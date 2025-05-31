I often give much more commentary in my accompanying videos. You may want to watch, if you have time, to get my full take on some of these incidents.

TERROR UPDATE

IS-Aligned Media Glorifies Violence Against Christians in West Africa

A newly released propaganda graphic from IS-aligned Al-Saif Media, titled “Triumph of Monotheism Over Disbelief,” glorifies violent jihadist operations across West Africa, including Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. The image features a militant in tactical gear making the tawhid gesture while standing over a kneeling, bound prisoner in a scene suggestive of execution. The accompanying text celebrates the so-called victories of the Islamic State's West African affiliates, claiming they have defeated “armies of disbelievers” and established Shari’ah law. It praises the implementation of hudud punishments and threatens non-Muslims and Muslims deemed "hypocrites" or collaborators. The message specifically highlights perceived Islamic dominance in areas with significant Christian populations, asserting that under IS control, "Tawhid is honored" and "Shirk is humiliated." The graphic serves as a stark warning of the group’s ongoing religiously motivated violence in the region.

[Source: Al-Saif Media, May 20, 2025]

Virginia Traffic Stop Turns Deadly After Driver Opens Fire on Police, Declares Allegiance to Taliban

Photo from bodycam footage from the victim officer.

A routine traffic stop in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned deadly on April 23, 2025, when a 36-year-old driver opened fire on police officers after making anti-American statements, including declaring, “I should have served with the f–king Taliban.” Body camera footage released by the Fairfax Police Department shows the man, visibly agitated and armed, refusing to cooperate during a stop for speeding. The suspect, who claimed to have served in special forces and blamed the U.S. for personal and financial hardships, fired multiple shots at responding officers, striking two in the arms. Officers returned fire, fatally shooting the man. He later died at a local hospital. The officers’ injuries were non-life-threatening. The incident is under investigation, with authorities noting the suspect’s outburst and references to extremist groups as part of their ongoing review.

I have encountered a number of Afghani immigrants as of late. Many of them came as Afghanistan fell, and they came here unvented. I spoke with one very recently, who worried that many were really aligned with the Taliban and not with American ideals. I and others have been warning you for quite some time that we are due for a major critical incident. It is these people, with these feelings towards the Taliban and other terrorists, that will be carrying it out. You cannot forget that some of these people will also be lone wolves attacking soft targets.

Read Full Story

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Fatal Stabbing at Unitarian Universalist Church in Surprise, Arizona

A fatal stabbing occurred in the parking lot of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Surprise, Arizona, where a 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident took place late Monday night, and police responded early Tuesday morning to find a 28-year-old man deceased with multiple stab wounds. Investigators determined the suspect, along with the victim and another individual, had been living on the church property as transients. The suspect later admitted to stabbing the victim following an altercation. The crime scene, located near Ave of the Arts and 115th Avenue, was extensively processed by local authorities and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Unfortunately, this is the risk that you take when you let transients camp out on church property. It's a tough call because Jesus teaches that we should care for the homeless, showing compassion and mercy to those in need. At the same time, churches have to weigh the safety of their congregation, staff, and surrounding community. The modern realities of homelessness—often involving mental health struggles, substance abuse, and lack of stability—mean that offering help requires more than just space; it calls for discernment, support systems, and sometimes professional resources. It's not an easy decision, but it's one that churches must approach prayerfully, with both compassion and wisdom.

Read Full Story

Fatal Stabbing Outside Madison First Baptist Church Under Investigation

A fatal stabbing occurred just after midnight on May 26, 2025, in the parking lot of Madison First Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Police identified the deceased as a 44-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso. An officer on patrol spotted two men on the ground and attempted to render aid; however, the second man at the scene—who claimed the victim had tried to rob him—fled before he could be identified. The victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Metro Nashville Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking information to identify and locate the suspect.

As I’ve reported over and over, most violent crimes happen outside of normal worship service hours and more than 75% occur in the parking lot or outside of the building.

