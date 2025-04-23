The media is talking about Christian Warrior Training again. This isn’t the first time. Over the years, I’ve been featured in multiple national stories—sometimes for training churches in security, other times simply because I use the term Christian Warrior.

Some reporters are surprised a concept like this exists. Others assume it must be political or extreme. But for those who follow my work, you know the truth: Christian Warrior isn’t a call to violence—it’s a call to biblical readiness.

Now that the conversation is circulating again, I want to make it clear—without compromise—why I still use the term, and why it matters more now than ever.

We Are at War—Whether We Like It or Not

The Apostle Paul didn’t tell believers to “stay comfortable and blend in.” He said:

“Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.”

—Ephesians 6:11

That’s military language. Paul wasn’t telling the church to throw on sandals and sing worship songs—he was telling them to suit up for battle. And that battle isn’t always metaphorical. When evil enters a church with a gun, a knife, or twisted intentions, it’s the warriors who stand in the gap.

This Isn't About Violence—It's About Readiness

Critics assume that the word warrior implies aggression. It doesn’t. A warrior doesn’t go looking for conflict—but they’re not unprepared when it shows up.

Look at Nehemiah’s men—rebuilding the wall while under threat. Scripture says:

“Those who carried materials did their work with one hand and held a weapon in the other.”

—Nehemiah 4:17

Why? Because enemies were watching. Just like today.

Christian Warrior Training is about being prepared to defend the church, protect the innocent, and remain faithful under pressure. That pressure might come from a hostile person with a weapon—or from a culture that pressures you to compromise.

The World Loves Passive Christianity

Make no mistake: the world is perfectly fine with Christians—as long as they’re weak, silent, and compliant. Speak up about biblical truth, train to defend the flock, or stand against lawlessness, and suddenly you’re “the problem.”

Jesus wasn’t crucified for being passive. He confronted religious corruption, rebuked evil, flipped tables, and taught His disciples to be ready for hardship.

“Let the one who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one.”

—Luke 22:36

Yes, that sword had symbolic meaning. But it also had practical application. Jesus knew His followers would face real-world threats. He was preparing them—not just spiritually, but physically.

What Makes a Christian Warrior?

It’s not about camo or patches. It’s not about being macho or militant. It’s about embodying the biblical traits of those who stood for righteousness, even when it cost them everything:

David —A man after God’s own heart who defended his people.

Gideon —Outnumbered and unqualified, but obedient and brave.

Paul —Persecuted, beaten, imprisoned, yet unshaken.

Jesus—The Lamb of God, but also the Lion of Judah.

A Christian Warrior is:

Spiritually grounded

Physically and mentally prepared

Loyal to Scripture above culture

Willing to protect the vulnerable

Unafraid to call evil what it is Share

They Hate the Term Because It’s True

Let’s be honest—those who mock this concept do so because it convicts them. Deep down, they know the Church has grown soft. They don’t want to face the fact that Christians might actually need to prepare. They’ve traded truth for comfort and spiritual strength for shallow slogans.

So yes—I’ll keep using the term “Christian Warrior.”

I’ll keep training men and women to guard their churches, protect their families, and resist the schemes of the enemy, both spiritual and physical. And I’ll keep pointing them to Christ, who leads us not in retreat—but in victory.

