TERROR UPDATE

Foiled Church Bombing Plot Linked to ISIS Supporter in the U.S.

In a recently released federal sentencing update, an Iraqi national residing in the U.S. was sentenced to six years in prison after he was found guilty of plotting to bomb Christian churches in three different American states. The man had practiced bombing scenarios and had stockpiled explosive materials, indicating a clear intent to carry out ideologically motivated attacks against Christian communities. Federal prosecutors confirmed that the charges included hate crimes, pointing to his targeted intent based on religious bias. The individual was reportedly affiliated with ISIS and had planned the attacks as part of broader ideological support for the terrorist group’s anti-Christian agenda.

🛡️ My thoughts: People need to understand that ISIS and Al Qaeda have told their people to attack us and bad actors are following up on that order. I don’t know how else to state that you need a security team that trains every month. If you have a team and don’t train every month, you are not following through on your duty to protect.

Terrorist Attack on Church-Run Hospital in DR Congo Leaves 20 Dead

Approximately 20 civilians were killed during a terrorist attack late Friday night on a Catholic health center operated by the Sisters of the Presentation in the village of Byambwe, located in the Diocese of Butembo-Beni in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo. Militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), aligned with ISIS, stormed the facility around 10:00 PM, brutally killing patients, including women in a maternity ward, before setting the hospital and surrounding homes ablaze. Reports indicate that 15 victims were killed inside the hospital, with at least five more murdered in nearby areas. In addition to the destruction, vital medical supplies were looted. Although the military responded, the attackers escaped into nearby forests. Missionaries and local clergy have denounced the continuing violence and criticized the lack of international response. The hospital was a crucial resource for the remote area, offering maternal and surgical care.

🛡️ My thoughts: Every Christian in America needs to be talking about this genocide. I will continue printing these stories every week and I would appreciate it if you forwarded these stories to every Christian friend you know. Don't let these stories die. We need to do everything we can to support our brothers and sisters in Africa.

Mass Shooting at Annunciation Church Tied to Emerging Form of Violent Extremism

A mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that occurred in August is now being examined as a potential case of Nihilist Violent Extremism (NVE), a newly identified trend in extremist violence. The FBI is currently investigating approximately 250 similar cases nationwide, with NVE attacks characterized by a lack of political or religious motivation and a drive to inflict chaos for its own sake. According to the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center, the suspect in the Annunciation Church attack fits the NVE profile, often involving individuals heavily influenced by violent online communities. Former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota highlighted the dangers of specific websites promoting nihilistic content and emphasized the need for a multi-disciplinary approach to prevent such radicalization among youth.

🛡️ My thoughts: I outlined this threat in a prior article a few weeks ago. I'll put a link to the story below so you can read up on this form of extremism. It is our youth they go to our churches that will be heavily influenced by this material.

Read the full article here

VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Two Men Stabbed Outside Hillcrest Baptist Church in Raleigh

Two men were stabbed during a violent altercation that occurred outside Hillcrest Baptist Church located at 3800 Hillcrest Dr. in Raleigh, North Carolina. The incident took place around 9:23 p.m. on Friday and prompted a police response to the nearby Exxon gas station at 3700 New Bern Avenue, where one of the victims had fled. A second victim was discovered across the street at a Wendy’s restaurant. Both men sustained stab wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The incident occurred approximately an hour before a separate stabbing involving a woman at a nearby motel. Raleigh police continue to investigate both incidents.

🛡️ My thoughts: a clear majority of violent climate churches occurs after hours and in the parking lot. Proper lighting in your parking lot and on the exterior of the church, a 4K video system and a burglar and fire. Alarm are a must. These are the basic things you can do for church security.

Intoxicated Driver Hits Officer in Church Parking Lot Incident in Appleton

On November 15, an Appleton police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old woman in a church parking lot in Appleton, Wisconsin. According to a criminal complaint, police were responding to a disturbance when the suspect, driving a PT Cruiser, allegedly attempted to hit individuals in the lot by speeding through it, despite having a clear exit route. Officers attempted to intervene, and one was struck, sustaining injuries to his ankles, feet, and legs. The driver fled the scene, leading police on a high-speed chase before being apprehended. A breath test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .218, nearly three times the legal limit. The woman now faces seven criminal charges including recklessly endangering safety and causing injury while under the influence.

🛡️ My thoughts: I just want to take a moment and ask you all to pray for the officer and the offender. Many these stories, don't explain the lifelong injuries that officers get from incidents like this. My career was ended by an incident that didn't even make the newspaper. I deal with that injury every single day. These officers are putting their lives at risk for us and we need to keep them in our prayers.

Volunteer Assaulted at Ohio Church-Run Free Store

A volunteer at Threads, a free store operated by Grace Presbyterian Church in Martins Ferry, Ohio, was violently assaulted on the morning of November 14, 2025. Authorities report that a man was initially escorted out after causing a disturbance, but returned shortly after 10 a.m. and attacked the volunteer, striking him 10 to 15 times in the face and body. Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene. Police quickly apprehended the suspect nearby, and he has been charged with assault, criminal trespass, and menacing. Officials also noted the suspect has a history of assault-related offenses in another community.

