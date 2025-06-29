I was thinking about David today before church. A subscriber had left a great comment about David and being armed when he confronted Goliath and I thought it was a great representation of what we all do. Let me know your thoughts by leaving a comment below.

Most Christians remember David’s fight with Goliath as a story of courage, faith, and underdog victory. But when we look at it through a biblical lens—not a cartoon version—we find something more: a spiritual and tactical model for defending God’s people in the face of real threats.

This matters for those of us tasked with protecting the Church today. When evil enters the sanctuary or targets the innocent, what should we do? Look no further than how David approached his enemy.

David Didn't Fight Unprepared—He Fought Trained

“The LORD who delivered me from the paw of the lion and from the paw of the bear will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine.” — 1 Samuel 17:37

David trusted in the Lord’s deliverance, but he didn't come to the battlefield empty-handed. He brought a weapon he had trained with. His sling wasn’t symbolic—it was lethal. He had already used it to kill predators that threatened his flock.

God gave the victory, but David still had to aim and fight.

Too many churches today fall into one of two errors: either they rely on faith alone while ignoring preparation, or they rely on weapons without seeking God’s wisdom. Both are wrong. David didn’t separate faith from preparation. He brought both to the battlefield.

David Fought to Defend God’s Name and God’s People

“For who is this uncircumcised Philistine, that he should defy the armies of the living God?” — 1 Samuel 17:26

This wasn’t just a fight between men. It was spiritual warfare. Goliath stood not only against Israel, but against God Himself. David’s motivation wasn’t self-defense—it was the defense of God’s glory and the safety of the people God had called him to shepherd.

Church security teams must never lose sight of this. We don’t stand guard out of paranoia. We stand because there are wolves who want to harm the flock. We stand because God has called watchmen to the wall (Ezekiel 33). And when a Goliath appears, we don’t cower—we act.

Weapons in the Bible Were Never the Problem—Wicked Hearts Were

Some people object to church security based on the presence of weapons. But Scripture doesn’t condemn the sword—it condemns those who wield it with evil intent.

Jesus told His disciples to buy swords (Luke 22:36), not to wage war, but to be prepared.

Nehemiah armed his builders with swords while they rebuilt Jerusalem’s walls (Nehemiah 4:17).

Soldiers like Cornelius were saved and accepted by God (Acts 10), without being told to leave their profession.

Weapons are tools. What matters is the heart and purpose behind them.

David’s sling was a tool in the hands of a man after God’s own heart. Today, firearms and medical kits are tools in the hands of men and women called to defend their church.

Final Thought: Be the David No One Sees

David had already fought and won private battles before stepping into the public one. The lion and the bear came first. Most of the real work for a church safety ministry happens when no one is watching: walking the perimeter, watching the doors, praying over the congregation, rehearsing scenarios, preparing for what others hope never happens.

That’s the calling of a Christian warrior: not just to stand when the giant arrives, but to be ready before anyone sees the threat coming.

“Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong.” — 1 Corinthians 16:13

