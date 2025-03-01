A Direct Attack on Church Security

California lawmakers are at it again—this time with AB 1333, a proposed bill that would force church security teams, and anyone defending themselves outside their home, to retreat before using deadly force. If passed, this bill will legally require hesitation in life-or-death situations, making it harder for churches to protect their congregations from violent threats.

As someone who spent 30 years policing in California, I know how these things go. This bill will pass. And when it does, criminals will know they have the law on their side—because now, defenders will have to second-guess whether stopping a violent attacker is worth the legal battle that follows.

I left California for Idaho, where Stand Your Ground is the law and church security members have civil immunity when force is used. But for churches still in California, AB 1333 is a death sentence for self-defense. This article is your warning.

WANT TO HEAR MY COMMENTS ON THIS?

Check out my video below and hear me talk about AB 1333 and what it means to church security.

What AB 1333 Does

A New Duty to Retreat

Under AB 1333, anyone outside their residence must retreat before using force that could cause death or serious injury—even in the middle of an attack. This means that church security members inside a church building are now legally required to retreat before engaging a violent threat.

The bill states homicide is not justifiable if:

The person was outside their home and could have avoided the threat by retreating. The person used more force than necessary to stop the danger. The person was engaged in mutual combat or provoked the attacker unless they tried to withdraw first.

Church Security Teams Now Have to Prove They Tried to Run

Right now, if a church security member stops an active shooter or violent criminal, they are judged on whether the use of force was reasonable at that moment. But if AB 1333 passes, security team members will have to prove they attempted to retreat before acting. That opens the door for prosecutors to Monday-morning quarterback every security response, arguing that force wasn’t necessary because escape was an option.

This makes every single defensive shooting inside a church a legal liability, potentially turning heroes into criminal defendants.

How This Puts Churches in Danger

Criminals Will Exploit Security Hesitation

AB 1333 won’t stop violent criminals—it will empower them. The hesitation this law forces on defenders means criminals will know people are less likely to engage them quickly. Every second of hesitation gives an attacker more time to harm innocent people.

Churches are already soft targets—this bill will make them even softer.

Security Teams Will Be Pressured to Run Instead of Fight

AB 1333 places legal handcuffs on security teams. Instead of acting immediately to neutralize a threat, security members will have to calculate whether a prosecutor will later argue they could have run away instead.

This shift in mindset is dangerous. It creates doubt, and doubt kills people in an emergency. Church security exists to protect, not to flee. But under this law, failing to retreat when the government thinks you could have means you’re now the criminal.

Share

Prosecutors Will Punish Church Defenders

California prosecutors have a track record of favoring criminals over law-abiding citizens. If AB 1333 passes, they’ll have another weapon to use against those who defend themselves.

Even if a church security member stops an active shooter, the legal battle that follows could ruin their life. They’ll have to prove they had no option but to fight—something that’s easy for a lawyer to argue against after the fact.

What Churches Must Do Now

1. Fight This Bill Before It Passes

California churches need to speak up now. Contact legislators, organize, and demand that churches be excluded from this dangerous law.

2. Prepare for Legal Battles

If AB 1333 becomes law, churches must be legally prepared. Security policies, training, and documented decision-making will be essential to protect defenders from prosecution.

3. Educate Your Congregation

Many churchgoers don’t realize how much this law will impact their safety. It’s time for pastors and security leaders to inform their congregations about what’s coming.

Final Warning: You Can’t Afford to Ignore This

California churches need to wake up to what’s happening. AB 1333 is an attack on self-defense and religious security. It forces hesitation when seconds matter, making it easier for evil to succeed.

I moved to Idaho to escape oppression like this. But for those still in California, this fight isn’t over. Stand your ground—while you still legally can.

Leave a comment