🛡️ My thoughts: For those churches that run facilities that cater to the homeless, you have a greater chance of being assaulted. Please take my course, below, on identifying threats so that you can see the warning cues of an assault before you are hurt.

Man Arrested Following October Disturbance at South Carolina Church

A man was arrested following an October 16 disturbance at Turning Point Church in Richland County, South Carolina. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the individual made threatening remarks after being let into the church, alarming congregants and disrupting the service. Witnesses reported that he became aggressive, banged on the sanctuary door, and cursed at the pastor before being escorted out by members of the church. Nearly a month later, on November 13, deputies located the suspect at his home in Sumter County and arrested him on charges including aggravated breach of peace and disturbing a church service. Authorities emphasized the incident was isolated but acknowledged the concern it caused within the broader church community.

🛡️ My thoughts: we reported on this incident the week it happened. It's nice that they finally have them in custody. The church that was affected should consider getting a restraining order against the suspect.

Fatal Stabbing Caught on Church Camera in Pittsburgh

A fatal stabbing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was captured on surveillance footage from a church located at 2720 Webster Avenue. The incident occurred on the evening of November 13, 2025, when a violent altercation between two roommates escalated on the porch of their residence at 2711 Webster Avenue. The suspect allegedly stabbed the 52-year-old victim over 15 times during the confrontation, as seen on the church’s camera. Emergency responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The alleged assailant was arrested with visible blood on his body and has been charged with Felony Criminal Homicide. He remains in custody without bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 3. The investigation is ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: another went for a church with a 4K video system!

Teen Charged in Michigan City Double Homicide Also Accused of Church Burglary

In Michigan City, Indiana, a 15-year-old—who was 14 at the time of the alleged crimes—now faces an additional burglary charge involving Southwind Immanuel Church on the same day two people were found stabbed to death in a nearby home. Police discovered the victims, a 67‑year‑old man and a 66‑year‑old woman, during a welfare check on October 19, which was prompted by a vehicle crash several miles from the residence involving the teen. The juvenile has been charged with two counts of felony murder, and a recent hearing aimed at waiving him to adult court was continued pending two mental health evaluations. The burglary charge was filed last week, and the next court hearing is set for December 16.

SEX CRIMES

Pastor at Compton Church Charged with Child Sexual Assault

A 68-year-old pastor from Templo Pentecostal El Camino Church in Compton, California, has been charged with two counts of lewd acts upon a child, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The alleged abuse took place on October 7, 2025, while the individual was actively serving as pastor at the church. Authorities arrested him on November 6, and he is currently held on a $200,000 bail. Due to the nature of the crimes, investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging the public to come forward with any relevant information.

🛡️ My thoughts: You need to have a policy to protect our children. A cornerstone of that policy states that no adult, even the pastor, can be with a child unless there is another adult present. If you need policy, please go to Kearnan Consulting. He is putting out really good policy for churches (and the church insurance companies use him to consult).

Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor at Mississippi Church

In Laurel, Mississippi, a 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly following a girl, believed to be between 11 and 14 years old, into a bathroom area at a church in South Laurel. The incident occurred on Sunday, prompting a call to the Laurel Police Department. Authorities say the suspect made inappropriate advances toward the juvenile in what is being investigated as a fondling-type assault. Witnesses at the church observed the man trailing the girl and provided statements to law enforcement. The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. Police are not releasing the name of the church to protect the minor’s identity, and the case remains under active investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: many times we are so focused on sex crimes being committed by staff that we overlook random people taking advantage of our children in common areas. Church security ministries need to keep an eye out for our children as they walk through our building unaccompanied.

Former Volunteer at Albuquerque Church Arrested After Allegations of Misconduct

A former volunteer affiliated with the youth ministry at Restoration Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested by New Mexico State Police on Thursday night near San Pedro Drive and San Antonio Drive. The arrest followed a report from a 15-year-old alleging multiple incidents of inappropriate behavior between December 2023 and March 2024. While the arrest warrant referred to the individual as a youth pastor, church officials clarified he was not an employee but served only in a volunteer capacity. The church stated he was removed from the role after parental complaints and has not been associated with the church for approximately a year.

Archbishop of Anglican Church in North America Suspended Amid Misconduct Allegations

The Anglican Church in North America (ACNA), headquartered across the U.S. and Canada, has suspended its top leader, Archbishop Stephen Wood, amid multiple allegations of misconduct. The suspension, effective as of Sunday, was announced by the newly appointed acting leader, following the resignation of the previous dean. Allegations against Wood, currently bishop of the Diocese of the Carolinas, include sexual misconduct prior to his elevation to archbishop, as well as bullying staff and plagiarizing sermons. A formal presentment has been filed, and a board of inquiry has been impaneled to decide if an ecclesiastical trial is warranted. While suspended, Wood will continue to receive his salary. The ACNA, formed in 2009 as a conservative breakaway from the U.S. Episcopal Church, serves around 130,000 members in 1,000 congregations. Leadership roles are currently being restructured as the denomination grapples with this ongoing controversy.

