Just days after he was abducted at gunpoint while preaching the gospel, Pastor Josh Sullivan has been rescued. South African authorities, acting on verified intelligence, conducted a high-risk tactical operation Tuesday night in Gqeberha that left three of the suspects dead—and Josh alive.

According to police, as the rescue team approached the property, suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle and opened fire. Officers responded with deadly force. Inside that vehicle was Josh Sullivan, unharmed and immediately turned over to medical personnel.

Let that sink in: taken by name, in front of his wife and children, and now rescued alive.

God’s Hand Was in This

Missionary Mark Coffee, a friend of Josh’s, shared the news on Facebook:

“We’re overjoyed to share that Missionary Josh Sullivan has been safely rescued. After days of uncertainty and fervent prayer, we rejoice in the faithfulness and protection of our great God.”

It’s easy to read stories like this and only see tactics and headlines. But those of us who know the spiritual weight of this moment also recognize God’s protection. As Psalm 46:1 reminds us: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

The Details of the Operation

The rescue took place in Gqeberha , Eastern Cape—the same region where Josh was taken.

South Africa’s elite anti-crime unit , the Hawks, led the operation.

Three suspects were killed after initiating gunfire during an attempted escape.

Josh was found inside the vehicle they used to flee.

A ransom had been demanded, but no details on the amount or negotiations have been released.

Law enforcement acted swiftly and decisively. According to Hawks spokesperson Lt. Col. Avele Fumba, the raid was carried out based on verified intelligence gathered in coordination with multiple agencies. This wasn’t luck—it was precision, pressure, and prayer.

A Reminder of the World We Live In

This rescue is a blessing. But the fact that it was needed reminds us of the violent world missionaries face—especially in areas of high crime or spiritual hostility. South Africa has seen a dramatic rise in kidnappings for ransom over the past decade. Missionaries, pastors, and aid workers are not exempt.

They’re often targeted because of the perception that Western churches will pay—and because evil opposes the gospel.

This event doesn’t just mark the end of a crisis. It should mark the beginning of preparation for others.

Now What?

If you support or send missionaries, here’s what your church should do next:

Train them —not just in theology, but in safety, situational awareness, and hostage survival.

Support them —spiritually, emotionally, and financially. Many are still working in the field, even while shaken.

Build protocols —mission boards and churches must create contingency plans for these very scenarios.

Pray without ceasing—not just when they’re taken, but while they’re out doing the work of the Lord.

Josh Is Home. But the Mission Continues.

Josh Sullivan is alive today. His wife has her husband back. His kids still have their father. His ministry still has its leader. But the mission field hasn’t changed. The dangers remain. And more missionaries will face similar threats in the days ahead.

Let this be a call to action—not just a moment of praise, but a reason to prepare.

To Josh, Meagan, and the Sullivan family—Christian Warrior Training and all our readers are praising God with you today. And we will continue to pray as you recover, regroup, and refocus on the mission.

