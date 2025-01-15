PREFACE:

The bulletin referenced in this article is marked FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT ONLY and is not intended for public release​. However, it is important for churches to have access to this information to better protect their congregations from threats. Therefore, I have redacted identifying info and placed it for your view below. Make sure you read the article since it is church specific. the bulletin will appear much further down.

I want to take a moment to acknowledge the many good police officers who quietly work behind the scenes to ensure the safety of our communities. Sharing information like this is not without risk, and those who do so often face potential career consequences. Your courage and commitment to protecting others do not go unnoticed.

If you are a law enforcement officer with additional information or resources that could benefit church safety teams, I encourage you to reach out. You can contact me directly at DopeCop@protonmail.com. This email is encrypted and based in Switzerland. Create a proton account and then email me from there so that all information remains encrypted. Together, we can continue to strengthen the security of our places of worship.

How Churches May Be Targeted

Churches are symbolic and strategic targets for extremists, often chosen for their cultural and spiritual significance. Vehicle-ramming attacks represent a particularly insidious threat due to their simplicity, accessibility, and devastating potential.

According to the Joint Intelligence Bulletin, attackers have historically employed vehicles to strike large groups of people, often in outdoor areas such as parking lots​. Once a vehicle breaches a perimeter, it can cause mass casualties in a matter of seconds. For churches, these scenarios include:

Ramming congregants in parking lots before or after services.

Targeting glass entrances to drive vehicles into lobbies or sanctuary areas.

Following up the vehicle attack with secondary weapons, such as firearms, edged weapons, or improvised explosive devices (IEDs)​.

The bulletin emphasizes that such attacks are often preceded by observable patterns, including suspicious reconnaissance of target locations and the use of rented or stolen vehicles. These factors make vigilance in parking lots and around church entrances critical to early detection and prevention.

High-risk times for potential attacks include:

Religious holidays like Christmas and Easter.

Sunday services or large community events.

Periods of political or social tension when extremist narratives intensify.

For churches, understanding these risks is the first step toward building effective security measures.

Indicators of Pre-Operational Surveillance

Understanding the signs of pre-operational surveillance is critical for church security teams. According to the Joint Intelligence Bulletin, many vehicle-ramming attacks are preceded by behaviors that can serve as early warning signs​. These indicators often reveal the planning and preparation phase of an attack, providing an opportunity for intervention before harm occurs.

Key Indicators to Watch For:

Suspicious Vehicle Rentals: Use of fraudulent identification or inconsistent information during vehicle rental​.

Nervous or evasive behavior when questioned about the purpose of the rental.

Requests for modifications to the vehicle, such as increased load capacity or storage space. Loitering Vehicles: Vehicles parked for extended periods near church property without a valid reason.

Drivers conducting “test runs” or rehearsals, such as abrupt stops, U-turns, or repeated passes by entrances and exits. Reconnaissance Activities: Individuals photographing or recording video of church buildings, parking lots, or crowd gatherings, often from unusual vantage points.

Use of drones for aerial surveillance. Unusual Inquiries: Questions about security measures, event schedules, or high-traffic times, often posed to church staff or members. Secondary Indicators: Pre-positioned items near entrances or parking lots that could conceal IEDs (e.g., backpacks, trash cans, or boxes).

Attempts to gain unauthorized access to church premises, such as using fake credentials or uniforms.

Church safety teams should remain vigilant and report any of these behaviors to local law enforcement immediately. Early detection can disrupt the attack planning process and prevent tragedy.

Prevention Strategies

Preventing vehicle-ramming attacks requires a combination of proactive measures, strategic planning, and team training. Churches, as high-value targets, should prioritize these strategies to safeguard their congregations.

1. Parking Lot Security

Deploy Trained Monitors : Position security team members in the parking lot before, during, and after services. This ensures potential threats are identified early and suspicious behavior is addressed.

Monitor Traffic Flow : Use clear signage and designated entry and exit points to control the flow of vehicles. This reduces opportunities for erratic or aggressive driving.

2. Physical Barriers

2. Physical Barriers

Install Bollards and Planters : Place reinforced barriers around pedestrian areas and building entrances to prevent vehicles from breaching these zones.

Temporary Measures for Events: Use temporary fencing, concrete blocks, or parked vehicles as barriers during high-traffic events.

3. Behavioral Detection

Train Team Members : Ensure security personnel are trained to recognize nervous behavior, abrupt vehicle maneuvers, or drivers conducting reconnaissance.

Engage Suspicious Individuals: Approach suspicious individuals early, using trained security team members to assess intent and deter further actions.

4. Collaboration with Law Enforcement

Establish communication channels with local police to share intelligence and receive updates on potential threats.

Conduct joint drills and training to simulate vehicle-ramming scenarios and practice coordinated responses.

5. Emergency Preparedness

Develop Evacuation Plans : Create and regularly rehearse plans for moving congregants to safety in the event of an attack.

First Aid Readiness: Equip security teams with medical supplies and train them to respond to injuries, particularly trauma associated with vehicle-related incidents.

Implementing these strategies strengthens a church’s ability to prevent and respond to threats effectively. While no single measure can guarantee safety, a layered approach dramatically reduces the likelihood of a successful attack.

Spiritual and Practical Responsibility

In the face of growing threats, churches must strike a delicate balance between vigilance and maintaining a welcoming, faith-centered environment. Scripture provides both guidance and reassurance for taking practical steps to ensure the safety of congregations while remaining rooted in trust in God.

Trusting in God While Acting Wisely

The Bible calls on believers to trust in God for protection but also to take responsibility for the safety of others. Proverbs 21:31 reminds us, "The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but victory rests with the Lord." Preparing for potential threats is not a sign of fear but of stewardship and faithfulness to God's calling to care for His people.

The Role of Church Leaders

Church leaders bear a profound responsibility to protect their flock. Just as a shepherd safeguards his sheep, pastors and safety team members must take active measures to ensure that their congregation can worship without fear. This includes:

Creating and maintaining a robust security plan.

Communicating openly with the congregation about safety measures to build trust and confidence.

Ensuring security measures do not interfere with the church's mission of being a refuge of hope and healing.

A Welcoming and Safe Environment

It is possible to maintain both vigilance and an inviting atmosphere. Security measures, such as parking lot monitors and physical barriers, can be seamlessly integrated into the church's operations without making worshippers feel unwelcome. Encouraging a culture of awareness and preparedness among staff and volunteers ensures that security is a collective effort.

An Act of Faith and Service

By taking proactive steps to prevent harm, church leaders and safety teams honor their faith and their congregations. Protecting a place of worship is an act of service to God, reflecting His call to love and care for one another.