ARSON/FIRES

Fire Breaks Out at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Champaign

On November 19, fire crews responded to a structure fire at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church located on Bloomington Road in Champaign, Illinois. The incident began just after 12:28 p.m. when multiple reports of smoke prompted an emergency response from both Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof eaves and sanctuary windows, leading them to escalate the situation to a second alarm and deploy multiple hose lines. The blaze was eventually brought under control, and no injuries were reported. Investigators from the Champaign Fire and Police Departments are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a fire alarm, burglar alarm and a 4k video system.

Fire Destroys Denver Pastor’s Home and Church Space

A devastating fire on Tuesday destroyed the home of a Denver pastor on Walsh Place near Federal and Alameda, which also served as an extension of his church. The building had been a vital part of the community for over 30 years and was where the pastor lived full-time while continuing his ministry. The fire, described by the Denver Fire Department as difficult to extinguish, left the pastor with nothing but the clothes on his back, also destroying vehicles, family possessions, and irreplaceable mementos of his late wife. His daughter, who had been living there temporarily, and community members expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting the pastor’s longstanding service and the building’s role in community outreach.

PROPERTY CRIME

Seriously, one pastor gets hurt every year responding to an alarm at the church. Find out how to deal with it here.

Man Arrested After Breaking Into Lakewood Church in Smith County

A 48-year-old man from Tyler, Texas, was arrested following a break-in at Lakewood Church in Smith County on the evening of Thursday, November 13, 2025. Deputies responding to the scene discovered a shattered glass door, reportedly broken with a concrete lid. Although the suspect was not found inside, surveillance footage helped identify him. He was later arrested after approaching a deputy during an unrelated traffic stop and refusing to leave. He now faces charges of criminal mischief and interference with public duties. Authorities also named him a suspect in a separate Veterans Day vandalism case involving the destruction of American flags at the Brookshire’s Conference Center.

Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle from Church Parking Lot in Florida

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Reddick, Florida, after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of Fairfield Baptist Church. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect took the vehicle on Monday, claiming he needed transportation to get home. The vehicle’s owner had a tracker installed, which led deputies to locate the stolen car at a Wawa on Southwest Highway 484. The man now faces felony charges of burglary and grand theft auto and is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.

🛡️ My thoughts: Thieves target churches because they know you're occupied for an hour or more inside the church. A majority of crime occurs in the parking lot. That is your first layer of defense for church security team. You need to have somebody in the parking lot watching for danger and thieves.

INTERNATIONAL

Priest Abducted and Christian Man Killed in Attack on Nigerian Parish

Armed assailants attacked the residence of a parish priest in Kaduna State, Nigeria, on Monday, abducting Father Bobbo Paschal of St. Stephen Parish along with several others, and killing the brother of another priest, Father Anthony Yero. The incident occurred in the Kagarko Local Government Area and has drawn widespread concern from the Archdiocese of Kaduna and Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need. This attack is part of a broader pattern of targeted violence against Christian communities in Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom, extremist attacks, and sectarian violence continue to rise. According to Open Doors, over 3,100 Christians have been killed in Nigeria during the 2025 reporting period, with thousands more abducted. Despite international concern, including calls from U.S. officials to designate Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern for religious persecution, the Nigerian government has maintained that such violence stems from longstanding socio-economic conflicts, not religious targeting.

Armed Attack on Church in Nigeria Leaves Two Dead, Pastor and Worshippers Abducted

Gunmen attacked Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, Nigeria, on Tuesday evening, November 18, 2025, killing at least two people and kidnapping the pastor and multiple worshippers during a service. Police confirmed one victim was shot inside the church and another was found nearby, while witnesses reported up to three fatalities. The assailants interrupted the service with gunfire, forcing congregants to flee, and then took hostages into the surrounding bush. This incident follows the recent abduction of 25 girls from a boarding school in Kebbi State, adding pressure on Nigerian leadership. President Bola Tinubu canceled international travel to address the growing insecurity and ordered increased security measures in the region.

China’s Crackdown on Christianity Viewed as U.S. National Security Threat

During a congressional hearing on November 20, experts and lawmakers warned that China’s intensified crackdown on religious freedom, including the recent arrest of 18 leaders from the Zion Church, poses a national security threat to the United States. The Chinese Communist Party’s actions, seen as an effort to eliminate religious faith and suppress dissent, have reportedly expanded beyond its borders, targeting Chinese Christians abroad and pressuring churches in the U.S. and Canada. The Zion Church, with 5,000 members across 50 cities, has been a primary target due to its refusal to operate under government control. Former U.S. officials and religious freedom advocates emphasized that China’s actions undermine American values and global leadership, urging stronger U.S. responses, including economic sanctions. These developments come amid global concerns over Christian persecution, particularly in Nigeria, where thousands of Christians have been killed this year by jihadi groups.

