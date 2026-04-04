Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Robert Krutsinger's avatar
Robert Krutsinger
14h

Keith the lord spared you for a bigger mission and you are fulfilling that mission now. Thanks be to God

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ICON's avatar
ICON
1d

Why has no attorney sued AQAP out of business in an international court? Seems like a judgement for promoting terrorist activity could freeze their assets. No brave lawyers out there?

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