Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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S.P.H.'s avatar
S.P.H.
5h

The heart of man is evil continually, or something to that effect. Your warnings of internal church predators validated again.

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Shan C's avatar
Shan C
5h

A big fear I have, with the experience I have gone through. Boy, am I ever more vigilant about everyone now.

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