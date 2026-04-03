Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Bob Chauncey. CPP. Ret's avatar
Bob Chauncey. CPP. Ret
2d

Thank You, Keith, for your efforts to warn Houses Of Worship withe the info to help them Be Prepared, Ready To Act or React to threats coming. Christian Warrior Training is a real Blessing in helping to plan.

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ROBERT BRADY's avatar
ROBERT BRADY
2d

your article says "Al-Naba called for the burning of synagogues, not churches." This is not true. They did not say Synagogues, they said literally to burn “the Jewish churches” they didn't say synagogue but that is what they meant.

أن يهبّوا = “to rise up” / “to mobilize”

ويحرقوا = “and burn”

الكنائس اليهودية = literally “the Jewish churches”

This is incorrect terminology (Jews do not have churches).

In context, this almost certainly intends “synagogues”, but the text uses the wrong word.

It helps to understand where the confusion came from and as you noted the press got it wrong and made it worse by including Christian churches.

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