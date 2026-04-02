There will be several critical updates coming to your inbox over the next few days. Read each one. If there is a video, watch it. Intelligence is rolling in and I am issuing only what rises to the level of requiring your immediate attention.

This is Al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula’s most recent publication, Inspire Guide #12. It is written in English. It contains specific instructions for building IEDs and a direct call to action targeting Muslims living in the United States and Europe, urging them to attack religious gatherings here on the Homeland. It was published weeks before Resurrection Sunday.

I am placing this behind the paywall. I will not be a party to putting operational terrorist guidance in front of every random person on the internet. The paywall is not about the money. It is about keeping this material in front of trained security personnel who have a legitimate reason to study it.

If you are part of a church security team and the subscription cost is a hardship, do not let that stop you. Send me a message and I will comp your subscription. No questions asked. Just give me enough detail to know you’re a part of a security team at a church.

The content is disturbing. Read it anyway. Your congregation is counting on you to know what your enemy is doing, how he thinks, and what he is planning. You cannot prepare for a threat you refuse to look at.

I am providing this magazine in full so you can study it, brief your team on it, and understand the operational mindset behind it. Know your enemy.

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