Richard
3m

Once again thank you for the information in keeping us informed, you do a great job. I appreciate all you do, remember your ABC’s and stay frosty. We live in volatile times.

Jason Salyer
36m

This is exactly why local communities and churches can’t afford to ignore the online threat landscape anymore. Evil doesn’t always show up at the door with a weapon, sometimes it comes through a screen. The targeting of youth through gaming and encrypted platforms is real and strategic. This is another reason even my 15 year old has limitations on her phone and rarely gets to use it. My other two kids still don’t have phones even with the constant begging.

We need more parents, pastors, and community leaders equipped to recognize grooming, digital radicalization, and the escalation patterns described here. Physical security matters, but digital awareness is now frontline defense.

Thank you for putting this intel out there. Awareness is the first step. Preparedness is the second.

