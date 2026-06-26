Report Suspicious Activity Here

What Happened

On June 15, 2026, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Christopher Forrest Eastin on a charge of online solicitation of a minor. The case was worked by the Sheriff’s Human Exploitation Unit with the United States Secret Service. According to the arrest affidavit, an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl began talking with Eastin on June 11 through a messaging app, and the conversation turned inappropriate fast. He asked to meet the next day, and when a second agent joined posing as another underage girl, he expressed interest in both.

Here is the detail that should stop every reader. Investigators identified Eastin through photos he sent during the chats. In one, he was wearing his work uniform, and on it was a security badge that read “Cornerstone.” Detectives took that to Cornerstone Church in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, and the Church confirmed he was a level-three guard whose shifts lined up with the times the messages were sent. The man hired to protect a Congregation was reaching for a child during the hours he was on the clock to guard one.

No actual child was harmed. The decoys were trained investigators, and that is the only reason this ends with an arrest. Eastin was released the next day on a 75,000 dollar bond and is awaiting indictment under orders barring him from firearms and any contact with minors.

Background Checks Are Continuous

The threat here held a badge, a radio, and access, all given by invitation. No amount of door coverage catches that man, because he was already inside the perimeter. A uniform is not character. A background check at hire told the Church that Eastin had no disqualifying record on that one day. It said nothing about who he was on June 11. A clean record at intake is only a snapshot in time, and if your screening happened once, years ago, and never again, you are trusting an old photograph of a man you see every Sunday.

So run them again, on a schedule, for everyone with access to children or to the building. I would set the standard at every two years for every staff member and volunteer, and back it with a continuous-monitoring service that flags a new arrest the day it happens. Those services cost a few dollars per person per year, cheaper than a lawsuit and far cheaper than a child. Put the cadence in writing, give one person the job of owning it, and treat a lapsed check like an expired firearms qualification. They come off the schedule until it is current.

Leave a comment

No Adult Is Ever Alone With a Child

Write this rule down and enforce it without exception. No adult is ever alone with a child at your Church. That includes the greeter, the volunteer, the youth leader, the security team, and yes, the pastor. The rule is not an accusation against good people. It is a wall that protects the child and the innocent adult at once, because a man who is never alone with a child can never be accused of harming one in private. Two trained adults in every children’s space, every service. The moment you make an exception for someone important, you teach your team that the rule bends for status, and status is what an offender works to acquire.

Watch Each Other, Not Just the Doors

Backstops are not an insult. The same habit that keeps us from working a parking-lot contact alone keeps us honest inside the building. Supervisors rotate and ask questions, and access to keys, codes, and children gets reviewed, not assumed. When accountability runs all the way up to the leadership, the person who came for access finds a harder target and moves on.

Why They Choose Us

Understand the pattern, because it is deliberate. A person who wants to harm children looks for a steady supply of children, adults who assume the best about everyone, and an institution that would rather protect its reputation than expose a problem. That fits a lot of churches. So they volunteer in the nursery, sign up for the youth trip, take the maintenance job, or, as here, stand the security post, because the position comes with trust and proximity. We hand both out freely, and our readiness to forgive becomes the door they walk through. This is how you protect the children God placed in your care.

Biblical Perspective

There is a pull inside the Church to handle these things quietly. Keep it in house. Protect the family name. Scripture does not give us that option.

“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. For it is shameful even to speak of the things that they do in secret. But when anything is exposed by the light, it becomes visible.” — Ephesians 5:11–13 · ESV

Paul does not tell the Church to manage darkness discreetly. He tells us to drag it into the light, because light is what robs it of power. A hidden offense keeps hunting. An exposed one is finished. When a Church chooses its embarrassment over a child’s safety, it has joined the works of darkness and called it grace.

“Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. Therefore whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light.” — Luke 12:2–3 · ESV

That is a promise and a warning. What was hidden here surfaced because a badge showed up in a photograph. It always surfaces. The only question is whether the Church brings it to the light or waits for an arrest to do it. Last year alone we documented at least four cases where a Church tried to keep an abuse case quiet, and it came out anyway, in handcuffs, with the Church’s silence now part of the record. Report it. Every time. To the police, and not only to the elders.

Final Assessment

This case did not end in tragedy, and we should thank God for the investigators who got there first. Do not let the clean ending hide the warning. The threat held a real badge, worked a real post, and was trusted by people who had no reason to suspect him. That can be any of our teams. The defense is not suspicion of everyone. It is a system that never depends on trusting anyone blindly: repeated background checks, a hard two-adult rule, accountable supervision, and a Church that refuses to bury what it finds. Build it, write the rules, and follow them on the day it is inconvenient, because that is the day it counts.

Leave a comment and tell me how your team handles re-screening and the two-adult rule. Then send this to your pastor and your team leader. This is a conversation worth having before Sunday.

Leave a comment