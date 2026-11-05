A three-day, in-person certification that prepares church security team members to train their own teams for an active shooter.

What CASIC Is

The Church Active Shooter Instructor Course (CASIC) is a three-day train-the-trainer certification from Christian Warrior Training (CWT). Students arrive with church security experience and leave certified to design, run and debrief active shooter training for their own church security team. When an attack starts, the volunteers already in the building are the ones close enough to stop it. CASIC trains the instructors who prepare those volunteers. The first class graduated 20 instructors at Eagle Christian Church in Eagle, Idaho, on October 30, 2026.

The course is biblically based, and Scripture is used in every section. Day 1 opens with what the Bible says about protecting the church and using force. Students practice answering a pastor or an elder board that raises a Scripture-based objection to church security, because every graduate will hear those questions at home. Keith Graves, a retired police officer with nearly 30 years in law enforcement and 20 years on a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, built the course and leads each class.

“And what you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses entrust to faithful men, who will be able to teach others also.” 2 Timothy 2:2, English Standard Version (ESV)

Who Should Attend

CASIC is for the person who will train a church security team. That includes team leaders, assistant team leaders, training coordinators and team members their church has asked to build a training program. Men and women both serve on church safety teams, and both are welcome in class. Prior instructor experience helps, though it is not required, because the course teaches how adults learn and how to run a training day. Each class is capped at 20 students so every student teaches in front of the class and runs a scenario.

Prerequisites

Every student must meet the prerequisites below, and a student who cannot document them is not admitted.

Age 21 or older: show a government-issued photo ID at check-in on the first day.

Church security training: you have completed a church security or active shooter response course.

Active role on your church security team, or authority to start one: confirmed in your church letter.

Background check through your church: confirmed in your church letter.

No felony or domestic violence convictions: confirmed by a signed statement from you.

CASIC Student Prerequisites, 2027 classes

Anyone in your chain of command at church can sign the church letter, such as your pastor or your safety team leader. The letter states that your church supports your attendance at CASIC, that you serve on the security team or have authority to start one, and that you passed your church’s background check. A concealed carry permit is not required, and unarmed team members are welcome when they meet the other prerequisites.

Email the signed letter to casic@christianwarriortraining.com. Once the letter is confirmed, you receive a private registration link. Seats are filled in the order registrations are completed. Because every student must meet these prerequisites, CASIC has no refunds and no transfers.

What Students Do Over Three Days

Day 1, The Instructor’s Foundation. The day covers the biblical and theological foundation for church security, use of force for church security staff, and how adults learn under stress. Students learn the RACE framework (Recognize, Alert, Close, Engage) and how to teach it, including radio traffic, the 911 call and the unarmed response. The afternoon covers pass and fail performance standards, the police arrival protocol and the training platforms: blue guns, laser trainers and a dedicated blank gun. Each student is assigned a teaching topic that evening.

Day 2, Safe Training and Scenario Delivery. Day 2 is spent in the training space. Students learn the safety rules for training inside a church, inspect every training platform with a partner and watch a blank gun demonstration. They learn the duties of the Safety Officer and the Role Player Safety Officer (RPSO), and how to build medical response into training with a Casualty Collection Point and a Rescue Task Force. Each student designs a scenario on the CASIC template, runs it as the instructor for a small group and leads the After Action Review (AAR).

Day 3, Certification Practicum. Each student teaches the topic assigned on Day 1 and is scored on doctrine and clarity. Students then run their own scenarios from briefing through AAR, and each student serves as Safety Officer for a classmate’s scenario. The day also covers building a year-round program for your church: what to ask your leadership for, the annual training cycle, equipment, budget and records. The course ends with a 20-question written test and graduation.

To certify, a student must score 14 of 20 on the written test and 70 of 100 on the practicum. A score of zero in safety management fails the practicum.

What Graduates Receive

Instructor certificate: a numbered CASIC Instructor certificate, valid for three years. Graduates recertify to stay current.

Course manuals: the CASIC Student Manual and the Active Shooter Response Team Handbook that teams train from.

Team Training Day Instructor Guide: lesson plans for running your church’s one-day team training, given after graduation.

Program toolkit: editable forms, a waiver, Operations Order (OPORD) and AAR templates with redacted examples, and the Team Training Day Agenda, given after graduation.

Graduates teach the Church Active Shooter Course (CASC), an eight-hour team training day, to their own church security team. Graduates may also teach CASC to other churches. They may charge enough to cover their real costs and time away from work, and they may not teach it for profit.

What to Bring

Your Bible: the most important item on the list. A printed Bible is preferred.

Laptop and charger: for writing operations orders and lesson plans. You may need PowerPoint or Keynote for your teaching topic.

Thumb drive or external drive: to export your presentation.

Government-issued photo ID.

Notebook, pens and highlighters.

Eye protection: rated to American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Z87.1. Sunglasses do not qualify. Prescription inserts or goggles that fit over glasses are fine.

Ear protection: electronic hearing protection is preferred, and foam plugs are the minimum.

Your church load-out, if you have one: including your radio and a charged spare battery.

A blue gun or laser trainer, if you have one: such as a SIRT or TitanX pistol, with the holster you normally carry in.

Clothing: closed-toe boots or athletic shoes, long pants, and a long-sleeve shirt or jacket you can kneel and move in.

Water, snacks and your daily medication: keep any emergency medication on your person during training.

What Stays in Your Vehicle

Firearms, ammunition, knives, pepper spray and all other weapons stay at home or locked in your vehicle. They are not allowed in the building during class, for students or instructors. Everyone is searched for weapons at the door each morning and after lunch, instructors included. CASIC teaches no strikes, holds or takedowns, and nobody goes hands-on with a role player.

Host a 2027 Class

CWT is taking CASIC to California, Texas and Florida in 2027 and is looking for host churches. The host church provides the training space for three consecutive days, never including a Sunday, and receives two seats in the class for members of its safety team. Host seat holders must meet the same prerequisites as every other student. The space needs a main classroom for up to 20 students, open floor space for scenarios and a few smaller rooms for small-group work. No services or other events can be held in the building while simulated gunfire is in use. Smaller churches make good hosts because each class is limited to 20 students.

CASIC Host Churches Wanted, 2027 classes

To offer your church as a host, email casic@christianwarriortraining.com with your church’s name, city and the name of your safety team leader.

How to Apply

Email your signed church letter to casic@christianwarriortraining.com. Include your name, your church, your city and state, and the class you want to attend. Class dates, host cities and tuition are posted on this page as each host church is confirmed. Churches that want a CASC team training day taught by a certified instructor can use the same address.

Email Your Church Letter