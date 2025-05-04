On March 16 and again on March 26, 2025, a man entered the United Methodist Church in San Jose, California, carrying multiple bags—one of which reportedly contained a gold and silver handgun. According to a bulletin shared with law enforcement through the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center (NCRIC), the subject was also yelling, “The Jews are the reason the economy is bad.” He was last seen leaving in a white Tesla.

Both the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are aware of the incident. However, no public warning was issued to churches in the region. Based on the available information, the threat appeared credible enough for federal authorities to be involved. Despite this, local faith-based organizations were left unaware that a church in their area had been breached by an armed and erratic individual.

What This Tells Us

This is more than just an isolated disruption. When someone enters a church twice, carrying multiple bags and a firearm, while making ideologically charged statements, it raises significant concerns—both from a tactical and threat assessment standpoint. Repeated entry over a 10-day span indicates possible surveillance or fixation behavior. Bringing a gun onto church property, especially while exhibiting erratic conduct, crosses the line from suspicious to dangerous.

Yet despite the clear warning signs, churches in the Bay Area—particularly in Santa Clara, Alameda, and San Mateo Counties—were never alerted. The lack of communication is disheartening and dangerous.

Churches remain among the most underprotected soft targets in the country. This isn’t speculation. It’s a fact that has been repeatedly proven through violent incidents such as Sutherland Springs, Charleston, Poway, and Lakewood. Yet, even in the face of known threats, government agencies often fail to share actionable information with the very communities under threat.

Churches Must Build Their Own Intelligence Network

This incident is a wake-up call for any church relying solely on law enforcement or fusion centers to provide advanced warning. While fusion centers like NCRIC exist to share information across agencies, their reporting systems often stop at the uniform level. Churches—despite being frequent targets of violence—are rarely looped into these networks.

That’s why I created Christian Warrior Training’s intelligence network. It’s a direct line for churches to receive threat updates, situational breakdowns, and strategic advice rooted in biblical responsibility and tactical preparation.

What Church Security Teams Can Learn

Here are a few immediate takeaways for your team:

Document and Report Suspicious Activity : Always take photos (if safe), get license plate numbers, and report suspicious people—even if they leave without incident.

Train Greeters to Identify Red Flags : Multiple bags, erratic speech, and ideological rants should all trigger immediate notification to your safety ministry.

Establish a Bag Policy : Bags should not be permitted in sanctuary spaces without prior approval. This gives you legal standing and operational control.

Build Relationships with Law Enforcement : Know your local officers and make it clear that your church expects to be informed of nearby incidents like this.

Push for Church Access to Fusion Centers: Churches should not be treated as civilians during emergencies. You are guardians of your congregation and should be granted access to faith-based intel briefings.

Cwt San Jose Church Bulletin Updated 73.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A Biblical Mandate for Vigilance

The role of the shepherd is not just to feed the flock—it is to guard it.

Throughout Scripture, the call to protect God’s people is both spiritual and physical. Pastors and church leaders are tasked not only with teaching sound doctrine but also with safeguarding the body from wolves, whether they come with false teaching or violent intent.

“Be shepherds of God’s flock that is under your care, watching over them—not because you must, but because you are willing, as God wants you to be...”

—1 Peter 5:2

Peter’s words aren’t passive. The phrase “watching over them” speaks to an active vigilance—an alertness to danger, a readiness to act. In the ancient world, shepherds stood between the sheep and every threat, from thieves to wild animals. In the same way, pastors and safety team members stand between the congregation and spiritual or physical harm.

Jesus Himself warned of the nature of the enemy:

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.”

—John 10:10

We often quote this verse in reference to Satan, but it applies equally to any threat that seeks to harm God’s people. Jesus called Himself the Good Shepherd—not just for His love and guidance, but because He laid down His life for the sheep (John 10:11). That is the model: sacrificial leadership that watches, discerns, and acts when necessary.

Don’t Build a Bunker—Build a Barrier That Welcomes

Church security should never transform the house of God into a fortress. We are called to be a light in dark times, not a compound sealed from the world.

However, being watchful and being welcoming are not at odds. Scripture teaches that preparation is a mark of wisdom, not fear:

“The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.”

—Proverbs 22:3

The goal is not paranoia—it is readiness. And readiness allows the rest of the church to worship freely, without distraction, in a house that is both open to the broken and guarded against evil.

When security teams are alert, greeters can smile with confidence. When protocols are in place, pastors can preach with focus. When one part of the body stands guard, the rest can serve, pray, and worship in peace.

Leave a comment