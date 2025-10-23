Subject: Transnational Online Network Encouraging Violence

Date: 16 October 2025

Classification: DHS-IA-IF-2025-25205 (UNCLASSIFIED//FOUO)

Executive Summary

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence brief warns of a decentralized online network called The Community that promotes violence and societal collapse. Members of this network, many of them minors, glorify acts of murder, extortion, and self-harm. They use social media and gaming platforms to recruit, groom, and manipulate victims, often encouraging them to commit acts of violence or humiliation on camera.

Since 2022, members connected to this network have carried out violent crimes, including stabbings, school shootings, and online extortion of youth. Their ideology often combines nihilism, white supremacy, and Satanic imagery. The network celebrates notoriety and seeks to inspire copycats through live-streamed violence.

Threat Overview

This movement operates primarily online but is increasingly spilling into the real world. The goal is not to promote a specific political or religious ideology, but to destroy all moral and social order. It thrives on chaos, deception, and corruption of the young.

Scope of Activity: Over 250 open FBI investigations connected to this network.

Recruitment Base: Targets minors through video games, chatrooms, and encrypted apps.

Methods of Exploitation: Grooming, extortion, and coercion through shame, fear, or manipulation.

Symbolism and Messaging: Uses nihilistic slogans and imagery focused on death, animal abuse, and anti-human themes.

Escalation Pattern: Individuals start with vandalism or cruelty to animals and move toward assaults or mass casualty violence.

Goal: To desensitize and dehumanize participants until violence becomes entertainment or self-expression.

For churches, the concern is twofold. First, vulnerable youth may be exploited online by these groups. Second, members influenced by this ideology could eventually act out violent fantasies targeting churches or schools.

Indicators of Concern

Sudden withdrawal from normal relationships or church activities.

Dramatic changes in online behavior or interests.

References to “The Community,” “764,” “Com,” or “No Lives Matter.”

Obsession with death, gore, or live-streamed violence.

Writing or drawing with blood or red fluids.

New online friends who remain anonymous or offer secret gifts.

Talking about animals or people being hurt as “content” or “experiments.”

Recommended Actions for Churches

1. Establish a Digital Awareness Protocol

Train youth leaders and volunteers to recognize online grooming, extortion, and radicalization tactics. They should know how predators use gaming chats and social media to identify and manipulate vulnerable youth.

2. Conduct Regular Parent Briefings

Provide parents and guardians with direct, plain-language information. Brief them on the following:

How predators target minors through shared gaming platforms and private chats.

The danger of “shock content” that desensitizes young people to violence.

Signs that a child is being extorted or manipulated online.

Why anonymity and secrecy are major red flags.

How to safely monitor online behavior and set limits without alienating children.

3. Build a Reporting Chain

Create a simple internal reporting system that allows any team member, parent, or volunteer to raise concerns about suspicious online activity or behavior changes in youth. Document all reports, protect confidentiality, and act quickly to connect the family with pastoral or counseling support.

4. Secure Trusted Counseling Resources

Partner with Christian counselors who understand digital exploitation, coercion, and trauma. Make sure church leaders know who to call when a youth or family needs immediate intervention.

5. Integrate Online Threat Awareness into Safety Training

Include a module on digital exploitation during annual training for all safety and youth ministry personnel. Teach them to identify the warning signs and to treat digital threats as part of overall security readiness.

6. Reinforce Physical Security

While this is an online threat, remember that online grooming can lead to real-world violence. Maintain strong access control during services and be alert to anyone recording facilities, entering restricted areas, or acting nervously.

Biblical Perspective

In Matthew 18:6, Jesus gives a clear warning:

“If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in Me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.”

This passage speaks directly to the evil we see in groups that prey on children and glorify violence. Causing a child to sin, to despair, or to lose innocence is one of the most severe offenses in Scripture. As followers of Christ, we must stand between the innocent and those who would destroy them.

The Church’s response must be rooted in discernment and vigilance, not fear. Evil often enters quietly, through a phone screen or a chat window. Our duty is to expose it, protect our youth, and guide them back to truth. Protecting children is not only a moral obligation, it is a spiritual calling that honors God and defends His creation from corruption.

CWT Assessment

Threat Level: Likely (Elevated)

Primary Concern: Online grooming and youth radicalization leading to physical acts of violence.

Analyst Comment: This network represents a hybrid threat that operates across the digital and physical realms. Churches must address this with both spiritual discernment and practical safeguards. Awareness, early intervention, and spiritual mentorship are the strongest defenses against this kind of evil.