Read Full Story

Police Investigate Possible Shooting Near St. Clemente de Roma Episcopal Church in Huntington Park

Authorities are investigating a possible shooting that occurred late Sunday night, May 25, 2025, near St. Clemente de Roma Episcopal Church in Huntington Park, California. Emergency responders were dispatched around 11:03 p.m. to the 6900 block of Rugby Avenue near Saturn Avenue, where one person was transported to a hospital. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the transport but did not disclose the nature or severity of the injuries. Witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots, and video footage showed a heavy police presence and a young man being loaded into an ambulance. The area remained cordoned off into the early morning hours, and investigators have not yet confirmed whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the church. No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.

Although this did not happen on church property, it did happen in its sphere of influence. It’s Important to remember that you need to be prepared for events that happen near church property and be ready to protect your congregation from that threat.

Read Full Story

Albuquerque Church Mourns Murder-Suicide of Longtime Members

Albuquerque Revival Church is grieving the loss of two longtime members who were killed in a murder-suicide carried out by their son. The tragic incident occurred early Saturday when the couple, who had served as associate pastors and continued ministering to the homeless after retirement, were fatally shot by their youngest son. He then set the house on fire and later took his own life outside the New Mexico State Bar Association. The church, located in Albuquerque’s International District, altered its Sunday service to mourn and honor the victims, whose compassion and service had a lasting impact on the community. Albuquerque Police believe the suspect was struggling with mental health issues, and church leadership hopes the tragedy will raise awareness about mental health and the importance of continuing the couple's legacy of service.

I'm including this story into our crime newsletter because this easily could've happened on church property. Look for tension and warning signs within your congregation. Have a plan in case something like this occurs on your property. He chose to kill them at home but easily could've decided to do that at church to send a message. You need to read stories like this and think about a worst case scenario. It may not happen, but you'll be better prepared mentally thinking about incidents like this.

Read Full Story

FBI Investigating Violence at Seattle Prayer Rally Targeting Evangelical Christians

Federal authorities are investigating reports of targeted violence against evangelical Christians during a prayer rally held in Seattle’s Cowen Park over the weekend. The Mayday USA event, organized by Christian leaders, took place near a well-known LGBTQ neighborhood and drew counter-protesters, including members of the LGBTQ community and Antifa. Attendees reported multiple assaults, including a knife threat against a 17-year-old, sexually explicit acts performed in front of children, and water balloons filled with urine thrown at participants. Two individuals reportedly rushed the stage, and several police officers were assaulted. The FBI confirmed it is probing whether the attacks constitute religiously motivated hate crimes. The White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative condemned the violence, calling for protection of religious freedoms and the safety of all citizens at public religious events.

Watch the video I released the other day giving more information on this incident below.

SEX CRIMES

Florida Volunteer Youth Pastor Charged with 24 Counts of Sexual Battery

A volunteer youth pastor at Connection Church in Kissimmee, Florida, has been arrested and charged with 24 counts of sexual battery by a custodian, following allegations that he sexually assaulted two of his former foster children. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old suspect confessed to the abuse, which reportedly began when one victim was between the ages of 6 and 8, and the second victim reported being abused starting at age 16. The suspect and his wife had been participants in a foster care program, and the investigation is ongoing, with authorities yet to interview his wife. Due to his role at the church and access to children, law enforcement believes there may be additional victims and is urging others with information to come forward. The suspect is being held without bond in the Osceola County jail.

