over all things.

God’s Call to Preparedness

Scripture repeatedly emphasizes the importance of preparedness, especially in the face of danger. In Luke 22:36, Jesus Himself advises His disciples to be prepared for difficult times, stating, “If you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.” While this passage is often interpreted in various ways, it illustrates the need for readiness in times of crisis. Just as Jesus spoke of preparation in the face of future trials, we too are called to take the necessary steps to protect our communities from harm.

Another example can be found in the story of Nehemiah, who faced the threat of attack while rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem. In Nehemiah 4:9, we see how Nehemiah responded to the danger by organizing the people to “pray to our God and post a guard day and night to meet this threat.” Nehemiah understood the importance of both spiritual preparation and physical action. The people were called to pray for God’s protection, but they also took practical steps by placing guards to defend the city. This balanced approach highlights the need for both spiritual readiness and proactive security measures.

The Opportunity to Act

God provides us with the opportunity to act—whether in a moment of crisis or as part of our ongoing efforts to safeguard our communities. This responsibility should not be seen as an act of fear, but as a proactive step toward protecting what God has entrusted to us. By preparing, we honor God’s command to care for and protect His people.

Additionally, this preparation can serve as a witness to the world. Our readiness shows not only our responsibility but our faith in God’s wisdom in guiding us through these challenges. As we take action to protect our communities, we do so with the confidence that God is with us, providing His strength and guidance.

Faith and Action

While we trust in God's sovereignty, we are also called to act. James 2:17 reminds us that “faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.” Preparation for potential threats is an act of faith. It is recognizing the realities of the world around us and responding accordingly, while still placing our trust in God's ultimate control.

By being proactive, we demonstrate our faith that God has equipped us with the tools, knowledge, and resources to care for His people. It’s not about living in fear, but about trusting in God's provision and taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our communities.

Conclusion: The Call to Action

As we move into 2025, the threats facing our churches and Christian schools are not only real, but they are increasing in severity. The rise in terrorism, active shooter incidents, and other forms of violence against Christian institutions highlights the urgency of maintaining the Severe (Red) threat level. The incidents we've seen since the elevation of this threat level should serve as a clear reminder that our vigilance must remain high.

But while the risks are escalating, so too is our opportunity to take action. God has entrusted us with the responsibility to protect His people, and He has equipped us with the wisdom and resources to do so. As we prepare for the challenges ahead, we can do so with confidence, knowing that God is guiding our steps and providing us with the strength to face whatever may come.

The time to prepare is now. Churches and Christian schools must take proactive measures to protect their congregations and students. This includes enhancing security, training personnel, and staying informed about potential threats. But it also means approaching these preparations with faith, trusting in God's provision while actively doing our part to safeguard the communities He has entrusted to us.

Let us act with courage, resolve, and a deep sense of responsibility as we work to protect those who gather in His name. May our efforts be a reflection of our faith, and may we continue to trust in God's sovereignty over all things, knowing that He goes before us in every battle.