Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Brown's avatar
Robert Brown
18h

We need to fight bad. That is horrible what they did to our Christian brothers and sisters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jp's avatar
Jp
20h

Amen!

Most churches today are Dead! I can’t find one anywhere close to me that preaches about sin, Israel, transgenders, prophecy, or the evil happening all around us! Heck, they don’t even open up on Sunday evenings anymore which infuriates me, and I know it infuriates and saddens our Lord and Savior!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture