On June 13, 2025, Islamist Fulani militants descended on the town of Yelewata in Nigeria’s Benue State and slaughtered over 200 displaced Christians in the dead of night. Armed with rifles, machetes, and fire, they stormed multiple shelters where Christian families were sleeping—many of them already displaced by previous violence. The attackers shouted “Allahu Akbar” as they burned doors shut and killed anyone trying to escape.

This was a coordinated, religiously motivated massacre—and yet it’s barely been covered by mainstream news outlets.

In my latest video, I break down what happened, who these Fulani militants are, and why Christians everywhere should be paying attention. I also offer practical advice for missionaries and believers living in at-risk areas who may one day face similar threats.

Evil advances when the Church refuses to confront it. It's time to wake up.

