CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Man Faces Charges After Disturbance During Easter Service at Grand Rapids Church in Wisconsin

A 24-year-old man is facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer after causing a disturbance at a church on Plover Road in Grand Rapids, Wisconsin, during an Easter service. The man reportedly began yelling at a pastor about the church’s sound system, leading to a confrontation that escalated and required police intervention. According to Grand Rapids Police Chief Joe Zurfluh, the man remained combative when officers arrived and was ultimately tased and arrested. He has since been released on bond.

Read Full Story

SLED Investigates Disturbance Involving Florence County Official at South Carolina Church

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a disturbance that occurred at a church located on Highway 340 in Darlington County, South Carolina. The incident, which took place on a Sunday, involved a public official from neighboring Florence County. According to Darlington County Sheriff Michael August, the incident report was filed by his deputies and has since been handed over to SLED, which is now leading the investigation. The identity of the official has not been released due to the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

Read Full Story

Suspicious Package Prompts Investigation and Closure at St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Texas

Authorities detained a person of interest after a suspicious package was discovered near the Divine Mercy Chapel at St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Texas. The incident led to the closure of the church's adjacent school for the remainder of Thursday and Friday, although officials confirmed there was no threat to the public. No students were harmed, and parents were allowed to pick up their children early as a precaution. The Sugar Land Police Department added extra officers on campus for enhanced security while the investigation remains ongoing.

Read Full Story

Teen Detained After Online Bomb Threat Leads to Evacuation at New Vision Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

A teenager was detained after an online bomb threat prompted the evacuation of New Vision Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Murfreesboro Police Department and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue responded quickly, evacuating the church and canceling all evening activities as a precaution. After a thorough investigation and building sweep, authorities determined the threat was not credible and gave the all-clear for operations to resume. The incident caused a significant law enforcement presence in the Thompson Lane area as the investigation continued.

Read Full Story

SEX CRIMES

Criminal Charges Dropped Against Koinonia Church Pastor in Arlington, Texas, Civil Lawsuit Ongoing

Criminal charges against the founding pastor of Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington, Texas, were dropped after prosecutors chose not to pursue an indecent assault charge, following an earlier dismissal of a sexual assault charge due to insufficient evidence. Despite the criminal case ending, a civil lawsuit filed by the alleged victim remains active, accusing the pastor and the church of assault, negligence, fraud, emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and sexual exploitation, with $1 million in damages sought. The church has denied all allegations, citing charitable immunity and other legal defenses.

Read Full Story

Greater Grace World Outreach Revokes Ordination of Two Pastors Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Greater Grace World Outreach, a Baltimore-based megachurch, has revoked the ordination certificates of two pastors accused of sexual misconduct, including a Ghanaian pastor and a suburban Baltimore pastor. The actions followed years of allegations and criticism regarding the church’s handling of abuse claims. One pastor was required to resign immediately after allegations of sexual assault abroad, while the other was accused of grooming a teenager more than a decade ago. Despite the revocations, critics argue the church acted too late and prioritized its reputation over accountability. An external investigation by GRACE is ongoing to review the church's response to abuse allegations.

Read Full Story

Share

ARSON/FIRES

Fire Causes Significant Damage to Beverly Hills Church of Christ in Huntington, West Virginia

On Friday, a fire severely damaged the Beverly Hills Church of Christ located on Norway Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia. Firefighters arrived to find flames visible through the roof and worked to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing with involvement from the city fire marshal and ATF officials. No additional details have been released at this time.

Read Full Story

PROPERTY CRIMES

Man Accused of Desecrating Holy Water at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in York, Pennsylvania

A 50-year-old man has been charged with intentional desecration of a venerated object after allegedly polluting the holy water with urine at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in York, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred on April 14, 2025, and was reported to police eight days later. Authorities identified the suspect through a Pennsylvania Justice Network photo. He has been released on $5,000 unsecured bail as the case proceeds through the court system.

Read Full Story

Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ Vandalized on Easter Sunday in Columbus, Ohio

Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ in Columbus, Ohio, was vandalized on Easter Sunday when multiple stained glass windows, including a century-old piece, were shattered. Pastor Dontell Watson discovered the damage early that morning but proceeded with Easter services as planned. Columbus police filed a report on the incident, and despite the setback, Pastor Watson affirmed his commitment to restoring the church and serving the community, including future plans for a soup kitchen and homeless shelter.

Read Full Story

INTERNATIONAL

Man Arrested With Firearm at Church Service in Bokkos, Plateau State

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested a man found in possession of a firearm during a routine patrol around a church in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State, Nigeria. The incident occurred on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m., and the suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, was unable to provide any legal documentation for the weapon. Authorities praised the swift intervention, which prevented a potential security threat in a region already vulnerable to violence and unrest. Preliminary investigations are ongoing.

Read Full Story

VHP Members Storm Church During Easter Service in Ahmedabad, India

On Easter Sunday, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) stormed a church in the Odhav area of Ahmedabad, India, disrupting a prayer service and threatening Christian worshippers with knives and sticks. Videos showed the intruders shouting slogans and accusing the congregation of forced conversions without providing evidence. Despite widespread circulation of the footage, Ahmedabad Police minimized the incident, reporting no violence, arrests, or formal complaints. Authorities confirmed that VHP members filed a report alleging suspected religious conversions.

Read Full Story

Leave a comment