Christian Warrior Training

MikePartyof5
3h

Keith, thank you so much for expanding on this. I saw your statement about God sending David against Goliath armed with a weapon and it completely shattered any remaining apprehension I had about protecting God's people by any means necessary against the forces of evil the creep this earth. I will not hesitate.

Ed
4h

David spent his life practicing the sling. God nudged him to do that. When the time came, it was more like sending in a Marine sniper than some young kid against Goliath. God knew what would slay the giant and so did David.

