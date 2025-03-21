This Saturday (March 22nd), Treasure Valley churches will be holding an intelligence meeting to go over current threats in the Valley. We will also hold a debrief of a recent incident where a group of men conducted pre attack surveillance of an out of state church. Please, do not sign up unless you are in the Treasure Valley (we have limited space). This is for safety team leaders (or their designee) only. We vet all attendees. If you would like to attend, click the link below (Treasure Valley churches only, please don’t clog our system if you are from out of the area).

To attend, please email cyberintdude@ proton.me with your church, your position in the church and the address of the church. It would make vetting easier if you use a church email address. DO NOT REPLY TO THIS EMAIL WITH THE INFORMATION!

What If You Are Not in the Area?

I do encourage all areas of the country to set up a similar system. Here is how you can start.

Setup the Signal App on your phone and obtain an email account through Protonmail (free version). US Telecoms have been infiltrated by the Chinese government and the FBI suggests all communications should be encrypted. On a side note, I’ve been saying the same thing for the last 5 years. Contact churches in your county or area and suggest you all start communicating about security. If something happens at your church, you can send it out to all churches in your area so they can be prepared or help you in any way. Hold a meeting of as many churches as possible in your area once every 3 months. The only attendees should be security leads, otherwise it will become bogged down. The leads can dispense any information necessary to their troops.