Read Full Story

Greenville Pastor and Wife Charged in Decades-Long Child Sex Abuse Case

The pastor of First Southern Methodist Church in Greenville, South Carolina, and his wife are facing multiple charges in a criminal child sex abuse investigation involving both their adopted and biological children. Authorities arrested the couple, who had active warrants, in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 15 and extradited them to Greenville. The investigation, launched in April 2025, revealed allegations of abuse dating back to the 1980s. Preliminary findings indicate that all male children in the household were physically abused, while all female children suffered sexual abuse. The couple had seven adopted children and one biological daughter. Two of the victims are now deceased. The pastor is charged with multiple counts, including criminal sexual conduct with a minor, incest, and unlawful child endangerment. His wife faces charges including unlawful placing of a child at risk and accessory after the fact. Both are being held without bond in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Read Full Story

ARSONS/FIRES

Suspected Arson at Historic Church of One Tree in Santa Rosa

Authorities in Santa Rosa, California, are investigating a fire at the historic Church of One Tree as a possible arson case. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. on May 26, 2025, at the rear of the church located on Sonoma Avenue. Fire crews responded within minutes and were able to quickly extinguish the flames, preventing the fire from spreading inside the structure. A preliminary investigation by the Santa Rosa Fire Department suggests the fire was an intentional act. The Church of One Tree, built in 1873 from a single redwood tree, originally served as the First Baptist Church and later became a Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum. Now owned by the city, it functions as an event space and remains a historic landmark.

This is your weekly reminder that you need a fire/burglar alarm and a 4k video system. I still don’t understand why some of you refuse to do these very basic security tasks.

Read Full Story

PROPERTY CRIMES

Multiple Embezzlement Cases Reported at Maryland Churches

A payroll coordinator at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has been charged with embezzlement, theft, and theft scheme after allegedly stealing over $10,000 between December 2024 and February 2025. The suspect reportedly manipulated payroll records to divert extra funds into her paycheck while concealing the transactions in before- and after-school accounts. In a separate case, a former pastor at Miracle Temple Church in Lothian was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for failing to pay taxes on $347,000 he stole from an insurance payout following a 2020 fire. Additionally, in Harford County, a pastor from First Baptist Church was charged in April with stealing more than $135,000 from church funds between 2019 and 2024, reportedly spending it on personal expenses including online purchases and gambling.

If you do not have good policies in place to prevent the possibility of theft/fraud, you are bound to lose money given to the church. Read the article I wrote below for tips on securing your offerings.

Read Full Story

5 Steps You Can Take to Protect Church Offerings Keith Graves · March 13, 2024 The theft of $30,000 from St. Catherine of Siena Church in Rialto, California, highlights a critical need for stringent security measures in protecting church offerings. This incident is a wake-up call to churches everywhere, underscoring the importance of proactive measures to safeguard their financial contributions. Let's explore five essential strate… Read full story

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Dozens Killed in Nigeria Massacre Following Bishop’s Testimony on Christian Persecution

A brutal attack by extremist Fulani herdsmen (ISIS) on May 25 left nearly 40 people dead—more than half of them Christians—and resulted in the kidnapping of a Catholic priest and several nuns across villages in Nigeria’s Benue State. The violence came just days after Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of Makurdi, a Claretian missionary, testified before the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, warning that Nigerian Christians are facing systemic persecution. Some of the attacks occurred in Bishop Anagbe’s hometown of Aondona and are believed to be retaliatory. The recent surge in violence, including the shooting of another priest, Father Solomon Atongo, underscores growing insecurity in the region. Humanitarian group Truth Nigeria reports no arrests have been made, and the overstretched Nigerian military continues to struggle to contain insurgent violence across multiple regions of the country.

Read Full Story

Three Deeper Life Bible Church Members Kidnapped in Ondo State, N15 Million Ransom Demanded

Three members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria, were abducted Monday evening while returning from a Bible study program. The kidnappers have since contacted the victims’ families and church leadership, demanding a ransom of N15 million—N5 million per person—for their release. In response, the church has initiated prayer sessions and is raising funds through well-wishers and members. The incident has been reported to both the police and the Amotekun Corps, who are currently conducting search operations in the nearby forest. Authorities confirmed the abduction and ongoing efforts to secure the victims’ release. This incident follows increased security concerns in the region, where churches have been targeted in past attacks, prompting the deployment of tactical police teams to worship centers across the state.

Read Full Story